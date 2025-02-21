Greg Meehan on Competing for Entire ACC Meet: “This group is very tough and adaptable”

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

As announced last Friday, Greg Meehan originally planned for his NCAA qualifiers to depart from the ACC Championships after Friday morning’s prelims. Soon after, he found out that wasn’t an option. However, 6 sessions into the meet and the Stanford women seem to be in a good place heading into the final 3 sessions many of them would have missed.

Olympic champ Torri Huske already expressed her excitement to compete in the 100 free. Meehan notes that this group is tough and adaptable, which can be seen from the scoreboard, where they sit in 2nd place, 60 points behind the defending champions, Virginia.