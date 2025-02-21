Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Greg Meehan on Competing for Entire ACC Meet: “This group is very tough and adaptable”

Comments: 11

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

As announced last Friday, Greg Meehan originally planned for his NCAA qualifiers to depart from the ACC Championships after Friday morning’s prelims. Soon after, he found out that wasn’t an option. However, 6 sessions into the meet and the Stanford women seem to be in a good place heading into the final 3 sessions many of them would have missed.

Olympic champ Torri Huske already expressed her excitement to compete in the 100 free. Meehan notes that this group is tough and adaptable, which can be seen from the scoreboard, where they sit in 2nd place, 60 points behind the defending champions, Virginia.

In This Story

11
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

11 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tani
8 minutes ago

Give me a break!!!

0
0
Reply
Eddie
51 minutes ago

i don’t understand the hate against Greg Meehan. I think he’s proven himself enough as a great and successful coach and the Stanford girls are doing a great job at this meet. can’t wait to see how they perform at NCs

14
-3
Reply
SCCOACH
Reply to  Eddie
35 minutes ago

You are going to get hate when top level swimmers like Curzan and Regan Smith leave, Huske talking about being overwhelmed (year before the Olympics), Manuel’s career impacted due to overtraining syndrome, etc etc etc

4
-3
Reply
Aquatic Ursine
Reply to  Eddie
10 minutes ago

He’s successful + Stanford, don’t overthink it because it’s not logical

0
-2
Reply
Snowstorm
Reply to  Eddie
10 seconds ago

It’s Simone’s overtraining that did it for me. Which also makes me wonder if overtraining led in some part to Ella Eastin’s career-ending illness.

0
0
Reply
Joe
1 hour ago

GOATed coach to pat his swimmers on the back for finishing a swim meet

12
-15
Reply
VA swim
Reply to  Joe
1 hour ago

Student/Athletes not just swimmers. 8 days in the middle of a quarter is certainly not a great thing.

12
-12
Reply
NC Fan
Reply to  VA swim
1 hour ago

If they can’t handle that, how are they going to compete at NCs while doing finals….which is still insane to me.

Last edited 1 hour ago by NC Fan
13
-7
Reply
RealSlimThomas
Reply to  NC Fan
1 hour ago

They’re probably advised to do general education requirements rather than highly difficult coursework related to a major.

1
-4
Reply
Cassandra
Reply to  NC Fan
51 minutes ago

i feel like the question isnt “can they handle swimming at accs” bc they obviously can but rather “is swimming at/traveling to accs for the full duration in the middle of midterm season the best way to prepare for nccas when theyll have to take finals between sessions”

my guess is greg is making the calculation that dialing down the difficulty at conference (reducing travel / limiting racing) gives them enough of a challenge to prepare for but not bury them ahead of ncaas

i also think most of them are stem majors and being graded on the same curve as math olympiad kids so its not that easy to hide academically lol

9
-2
Reply
Joe
Reply to  VA swim
37 minutes ago

crazy that they’re the only student athletes competing at this meet

3
-7
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!