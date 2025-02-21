Greg Meehan on Competing for Entire ACC Meet: “This group is very tough and adaptable”

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships
- February 18-22, 2025
- Greensboro Aquatic Center — Greensboro, North Carolina
As announced last Friday, Greg Meehan originally planned for his NCAA qualifiers to depart from the ACC Championships after Friday morning’s prelims. Soon after, he found out that wasn’t an option. However, 6 sessions into the meet and the Stanford women seem to be in a good place heading into the final 3 sessions many of them would have missed.
Olympic champ Torri Huske already expressed her excitement to compete in the 100 free. Meehan notes that this group is tough and adaptable, which can be seen from the scoreboard, where they sit in 2nd place, 60 points behind the defending champions, Virginia.
Give me a break!!!
i don’t understand the hate against Greg Meehan. I think he’s proven himself enough as a great and successful coach and the Stanford girls are doing a great job at this meet. can’t wait to see how they perform at NCs
You are going to get hate when top level swimmers like Curzan and Regan Smith leave, Huske talking about being overwhelmed (year before the Olympics), Manuel’s career impacted due to overtraining syndrome, etc etc etc
He’s successful + Stanford, don’t overthink it because it’s not logical
It’s Simone’s overtraining that did it for me. Which also makes me wonder if overtraining led in some part to Ella Eastin’s career-ending illness.
GOATed coach to pat his swimmers on the back for finishing a swim meet
Student/Athletes not just swimmers. 8 days in the middle of a quarter is certainly not a great thing.
If they can’t handle that, how are they going to compete at NCs while doing finals….which is still insane to me.
They’re probably advised to do general education requirements rather than highly difficult coursework related to a major.
i feel like the question isnt “can they handle swimming at accs” bc they obviously can but rather “is swimming at/traveling to accs for the full duration in the middle of midterm season the best way to prepare for nccas when theyll have to take finals between sessions”
my guess is greg is making the calculation that dialing down the difficulty at conference (reducing travel / limiting racing) gives them enough of a challenge to prepare for but not bury them ahead of ncaas
i also think most of them are stem majors and being graded on the same curve as math olympiad kids so its not that easy to hide academically lol
crazy that they’re the only student athletes competing at this meet