Southern Illinois and Missouri State Each Down Conference Records on Day 1 of MVC Men’s Champs

2025 Missouri Valley Conference Championships (MEN)

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: Corwin M. Nixon Aquatic Center, Oxford, OH

Defending Champions: N/A (inaugural event)

Live Results (Available on MeetMobile)

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Ball State*, Evansville*, Miami (OH)*, Missouri State*, Southern Illinois*, UIC*, Valparaiso*

Results: Day 1

TEAM SCORES

Missouri State/Southern Illinois – 72 (TIE) – Miami (OH) – 68 Ball State – 60 UIC – 56 Valparaiso – 50 Evansville – 25

The inaugural Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships kicked off tonight at the Corwin M. Nixon Aquatic Center on the campus of Miami University (OH). Technically, it’s not the inaugural championship, as the MVC sponsored men’s swimming and diving from 1924 up through 2002. That being said, this is the first MVC men’s swimming championship in 23 years. As usual, the first night’s action featured the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay.

The meet kicked off with the 200 medley relay, where Southern Illinois won in a tight race with Miami (OH). The Saluki team of Alex Cimera (21.90), Tiago Faleiros (23.63), Alex Santiago (19.86), and Donat Csuvarszki (19.33) combined for a 1:24.72, beating out Miami (OH) by 0.16 seconds. The Redhawk relay saw Henju Duvenhage (21.05), Adrian Dulay (24.08), Scott Spear (20.74), and Tegan Barrier (19.11) team up for a 1:24.98. SIU shattered the previous MVC championship record, which was held by Missouri State at 1:30.35 from 2002. They also broke the MVC conference record, and the Miami (OH) pool record with the performance.

Missouri State then found their way to the top of the podium, taking the 800 free relay with a 6:24.61. George Holesinger (1:37.25), Jack Grandy (1:35.11), Reese Hodgins (1:35.55), and Brunno Suzuki (1:36.70) combined to earn the win. They also obliterated the meet record of 6:41.41, which Evansville set back in 2002. Like SIU in the medley, Missouri State downed the pool record and conference record with their performance as well.

Other notable splits tonight included Allen Cotton clocking a 1:34.80 on the 2nd leg of Miami’s 800 free relay. Luigi Da Silva put up an impressive 23.63 split on the breast leg of Missouri State’s 200 medley relay, tying Faleiros for the fastest breast split in the field.