2025 Ivy League Women’s Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2025 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Princeton topped the leaderboard after the 200 medley and 800 free relays on Day 1, but Harvard scored 11 A-final spots tonight. Those include #1 seed Alexandra Bastone in the 500 free. Princeton earned middle two lanes in the 200 IM with Eleanor Sun and Dakota Tucker, and in the 50 free with Sabrina Johnston and Ela Noble. Yale’s Paige Li was the top diver of the morning; both Yale and Harvard have 3 A-finalist in that event.

THURSDAY NIGHT HEAT SHEETS

Women’s 500 Yard Freestyle – Finals

Ivy Meet record: 4:36.37, Ellie Marquardt, Princeton, 2020

Ivy League record: 4:33.24, Lia Thomas, Penn, 2022

2024 Champion: Anna Kalandadze, Penn – 4:37.21

Podium:

Harvard’s Alexandra Bastone took off from the start and jumped out to an early lead over the field. Penn’s Anna Moehn, the 2024 runner-up, established herself in second place right away, trying to keep up with Bastone while leaving 5 yards of clear water in her wake. Bastone continued to build her lead and ended up winning with 4:38.75 for a new DeNunzio Pool record. Moehn came in second with 4:41.28.

Behind the lead pair, there was a furious battle at the finish for third place. Princeton’s Heidi Smithwick had held the lead on the rest of the swimmers through the 300 from out in lane 1, but her teammate Natalie Farquhar powered home to clip Penn’s Sydney Bergstrom, 4:45.83 to 4:46.09, for the bronze medal. Smithwick finished 5th with 4:46.94.

Dartmouth’s Sydney Rawie went 4:51.29 for a wire-to-wire win in the B final. Rawie came into the meet with a seed time of 5:01.29. Penn’s Ruitong Zhang went a best time by 4.4 seconds to win the C final with 4:53.58.

Women’s 200 Yard Individual Medley – Finals

Ivy Meet record: 1;55.09, Katie Meili, Columbia, 2013

Ivy League record: 1:54.72, Katie Meili, Columbia, 2013

2024 Champion: Dakota Tucker, Princeton – 1:56.77

Podium:

Women’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Finals

Ivy Meet record: 21.83, Bella Hindley, Yale, 2019

Ivy League record: 21.83, Bella Hindley, Yale, 2019

2024 Champion: Sabrina Johnston, Princeton – 22.07

Podium:

Women’s 1 Meter Diving – Finals

Ivy Meet record: 314.20, Mikaela Thompson, Harvard, 2016

Ivy League record: 314.20, Mikaela Thompson, Harvard, 2016

2024 Champion: Nina Janmyr, Harvard – 289.30

Podium:

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

Ivy Meet record: 1:29.03, Princeton, 2024

Ivy League record:

2024 Champion: Princeton – 1:29.03

Podium:

Team Scores After Day 2: