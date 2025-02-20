2025 ACC Champs: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships
- February 18-22, 2025
- Greensboro Aquatic Center — Greensboro, North Carolina
Thursday Finals Heat Sheet
It’s a relatively short finals session tonight, as there will only be three swimming events, and no relays.
The night will begin with the finals of the women’s 400 IM. UVA freshman Katie Grimes will be in lane 4 and swimming for her second individual title after winning the 500 free last night. Fellow Cavalier freshman Leah Hayes will be swimming next to her in lane 5, setting up what could be a fun battle between the two teammates.
Next up will be there men’s 400 IM, where Louisville’s Tommy Bried was the only man under 3:40 this morning, clocking two second lifetime best of 3:39.28. Keep an eye on lane 2, though, where 2024 champions Kyle Ponsler of NC State will be swimming.
Gretchen Walsh, the fastest women ever in the 100 fly, opted out of that event this week, but tonight’s final will still feature three big names in Alex Walsh, Claire Curzan, and Torri Huske. Curzan, who’s in lane 4 tonight, holds a lifetime best of 49.24, which she swam while breaking the American Record at the age of 17 at the North Carolina State high school championships. She’s currently the #4 performer ever, while Huske sits at #3 all-time with her lifetime best of 48.96 from the 2023 NCAA Championships.
In the men’s 100 fly, Virginia Tech fifth year Youssef Ramadan will be swimming for his fifth-straight title in this event. This is largely an experienced field — all except two of the A-final swimmers are seniors or fifth-years in the field, including 2022 NCAA champ Andrei Minakov.
Louisville, Stanford, and Virginia each put two women into the 200 free A-final, with last year’s champion Aimee Canny taking the top seed after going 1:43.08 this morning. On the men’s side, there will be a new ACC champion after Chris Giuliano, who won the last two years for Notre Dame, will be swimming for the SEC title as a Longhorn tonight. Stanford’s Henry McFadden will be in lane 4 tonight, but it could be a very tight race as the top 8 swimmers from this morning all went between 1:32.2 and 1:33.0.
Tonight’s session will conclude with the final of the women’s 3m diving event.
TEAM SCORES THRU DAY 2
WOMEN:
- Virginia — 494.5
- Stanford — 413
- Louisville — 397
- Cal — 308.5
- UNC — 260
- NC State — 228
- Pitt — 201
- Miami (FL) — 181
- Florida State — 162
- Duke — 138
- Notre Dame — 132
- Virginia Tech — 126
- Boston College — 78
- SMU — 76
- Georgia Tech — 65
MEN:
- Cal – 457
- Stanford – 402
- UNC – 383
- NC State – 379
- Louisville – 282
- Florida State – 256.5
- Virginia – 242
- Virginia Tech – 221
- Georgia Tech – 215
- SMU – 211
- Pitt – 201.5
- Duke – 105
- Boston College – 52
- Miami (FL) – 52
- Notre Dame – 19
Women 400 IM – Finals
- NCAA Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018
- ACC Record: 3:55.97 – Alex Walsh (Virginia), 2024
- ACC Meet Record: 3:59.33 – Ella Nelson (Virginia), 2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut Time: 4:03.62
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 4:10.74
Top 8:
- Katie Grimes (Virginia) – 3:59.69
- Caroline Bricker (Stanford) – 4:01.40
- Lucy Bell (Stanford) – 4:01.70
- Leah Hayes (Virginia) – 4:02.23
- Emily Thompson (Stanford) – 4:06.28
- Kathryn Hazel (Cal) – 4:07.63
- Aislin Farris (UNC) – 4:08.60
- Ella Bathurst (Virginia) – 4:10.89
Cavalier freshman Katie Grimes is now 2-2 for in individual ACC competition, winning the 400 IM to go along with her win in the 500 free last night. Grimes led the entire race, stopping the clock in 3:59.69. That’s just a bit off of her NCAA-leading 3:59.02 from midseason, but was more than enough to comfortably win the race.
Stanford’s Caroline Bricker, one of the other two women to go under 4:00 this season, finished 2nd in 4:01.40. Bricker went 3:59.88 at midseason, and that was the #2 time in the nation this season, although former Cavalier Emma Weyant just went 3:59.24 this evening swimming for Florida at the SEC Championships. Bricker’s teammate Lucy Bell took 3rd in 4:01.70, while another Cardinal, Emily Thompson, finished 5th in 4:06.28.
UVA also had three women in the A-final; Leah Hayes finished 4th in 4:02.23, and Ella Bathurst took 8th in 4:10.89.
Cal’s Kathryn Hazel (4:07.63) and UNC’s Aislin Farris (4:08.60) took 6th and 7th to round out the top 8.
Almost the entire A-final was under the 2024 NCAA invite time of 4:10.74, as were the top four women in the B-final. That group includes Pitt’s Kim Shannon, who appears to have set a Pitt school record with her time of 4:08.47.
Men 400 IM – Finals
- NCAA Record: 3:28.82 – Leon Marchand (Arizona State), 2023
- ACC Record: 3:38.00 – Gal Nevo (Georgia Tech), 2009
- ACC Meet Record: 3:38.43 – Robert Owen (Virginia Tech), 2017
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut Time: 3:38.37
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 3:42.93
Top 8:
- Tommy Bried (Louisville) – 3:39.28
- Kyle Ponsler (NC State) – 3:40.05
- Ben Delmar (UNC) – 3:40.61
- Max Matteazzi (Pitt) – 3:40.89
- Gregg Enough (Louisville) – 3:41.57
- Louis Dramm (UNC) – 3:42.42
- Josh Żuchowski (Stanford) – 3:42.64
- Jackson Millard (Louisville) – 3:46.77
2024 champion Kyle Ponsler of NC State jumped out to an early lead, and for the first half of the race it looked he was on his way to defending his title. But Louisville’s Tommy Bried, who posted the fastest time in this morning’s prelims, shot past on the second half of the breaststroke leg, and he held that lead through the freestyle leg, winning in 3:39.28.
That appears to be a personal best and a Louisville school record for Bried. He joins Daniel Sos as the only two Cardinals to win an ACC title in this event.
Ponsler touched 2nd in 3:40.05, followed by UNC’s Ben Delmar (3:40.61) and Pitt’s Max Matteazzi (3:40.89), both of whom appear to have set school records with their swims.
California’s Tyler Kopp won the B-final with a 3:40.97.
Women 100 Fly – Finals
- NCAA Record: 47.35 – Gretchen Walsh , 2024
- ACC Record: 47.42 – Gretchen Walsh (UVA), 2024
- ACC Meet Record: 48.25 – Gretchen Walsh (UVA), 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut Time: 50.52
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 51.88
Top 8:
- Torri Huske (Stanford) – 48.52
- Claire Curzan (Virginia)- 49.02
- Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 50.00
- Leah Shackley (NC State) – 50.33
- Ella Welch (Louisville) – 50.74
- Giulia Carvalho (Miami) – 50.91
- Sophie Yendell (Pitt) – 51.13
- Lilou Ressencourt (Cal) – 51.57
Reigning Olympic champion Torri Huske hit a new personal best in yards tonight, swimming the 7th-fastest performance ever with her winning time of 48.52. Huske had a 0.13s lead over UVA’s Claire Curzan at the halfway point, and extended the lead on the back half, as Curzan came in 2nd in 49.02. Huske’s previous personal best had been 48.96, while Curzan’s had been 49.24.
3rd-place finisher Alex Walsh nearly cracked the 50-second barrier herself, clocking a personal best of 50.00. NC State freshman Leah Shackley was just off of her lifetime best, going 50.33 for 4th.
Men 100 Fly – Finals
- NCAA Record: 42.80 – Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018
- ACC Record: 43.15 – Youssef Ramadan (Virginia Tech), 2023
- ACC Meet Record: 43.93 – Youssef Ramadan (Virginia Tech), 2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut Time: 44.48
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 45.37
Women 200 Free – Finals
- NCAA Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015
- ACC Record: 1:39.34 – Gretchen Walsh (Virginia), 2025
- ACC Meet Record: 1:39.34 – Gretchen Walsh (Virginia), 2025
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut Time: 1:42.60
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:44.80
Men 200 Free – Finals
- NCAA Record: 1:28.81 – Luke Hobson (Texas), 2024
- ACC Record: 1:30.38 – Chris Giuliano (Notre Dame), 2024
- ACC Meet Record: 1:31.16 – Chris Giuliano (Notre Dame), 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut Time: 1:31.21
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:32.93
Women’s 3m Diving – Finals
- ACC Record: 439.70 – Abby Johnston (Duke), 2010
- ACC Meet Record: 439.70 – Abby Johnston (Duke), 2010
Alex Walsh. Heartbreaking 50.00
both Torri and Claire went faster than I was expecting, Alex a bit slower than I expected though
Curzan goes a best time!!!! let’s gooooo
PB yesterday in 50 free too. Question is whether she goes 50 free or 100 fly at NCAAs. If she goes 100 fly, that’s a tough Day 3 triple (100 back, 100 fly, either back or fly leg on the 400 medley relay).
I just don’t know why Alex swam the 100 fly
She’s already got NCAA A cuts in her main events. I think it was a great move to mix up her lineup for ACCs, especially in her final season with UVA.
fair point
Why not at this point I guess. I think she’s also been working on her speed so I guess this is a good focus.
Probably because she clearly hates the 4 IM
vintage Curzan vs Huske
Coach Todd needs to remind his swimmers to be cognizant of the WALL OF WATER, to keep those booties up at the turn, and to make sure to touch those touch pads with their fingertips. The fingertips are key! That is why Katie Douglass was so successful.
Fantastic rendition
Quick note – Grimes cannot have a time from midseason. She wasn’t on the team yet.
yea it should be the converted time from SC worlds i think
Stanford girls swimming well. I wonder if relay names guy formally apologized to Meehan or he just shamefully and quietly abandoned his campaign against them?
its all about carol capitani now or something
Hopefully his first hand embarrassment is as strong as my secondhand embarrassment for him is
I don’t think he feels any embarrassment about his behaviour unfortunately.
Likely not. The most embarrassing people feel no shame