Five Pool Records Fall on Opening Night of 2025 America East Championships

2025 America East Championships

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: VMI Aquatic Center, Lexington, VA

Defending Champions: Vermont women (1x); Binghamton men (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Binghamton, Bryant, Maine, New Hampshire (women), NJIT (men), UMBC, Vermont (women), VMI

Results: Day 1

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

New Hampshire – 120 Bryant – 97 UMBC – 89 Vermont – 84 Binghamton – 77 Maine – 62 VMI – 54

MEN

UMBC – 146 Binghamton – 106 Bryant – 88 Maine – 70 VMI – 68 NJIT – 57

The 2025 America East Championships kicked off tonight at the VMI Aquatic Center in Lexington, VA. Neither defending champion got out to the lead tonight, as defending women’s champion Vermont is currently in 4th, and the defending men’s champs, Binghamton, are in 2nd. New Hampshire is currently in the lead in the women’s standings, while UMBC leads the men’s meet at this early juncture.

Bryant drew first blood tonight, winning the women’s 200 medley relay in 1:41.09. Clara Steen (26.02), Elayna Pistrin (28.41), Ruby Smith (23.97), and Marcella Figueroa (22.69) teamed up to get the job done. They were just off the conference record (1:40.58), but did manage to break the pool record. New Hampshire’s Audrey Mahoney put up an impressive 21.91 on the anchor leg of their relay, helping them to a 3rd place finish.

UMBC then stood atop the podium in the men’s 200 medley relay, where they set a new conference record. Ryan Harding (22.54), Christian Coleman (24.20), Oliver Gassmann (19.79), and Sean Neils (19.54) combined for a 1:26.07. They took down Binghamton’s conference record, which stood at 1:26.48 from last year’s meet. UMBC also broke the pool record with their performance.

New Hampshire then earned their first win of the meet, taking the women’s 800 free relay by nearly 4 seconds. Lydia Hart led off in 1:46.74, then Emily Wright split 1:52.71 on the 2nd leg, Teagen Jeffers clocked a 1:50.52 on the 3rd leg, and Amelia Labno anchored in 1:51.11. They finished in 7:21.08, breaking yet another pool record.

Binghamton picked up a win in the men’s 800 free relay, seeing Eli Lanfear (1:37.41), Evan Peters (1:36.37), Will Deutmeyer (1:40.52), and Liam Preston (1:36.02) team up for a 6:30.32. They were just off their own conference record in the event, which stands at 6:28.94 from last year.

UMBC grad student Isaac Poole won men’s 1 meter diving by a huge margin, racking up a final score of 344.40. He beat the field by well over 50 points. UMBC made it a sweep of today’s diving events, seeing Ember Stennett finish with a score of 288.25 to break the meet record.