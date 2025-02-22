SIU’s Alex Santiago Rips New Conference Record 45.30 100 Fly on Day 3 of Men’s MVC Champs

2025 Missouri Valley Conference Championships (MEN)

TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 3)

Miami (OH) – 569 Southern Illinois – 452 Missouri State – 401 UIC – 325.5 Ball State – 237.5 Valparaiso –113 Evansville – 79

Day 3 of the 2025 MVC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships saw Miami (OH) expand their lead over the field.

One of the biggest swims of the night came on the first event. Southern Illinois’ Alex Santiago ripped a 45.30 to win the 100 fly. With the performance, Santiago set a new MVC meet and conference record, along with a new Miami pool record. The swim was massive for Santiago, as his career best coming into the day was 46.25 from the Purdue Invite in November.

Miami’s Henju Duvenhage pulled off an impressive double tonight. He started out by coming in 2nd in the 100 fly with a 45.94. Duvenhage then went on to win the 100 back in 46.31, setting a new conference record in the process.

Duvenhage would then help the RedHawks to victory in the 200 free relay. Tegan Barrier (20.03), Duvenhage (19.67), Scott Spear (19.38), and Jack Herczeg (19.51) teamed up for a 1:18.59. SIU clocked a 1:17.45 in the relay, but was disqualified for a false start. Santiago led the Saluki relay off in 19.30. Had the time stood, it would have marked a new conference record.

Southern Illinois’ Tiago Faleiros won the 100 breast in a very tight race. He swam a 53.34, touching out Missouri State’s Luigi Da Silva, who came in 2nd with a 53.39. Faleiros’ performance marks yet another conference record in the event. Da Silva was out faster tonight, splitting 24.66 on the opening 50 to Faleiros’ 24.75, but Faleiros came home faster.

Bryce Menchhofer (Miami) picked up a win in the 200 free, touching out Missouri State’s Reese Hodgins, who swam a 1:36.70. Menchhofer clipped his own conference record from the fall, which stood at 1:36.67.

Miami also earned the win in the 400 IM, where Allen Cotton swam a 3:47.06, marking a new conference record.