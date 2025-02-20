2025 ACC Champs: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

It’s a relatively short finals session tonight, as there will only be three swimming events, and no relays.

The night will begin with the finals of the women’s 400 IM. UVA freshman Katie Grimes will be in lane 4 and swimming for her second individual title after winning the 500 free last night. Fellow Cavalier freshman Leah Hayes will be swimming next to her in lane 5, setting up what could be a fun battle between the two teammates.

Next up will be there men’s 400 IM, where Louisville’s Tommy Bried was the only man under 3:40 this morning, clocking two second lifetime best of 3:39.28. Keep an eye on lane 2, though, where 2024 champions Kyle Ponsler of NC State will be swimming.

Gretchen Walsh, the fastest women ever in the 100 fly, opted out of that event this week, but tonight’s final will still feature three big names in Alex Walsh, Claire Curzan, and Torri Huske. Curzan, who’s in lane 4 tonight, holds a lifetime best of 49.24, which she swam while breaking the American Record at the age of 17 at the North Carolina State high school championships. She’s currently the #4 performer ever, while Huske sits at #3 all-time with her lifetime best of 48.96 from the 2023 NCAA Championships.

In the men’s 100 fly, Virginia Tech fifth year Youssef Ramadan will be swimming for his fifth-straight title in this event. This is largely an experienced field — all except two of the A-final swimmers are seniors or fifth-years in the field, including 2022 NCAA champ Andrei Minakov.

Louisville, Stanford, and Virginia each put two women into the 200 free A-final, with last year’s champion Aimee Canny taking the top seed after going 1:43.08 this morning. On the men’s side, there will be a new ACC champion after Chris Giuliano, who won the last two years for Notre Dame, will be swimming for the SEC title as a Longhorn tonight. Stanford’s Henry McFadden will be in lane 4 tonight, but it could be a very tight race as the top 8 swimmers from this morning all went between 1:32.2 and 1:33.0.

Tonight’s session will conclude with the final of the women’s 3m diving event.

TEAM SCORES THRU DAY 2

WOMEN:

Virginia — 494.5 Stanford — 413 Louisville — 397 Cal — 308.5 UNC — 260 NC State — 228 Pitt — 201 Miami (FL) — 181 Florida State — 162 Duke — 138 Notre Dame — 132 Virginia Tech — 126 Boston College — 78 SMU — 76 Georgia Tech — 65

MEN:

Cal – 457 Stanford – 402 UNC – 383 NC State – 379 Louisville – 282 Florida State – 256.5 Virginia – 242 Virginia Tech – 221 Georgia Tech – 215 SMU – 211 Pitt – 201.5 Duke – 105 Boston College – 52 Miami (FL) – 52 Notre Dame – 19

Women 400 IM – Finals

NCAA Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018

(Stanford), 2018 ACC Record: 3:55.97 – Alex Walsh (Virginia), 2024

(Virginia), 2024 ACC Meet Record: 3:59.33 – Ella Nelson (Virginia), 2023

(Virginia), 2023 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut Time: 4:03.62

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 4:10.74

Top 8:

Katie Grimes (Virginia) – 3:59.69 Caroline Bricker (Stanford) – 4:01.40 Lucy Bell (Stanford) – 4:01.70 Leah Hayes (Virginia) – 4:02.23 Emily Thompson (Stanford) – 4:06.28 Kathryn Hazel (Cal) – 4:07.63 Aislin Farris (UNC) – 4:08.60 Ella Bathurst (Virginia) – 4:10.89

Cavalier freshman Katie Grimes is now 2-2 for in individual ACC competition, winning the 400 IM to go along with her win in the 500 free last night. Grimes led the entire race, stopping the clock in 3:59.69. That’s just a bit off of her NCAA-leading 3:59.02 from midseason, but was more than enough to comfortably win the race.

Stanford’s Caroline Bricker, one of the other two women to go under 4:00 this season, finished 2nd in 4:01.40. Bricker went 3:59.88 at midseason, and that was the #2 time in the nation this season, although former Cavalier Emma Weyant just went 3:59.24 this evening swimming for Florida at the SEC Championships. Bricker’s teammate Lucy Bell took 3rd in 4:01.70, while another Cardinal, Emily Thompson, finished 5th in 4:06.28.

UVA also had three women in the A-final; Leah Hayes finished 4th in 4:02.23, and Ella Bathurst took 8th in 4:10.89.

Cal’s Kathryn Hazel (4:07.63) and UNC’s Aislin Farris (4:08.60) took 6th and 7th to round out the top 8.

Almost the entire A-final was under the 2024 NCAA invite time of 4:10.74, as were the top four women in the B-final. That group includes Pitt’s Kim Shannon, who appears to have set a Pitt school record with her time of 4:08.47.

Men 400 IM – Finals

NCAA Record: 3:28.82 – Leon Marchand (Arizona State), 2023

ACC Record: 3:38.00 – Gal Nevo (Georgia Tech), 2009

ACC Meet Record: 3:38.43 – Robert Owen (Virginia Tech), 2017

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut Time: 3:38.37

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 3:42.93

Top 8:

Tommy Bried (Louisville) – 3:39.28 Kyle Ponsler (NC State) – 3:40.05 Ben Delmar (UNC) – 3:40.61 Max Matteazzi (Pitt) – 3:40.89 Gregg Enough (Louisville) – 3:41.57 Louis Dramm (UNC) – 3:42.42 Josh Żuchowski (Stanford) – 3:42.64 Jackson Millard (Louisville) – 3:46.77

2024 champion Kyle Ponsler of NC State jumped out to an early lead, and for the first half of the race it looked he was on his way to defending his title. But Louisville’s Tommy Bried, who posted the fastest time in this morning’s prelims, shot past on the second half of the breaststroke leg, and he held that lead through the freestyle leg, winning in 3:39.28.

That appears to be a personal best and a Louisville school record for Bried. He joins Daniel Sos as the only two Cardinals to win an ACC title in this event.

Ponsler touched 2nd in 3:40.05, followed by UNC’s Ben Delmar (3:40.61) and Pitt’s Max Matteazzi (3:40.89), both of whom appear to have set school records with their swims.

California’s Tyler Kopp won the B-final with a 3:40.97.

Women 100 Fly – Finals

NCAA Record: 47.35 – Gretchen Walsh , 2024

, 2024 ACC Record: 47.42 – Gretchen Walsh (UVA), 2024

(UVA), 2024 ACC Meet Record: 48.25 – Gretchen Walsh (UVA), 2024

(UVA), 2024 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut Time: 50.52

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 51.88

Top 8:

Reigning Olympic champion Torri Huske hit a new personal best in yards tonight, swimming the 7th-fastest performance ever with her winning time of 48.52. Huske had a 0.13s lead over UVA’s Claire Curzan at the halfway point, and extended the lead on the back half, as Curzan came in 2nd in 49.02. Huske’s previous personal best had been 48.96, while Curzan’s had been 49.24.

3rd-place finisher Alex Walsh nearly cracked the 50-second barrier herself, clocking a personal best of 50.00. NC State freshman Leah Shackley was just off of her lifetime best, going 50.33 for 4th.

Men 100 Fly – Finals

NCAA Record: 42.80 – Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018

ACC Record: 43.15 – Youssef Ramadan (Virginia Tech), 2023

(Virginia Tech), 2023 ACC Meet Record: 43.93 – Youssef Ramadan (Virginia Tech), 2023

(Virginia Tech), 2023 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut Time: 44.48

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 45.37

Women 200 Free – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015

ACC Record: 1:39.34 – Gretchen Walsh (Virginia), 2025

(Virginia), 2025 ACC Meet Record: 1:39.34 – Gretchen Walsh (Virginia), 2025

(Virginia), 2025 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut Time: 1:42.60

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:44.80

Men 200 Free – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:28.81 – Luke Hobson (Texas), 2024

ACC Record: 1:30.38 – Chris Giuliano (Notre Dame), 2024

ACC Meet Record: 1:31.16 – Chris Giuliano (Notre Dame), 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut Time: 1:31.21

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:32.93

Women’s 3m Diving – Finals