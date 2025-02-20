Oakland Puts Up Men’s 200 Medley Relay Conference Record 1:24.16 on Night 1 of Horizon League

2025 Horizon League Championships

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

Defending Champions: Oakland women (11x); Oakland men (11x)

Psych Sheets

Live Results (Available on MeetMobile)

Live Video: ESPN+

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Cleveland State, IU Indianapolis, Northern Kentucky*, Oakland, UW-Green Bay, UW-Milwaukee, Youngstown State

Results: Day 1

TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 1)

WOMEN

Oakland – 72 Youngstown State/IUPUI – 66 (TIE) – Cleveland State – 62 Milwaukee – 60 Green Bay – 54

MEN

IUPUI – 114 Oakland – 108 Youngstown State – 80 Milwaukee – 79 Cleveland State – 66 Green Bay – 59 Northern Kentucky – 50

The 2025 Horizon League Championships kicked off tonight at the historic IU Natatorium in Indianapolis. The Oakland Golden Grizzlies haven’t lost at Horizon League team title since joining the conference, and they’re looking to win their 12th consecutive men’s and women’s titles this week.

The action kicked off with the women’s 200 medley relay, where Oakland won with a 1:40.83. Grace Albrecht (25.34), Bella Gary (28.66), Jordyn Shipps (23.85), and Ronja Riihinen (22.98) teamed up to get the job done, narrowly beating out a trio of other teams. It was an extremely close race, seeing Cleveland State finish 2nd in 1:41.01, IUPUI take 3rd in 1:41.15, and Milwaukee come in 4th with a 1:41.18. Cleveland State anchor Gracie Chelf had a notable split on the relay, anchoring her team in a speedy 22.12.

The Golden Grizzlies then made it a sweep of the medley relays, taking the men’s relay in 1:24.16. Harry Nicholson (21.64), Christopher Palvadre (23.35), Sofus Balladone (20.49), and Charlie Brown (18.68) earned the win, shattering the Horizon League record of 1:25.17, which IUPUI set just last year. The performance also marks a program record for the Golden Grizzlies. They won the race by nearly 4 seconds, marking a truly dominant performance. We should also highlight that 18.68 split from Charlie Brown, who has a career best of 19.93 in the individual 50 free.

Oakland’s men’s 200 medley relay wasn’t the only conference record to go down tonight. IUPUI’s Sebastian Otero won men’s 3-meter diving decisively tonight with a score of 445.75. With that performance, he shattered the Horizon League record of 409.40, which was set back in 2006.

Youngstown State then stopped Oakland from sweeping the night one relays, taking the women’s 800 free relay in 7:20.87. Miriam Frass (1:49.55), Olivia Sweetman (1:48.96), Hailey Clark (1:51.96), and Oliwia Kaniak (1:50.40) picked up the win. It was a massive feat for the Penguins, marking Youngstown State’s first Horizon League relay title in program history. IUPUI’s Emmaleigh Zietlow put up a the fastest split in the event tonight, leading off her relay in 1:47.00.

Oakland then closed out the session with a win in the men’s 800 free relay. Joey Countryman (1:38.67), Jack Wike (1:35.95), Karel Subagyo (1:35.85), and Jonas Cantrell (1:35.07) teamed up for a 6:25.55, winning the race by nearly 3 seconds. Cantrell’s split was the fastest in the field tonight, however, IUPUI’s Nathan Rariden led his team off in 1:35.23.