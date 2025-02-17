Stanford Women Will Stay for the Entire ACC Swimming Championships, Afterall

2025 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships
After initially planning to return their NCAA Championship qualifiers home a day-and-a-half early from their first ACC Championship meet, the Stanford women’s swimming & diving team has changed its plans and will stay for the entirety of the meet.
The abrupt about-face came after the ACC conference office became involved, with Commissioner Jim Phillips reportedly being “furious” at the decision.
In a podcast with SwimSwam last week, Meehan talked about the long trip (10 hours door to door) to get to the meet and the academic load on his students.
Stanford plans to arrive at the meet on Monday, and now will return home on Sunday.
This adds a bit more luster to what should be an electric ACC Championship meet, lead by the four-time defending NCAA Champion Virginia women. Along with Stanford, this will be the ACC debut of the SMU Mustangs and the 2024 Pac-12 Champions from Cal.
Cal and Stanford joined the ACC after the departure of USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon for the Big Ten; and Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, and Colorado leaving for the Big 12. That left the Pac-12 a shell of its former self and Cal and Stanford in need of a new home.
The ACC on the women’s side will now include 5 of the top 11 from last year’s NCAA Championship meet:
- #1 Virginia
- #5 Stanford
- #6 Louisville
- #9 NC State
- #11 Cal
- #16 Duke
- #17 North Carolina
- #26 Virginia Tech
- #32 Notre Dame
- #38 Florida State
- #40 Miami
The Stanford women have won 11 NCAA Championships in women’s swimming & diving, including a threepeat from 2017 through 2019 under Meehan. The team is currently starred by six-time Olympic medalist Torri Huske, who won gold medals in the 100 fly, women’s 400 medley relay, and mixed 400 medley relay at the Paris Games over the summer.
EVENT SCHEDULE
Tuesday
- 200 medley relay
- 800 free relay
- Women’s 3-meter
- Men’s 1-meter
Wednesday
- 200 free relay
- 500 free
- 200 IM
- 50 Free
- Women’s 1-meter
Thursday
- 400 IM
- 100 Fly
- 200 Free
- Men’s 3-meter
Friday
- 200 fly
- 100 back
- 100 breast
- Women’s Platform
- 400 medley relay
Saturday
- 1650 free
- 200 back
- 100 free
- 200 breast
- Men’s Platform
- 400 free relay
