Torri Huske on Racing for Entire ACC Championships: “I’m really excited to swim the 100 Free”

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

Olympic champion Torri Huske won yet another accolade in the 100 fly tonight, this time an ACC Conference title. After taking an Olympic redshirt last year to focus on LCM training, Huske says she feels like she’s still getting back in the swing of racing short course yards.

You may not notice by her performances in Greensboro so far though – she’s won the 200 IM and the 100 fly as well as helped Stanford to a title in the 200 medley relay and a 3rd place finish in the 200 free relay (where she led off in a lifetime best 21.04).

While the original plan for the Stanford women was to leave the ACC Championships after the Friday morning prelims session, it has since been announced that they will be staying for the entire meet. Huske says she’s happy about this new plan as it allows her to get another race rep in of the SCY 100 free, where she is a favorite to place in the top 3.