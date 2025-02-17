Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Stanford Women Will Stay for the Entire ACC Swimming Championships, Afterall

Braden Keith
February 17th, 2025 ACC, College, News

2025 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships

After initially planning to return their NCAA Championship qualifiers home a day-and-a-half early from their first ACC Championship meet, the Stanford women’s swimming & diving team has changed its plans and will stay for the entirety of the meet.

The abrupt about-face came after the ACC conference office became involved, with Commissioner Jim Phillips reportedly being “furious” at the decision.

In a podcast with SwimSwam last week, Meehan talked about the long trip (10 hours door to door) to get to the meet and the academic load on his students.

Stanford plans to arrive at the meet on Monday, and now will return home on Sunday.

This adds a bit more luster to what should be an electric ACC Championship meet, lead by the four-time defending NCAA Champion Virginia women. Along with Stanford, this will be the ACC debut of the SMU Mustangs and the 2024 Pac-12 Champions from Cal.

Cal and Stanford joined the ACC after the departure of USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon for the Big Ten; and Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, and Colorado leaving for the Big 12. That left the Pac-12 a shell of its former self and Cal and Stanford in need of a new home.

The ACC on the women’s side will now include 5 of the top 11 from last year’s NCAA Championship meet:

  • #1 Virginia
  • #5 Stanford
  • #6 Louisville
  • #9 NC State
  • #11 Cal
  • #16 Duke
  • #17 North Carolina
  • #26 Virginia Tech
  • #32 Notre Dame
  • #38 Florida State
  • #40 Miami

The Stanford women have won 11 NCAA Championships in women’s swimming & diving, including a threepeat from 2017 through 2019 under Meehan. The team is currently starred by six-time Olympic medalist Torri Huske, who won gold medals in the 100 fly, women’s 400 medley relay, and mixed 400 medley relay at the Paris Games over the summer.

EVENT SCHEDULE

Tuesday

  • 200 medley relay
  • 800 free relay
  • Women’s 3-meter
  • Men’s 1-meter

Wednesday

  • 200 free relay
  • 500 free
  • 200 IM
  • 50 Free
  • Women’s 1-meter

Thursday

  • 400 IM
  • 100 Fly
  • 200 Free
  • Men’s 3-meter

Friday

  • 200 fly
  • 100 back
  • 100 breast
  • Women’s Platform
  • 400 medley relay

Saturday

  • 1650 free
  • 200 back
  • 100 free
  • 200 breast
  • Men’s Platform
  • 400 free relay

Cassandra
25 minutes ago

i hope theyre still able to swim well despite all this whiplash drama; the schadenfreude expressed in some of the comments is unsettling to say the least…

Breezeway
56 minutes ago

Bout time the ACC commish grew a spine and made a decision best for the ACC. Stanford/Cal were left for dead by USC and UCLA. A lot of ACC teams went out on limb to vote them in. SMU was appreciative. If Stanford has a problem with it, go join the Mountain West.

lol
1 hour ago

Oh my god so glad we all care when a group of girls is going home! Get a life

Coach
Reply to  lol
48 minutes ago

Well, it is not just a group of girls – these are the highest level female swimmers in the US besides the pros. Wouldn’t we have the same discussion about a NCAA men’s basketball team that pulled its starters from the conference championship early in order to rest up for the NCAA tourney?

Maybe you just didn’t get into Stanford or something…

Swammercoach
1 hour ago

CRASH!!! (The sound of Meehan running headlong into football)

Willswim
1 hour ago

Are we sure they’re flying home at all? Meehan might have realized that trials is in the eastern time zone this year and only 14 weeks after ACCs. It doesn’t make sense to fly his elites all the way back to the west coast on such a tight schedule, there’s just not enough time to shake off the jet lag and get back to a regular training schedule.

Freddie
1 hour ago

Shouldn’t Greg or the Stanford AD run it by the conference office or something before going public with the original plan? Didn’t Greg say everybody was on board something like that? Not the brightest move or look.

One who watches
Reply to  Freddie
18 minutes ago

He said he was going to inform the ACC before the pod came out.

IU Swammer
Reply to  Freddie
8 minutes ago

Makes me wonder if Meehan thought he could force the ACC’s hand by announcing before he got permission, mistakenly assuming the ACC would be too embarrassed to contradict the public plan. I’m guessing he thought that if he said the reasoning was all about athletes dealing with travel, the ACC would be afraid of sounding dismissive of athlete welfare.

SwimCoach
Reply to  IU Swammer
1 minute ago

I feel like he went with the tactic of it’s better to ask for forgiveness than permission.

His problem was announcing it ahead of time. I am curious what kind of blowback would have happened if he did it without making his intentions public first.

Last edited 41 seconds ago by SwimCoach
Walsh-Madden-Grimes-Weinstein
1 hour ago

LOL!

I would have loved to seen Greg Meehan shrink to twelve inches in the chair after receiving an earful from the ACC.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xsbczq

SCCOACH
1 hour ago

Now I want them to go home

lol
Reply to  SCCOACH
1 hour ago

Proof of yalls hypocrisy 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️

SCCOACH
Reply to  lol
24 minutes ago

It’s a joke

