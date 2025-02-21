Torri Huske on Racing for Entire ACC Championships: “I’m really excited to swim the 100 Free”

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships
- February 18-22, 2025
- Greensboro Aquatic Center — Greensboro, North Carolina
Olympic champion Torri Huske won yet another accolade in the 100 fly tonight, this time an ACC Conference title. After taking an Olympic redshirt last year to focus on LCM training, Huske says she feels like she’s still getting back in the swing of racing short course yards.
You may not notice by her performances in Greensboro so far though – she’s won the 200 IM and the 100 fly as well as helped Stanford to a title in the 200 medley relay and a 3rd place finish in the 200 free relay (where she led off in a lifetime best 21.04).
While the original plan for the Stanford women was to leave the ACC Championships after the Friday morning prelims session, it has since been announced that they will be staying for the entire meet. Huske says she’s happy about this new plan as it allows her to get another race rep in of the SCY 100 free, where she is a favorite to place in the top 3.
Torri Huske’s racing and Coleman Hodges’ interviewing: two of the best things in contemporary swimming!
I agree, it’s always fun to watch her race and to hear her talk
I’m surprised Stanford used her in the 800 free relay instead of Roghair. I would think that Huske is much more valuable on the shorter relays. They were 3rd at NCAAs without Huske in the 800, but placed 8-16 in everything else.
Hmmm, did the coaches talk with any of the swimmers before making the initial decision to pull out early? I know it’s not a requirement for the coaches but it would seem like a pretty basic thing you would do before committing to a decision like that
Greg said they discussed it as a whole team and let them ask any questions they wanted. Swimmers understanding the plan and bring on board with it doesn’t necessarily mean they were excited by that plan though. Racing is fun and most really enjoy being able to support their teammates that are at their last meet of the year.