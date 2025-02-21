2025 ACC Champs: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

There should be plenty of great racing in store tonight, with all-time record holders and Olympians highlighting almost every event.

UVA’s Alex Walsh swam the fastest college 200 yard butterfly ever to win this event last year, and she’ll have the opportunity to do so again this year after leading prelims this morning. On the men’s side, Stanford’s Andrei Minakov, who won the 100 fly last night, will be swimming for the fly sweep out of lane 4.

Alex’s sister, Gretchen Walsh, is the fastest women ever in the 100 back, and she set the all-time mark in this event last year, and she’ll be in lane 4 tonight. Four-time ACC champion Kacper Stokowski of NC State has graduated, but two former teammates, Hudson Williams and Quintin McCarty, will try to extend the Wolfpack’s streak to five-straight titles. However, the top seed from this morning was Stanford’s Aaron Sequeira. Also keep an eye on lane 1, where Cal’s Mewen Tomac, who was an Olympic semi-finalist in the long course version of this event in Paris, is swimming tonight.

The Cavaliers also have the top seed in the women’s 100 breast, thanks to Emma Weber, who was part of the US Olympic team last year. UVA has won the last two titles in this event, with Alex Walsh winning in 2023 and Jasmine Nocentini winning last year. Stanford posted the top prelims time in all three events on the men’s side as well; Israeli Olympian Ron Polonsky will swim in lane 4 tonight. This could be one of the tightest events of the evening, as he’ll face three men who’ve already been under 51.0 this season in Carles Coll Marti (Virginia Tech), Yamato Okadome (Cal), and Denis Petrashov (Louisville).

After the individual competitions are done, the evening will conclude with the championship final of the men’s platform diving event, along with timed finals of the medley relays.

Women’s 200 Fly – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:49.16 – Alex Walsh, 2024

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:55.88

While she didn’t crack her own NCAA record, UVA fifth-year Alex Walsh comfortably won this event for the second year in a row. The outcome was never really in doubt, as Walsh had a half a second lead after the first 50 and continued to build her lead from there. She had the fastest time in the field for each lap except the final 50, where Stanford’s Caroline Bricker closed on her by 0.16s. That didn’t matter much to the overall outcome, as Walsh won, 1:50.43 to 1:52.37.

Bricker’s Stanford teammate Lillie Nordmann touched just behind Bricker, taking 3rd in 1:52.44. UVA’s Tess Howley wasn’t far behind at 1:52.72, repeating her 4th-place finish from last year. She was followed by another Cavalier, freshman Katie Grimes, at 1:53.63.

Cal’s Lilou Ressencourt (1:53.85) and Stanford’s Emily Thompson (1:55.52) were also under last year’s invite time, and UNC’s Taylor Bloom rounded out the A-final with a 1:58.47.

Heading into today, the above eight women accounted for six of the top 11 times in the NCAA this season, with Nordmann, Walsh, and Bricker, ranked #2-4, respectively.

Men’s 200 Fly – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:37.17 – Luca Urlando, 2025

ACC Record: 1:37.92 – Nicolas Albiero (LOU), 2022

ACC Meet Record: 1:37.92 – Nicolas Albiero (LOU), 2022

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.05

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:42.10

Cal’s Dare Rose led for most of the race, but Stanford’s Andrei Minakov stayed on his hip for the first 150, then dropped the hammer over the last lap. He out split Rose 25.37 to 26.36, moving past Rose and hitting the wall in 1:39.03. That’s the third best time of his career, sitting a pair of 1:38.6 swims from dual meets early last year.

Rose touched 2nd in 1:39.47, less than a second off his lifetime best of 1:38.61 from last year’s NCAA championships.

UNC’s Seb Lunak continued his strong season, nearly cracking the 1:40-barrier and re-setting his own Tar Heel record with a 1:40.12 effort for 3rd place. Last year, Lunak also finished 3rd, albeit with with a 1:41.78, a time that would’ve placed 6th tonight.

Gabe Jett of Cal took 4th in 1:40.28, followed closely by FSU’s Logan Robinson, who re-broke the Seminoles’ school record with a time of 1:40.34, his first time under 1:41.

Women’s 100 Back – Finals

NCAA Record: 48.10 – Gretchen Walsh, 2024

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 52.28

Men’s 100 Back – Finals

NCAA Record: 43.35 – Luca Urlando, 2022

ACC Record: 43.83 – Kaspar Stokowski (NCS), 2023

ACC Meet Record: 44.04 – Coleman Stewart (NCS), 2020

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.48

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 45.56

Women’s 100 Breast – Finals

NCAA Record: 55.73 – Lilly King, 2019

ACC Record: 56.09 – Jasmine Nocentini (UVA), 2024

ACC Meet Record: 56.72 – Sophie Hansson (NCS), 2022

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.01

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 59.75

Men’s 100 Breast – Finals

NCAA Record: 49.53 – Liam Bell, 2024

ACC Record: 50.78 – Denis Petrashov (LOU), 2023

ACC Meet Record: 50.82 – Noah Nichols (UVA), 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.02

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 51.89

Men Platform Diving

ACC Record: 548.90 – Nick McCrory (Duke), 2011

ACC Meet Record: 523.95 – Nick McCrory (Duke), 2010

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 3:21.01, Virginia – 2024

ACC Record: 3:21.01, Virginia – 2024

ACC Championship Record: 3:21.80, Virginia – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:30.89

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:32.88

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS