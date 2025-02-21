2025 SEC Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2025 SEC Championships

Day 5 Finals Heat Sheet

Women’s 200 Butterfly — Final

NCAA Record: 1:49.16 — Alex Walsh, Virginia (2024)

SEC Record: 1:49.54 — Emma Sticklen , Texas (2024)

SEC Championship Record: 1:50.01 — Emma Sticklen , Texas (2025)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.47

Emma Sticklen continued to shine at the 2025 SEC Championships in her signature event, the 200 butterfly. This morning, Sticklen swam an SEC Championship record, clocking 1:50.01 as she backed off during the final 50 yards. There was no backing off this evening, as hse led the race from start to finish and set an SEC record of 1:49.17, just a hundredth off Alex Walsh’s NCAA record.

Sticklen was out in 23.79 and hit the 100-yard mark at 51.11, well ahead of the rest of the field. She split 58.06 (28.70/29.36) on the back half of the race, continuing to extend her lead. This is Sticklen’s third individual event win at these championships, as she won the 200 IM and 100 butterfly earlier in the meet.

She’s now the third-fastest performer in history and the second-fastest NCAA swimmer all-time.

The Longhorns showed out in the 100 butterfly and they had an event stronger performance in the 200 fly, which they’ve developed a reputation for over the last four years. Texas swept the podium in this race as Campbell Stoll won silver (1:51.64) and Olivia Bray earned bronze (1:52.61). Stoll’s swim is her second lifetime best of the day, improving on the 1:52.97 she swam in prelims. Coming into the meet, her best was 1:53.94.

Bray’s 1:52.61 marks a season-best for her by .54 seconds. She held off a late charge from South Carolina’s Greta Pelzek to secure the last spot on the podium. After setting a program record of 1:52.66 in prelims, Sara Stotler took fifth in 1:53.26.

Syd Craft lost the swim-off for the last lane in the ‘B’ final this morning, though she swam her second lifetime best of the day. She swam in the ‘C’ final finsihed18th in 1:56.21, her third lifetime best of the day.

Men’s 200 Butterfly — Final

NCAA Record: 1:37.17 — Luca Urlando , Georgia (2025)

SEC Record: 1:37.17 — Luca Urlando, Georgia (2025)

, Georgia (2025) SEC Championship Record: 1:38.86 — Luca Urlando , Georgia (2025)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.05

Through two events of day five finals, the common thread is one hundredth. One event after Sticklen came a hundredth from the NCAA record in the women’s 200 butterfly, Luca Urlando did the same in the men’s 200 butterfly.

Urlando was flirting with his record line for the entire race. He opened the race ahead of his pace, turning in 21.96, but fell off the pace slightly at the halfway points (46.36). He was back ahead of the line with 50 yards to go with a 24.60 split on the third 50, but the final 50 of his January pace (26.06) just got the better of him on the final touch.

Still, the swim is a championship record for Urlando, improving on the 1:38.86 he swam this morning. He also now owns the two fastest swims in event history.

Martin Espernberger, last year’s runner-up, got back onto the podium this year, earning the silver medal. He swam 1:39.69, pulling ahead of Georgia’s Jake Magahey, who was a hundredth ahead of him with 50 yards remaining. Espernberger’s time is a season-best and just a few tenths from his lifetime best of 1:39.34.

Magahey won bronze for the second-straight year. He broke 1:40 for the first time in his career to earn his trip to the podium at these championships, swimming 1:39.91. His previous lifetime best stood at 1:40.07 from earlier this season. This was a strong event for the hosts, as Georgia held their seeds from prelims and took 1st-3rd-8th. Freshman Drew Hitchcock swam 1:42.17 after swimming a lifetime best 1:41.09 in prelims. Meanwhile, Tennessee went 2-4 with Espernberger Bjoern Kammann (1:40.18).

Women’s 100 Backstroke — Final

NCAA Record: 48.10 — Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2024)

SEC Record: 49.93 — Bella Sims , Florida (2024)

SEC Championship Record: 50.02 — Rhyan White, Alabama (2020)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.66

Bella Sims (FLOR), 49.20 SEC Record Josephine Fuller (TENN), 50.05 Emily Jones (BAMA), 50.92 Berit Berglund (TEX), 51.02 Lora Komoroczy (AUB), 51.21 Eboni McCarty (UGA), 51.34 Catie Choate (FLOR), 51.58 Zoe Carlos-Bloc (LSU), 51.60

Men’s 100 Backstroke — Final

NCAA Record: 43.35 — Luca Urlando , Georgia (2022)

SEC Record: 43.35 — Luca Urlando, Georgia (2022)

, Georgia (2022) SEC Championship Record: 44.10 — Zane Waddell, Alabama (2020)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.48

Women’s 100 Breaststroke — Final

NCAA Record: 55.73 — Lilly King, Indiana (2019)

SEC Record: 56.64 — Mona McSharry, Tennessee (2024)

SEC Championship Record: 57.06 — Mona McSharry, Tennessee (2024)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.01

Men’s 100 Breaststroke — Final

NCAA Record: 49.53 — Liam Bell, California (2024)

SEC Record: 49.98 — Julian Smith, Florida (2024)

SEC Championship Record: 50.03 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.02

Women’s Platform Diving — Final

SEC Record: 356.10 — Victoria Lamp, Tennessee (2014)

SEC Championship Record (Five dives): 356.10 — Victoria Lamp, Tennessee (2014)

Women’s 400 Medley Relay — Final

NCAA Record: 3:21.01 — Virginia (Walsh, Walsh, Cuomo, Douglass) (2023)

SEC Record: 3:24.92 — Tennessee (Fuller, McSharry, Douthwright, Spink) (2024)

SEC Championship Record: Tennessee (Fuller, McSharry, Douthwright, Spink) (2024)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:30.89

Men’s 400 Medley Relay — Final

NCAA Record: 2:57.32 — Arizona State (Kos, Marchand, Kharun, Kulow) (2024)

SEC Record: 2:58.32 — Florida (Chaney, Hillis, Liendo, McDuff) (2023)

SEC Championship Record: 2:59.48 — Florida (Chaney, Hillis, Liendo, McDuff) (2023)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:04.96

