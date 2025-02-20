WATCH: Day 2 Race Videos at the 2025 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships

2025 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Virginia women and the Cal men took early leads after day 2 of the 2025 ACC Championships on Wednesday, though neither by a huge margin

WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:23.63, Virginia – 2024 ACC Championships

ACC Record: 1:23.63, Virginia – 2024 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:23.63, Virginia – 2024

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.42

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:29.00

Top 8:

Virginia – 1:24.03 (A) – Fast Heat Louisville – 1:25.52 (A) – Fast Heat Stanford – 1:26.08 (A) – Fast Heat NC State – 1:26.52 (A) – Fast Heat Cal – 1:26.69 (A) – Fast Heat Pitt – 1:27.78 (A) – Slow Heat Virginia Tech – 1:28.18 (A) – Fast Heat Duke – 1:28.26 (A) – Slow Heat

It wasn’t an all-time record, but it was still pretty darn fast. The Virginia women swam one of the fastest few 200 free relays in history, stopping the clock at 1:24.03 to win by nearly 1.5s.

Claire Curzan led off in 21.40, just off her lifetime best of 21.32 from the Eddie Reese Showdown a few weeks ago. Gretchen Walsh nearly broke the 20-second relay split barrier again, splitting 20.02 on the second leg. Her sister Alex Walsh split 21.23 on the third leg, and then Maxine Parker anchored in 21.38.

That’s the Cavaliers’ sixth-straight title in this event; that’s the longest ACC win streak in this event since the UNC women won seven straight from 1990 through 1996.

Louisville took 2nd in 1:25.52. Freshman Caroline Larsen led off in 21.71, then Julia Dennis joined G. Walsh in the sub-21 split club, going 20.78. Gabi Albiero split 21.60 on the third leg, and Ella Welch anchored in 21.43.

Torri Huske led off for Stanford in 21.04, improving on her lifetime best best of 21.30, and moving her to #6 all-time in the 50 free, pending other results from today. The Cardinal finished 3rd overall in 1:26.08.

The top nine schools all finished under the NCAA ‘A’ cut of 1:28.42.

Fast Heat:

Slow Heat:

MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:13.35, Florida – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:14.13, NC State – 2024 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:14.44, NC State – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.80

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:17.13

Top 8:

NC State – 1:14.29 (A) – Fast Heat Cal – 1:15.10 (A) – Fast Heat Virginia Tech – 1:15.53 (A) – Fast Heat Stanford – 1:15.79 (A) – Fast Heat FSU – 1:15.86 (A) – Fast Heat UNC – 1:15.88 (A) – Fast Heat Virginia – 1:16.61 (B) – Fast Heat SMU – 1:16.74 (B) – Slow Heat

The NC State men earned their third consecutive title in this event, breaking the meet record with a 1:14.29 tonight. Quintin McCarty shaved 0.02s off his lifetime best with a 18.78 leadoff, then the Wolfpack got nearly identical splits from Jerry Fox (18.40) and Drew Salls (18.43), before fifth year Luke Miller anchored in 18.68. That’s NC State’s eighth title in the last 12 years in this event.

California bookended their relay with 19.1s from freshman Luca Battaglini on the leadoff (19.15) and fifth year Destin Lasco on the anchor (19.16). In between, Bjorn Seeliger split 18.49 and Jack Alexy split 18.30, as the Golden Bears took 2nd in 1:15.10.

Virginia Tech was just behind Cal at the halfway point, after Youssef Ramadan led off in 19.10 and Brendan Whitfield split 18.57 on the second leg. The gap widened a bit on the back half, with Mario Molla Yannes (18.92) and Will Hayon (18.94) nearly matching each other’s split, but the Hokies held on to take 3rd in 1:15.53.

Stanford (1:15.79), Florida State (1:15.86), and North Carolina (1:15.88) were also under the NCAA ‘A’ cut’ of 1:16.80, with the Tar Heels setting a new school record with that time.

Fast Heat:

Slow Heat:

WOMEN’S 500 FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 4:28.90, Leah Smith (Virginia) – 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 4:30.74, Leah Smith (Virginia) – 2016

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:37.89

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 4:41.19

Top 8:

UVA freshman Katie Grimes took the lead early, and maintained a one second lead over Stanford’s Aurora Roghair for most of the race. Roghair closed the gap on the penultimate 50, and as the final lap bell rang, the two women flipped at exactly the same time. Coming down the home stretch, it looked like either woman could win, but ultimately Grimes got her hand on the wall first, 4:32.69 to 4:32.88.

That’s a season-best for Grimes, although a few seconds off of her lifetime best of 4:28.27 from a little over a year ago. She’ll maintain her #4 ranking in the NCAA this season, while Roghair remains #3 with her season-best of 4:31.63 from midseason.

The Cavaliers took three of the top four spots, with Cavan Gormsen (4:35.77) and Aimee Canny (4:36.31) taking 3rd and 4th. Gormsen won the title last year with a time of 4:38.43. Stanford also had three women in the A-final; Kayla Wilson (4:40.50) and Natalie Mannion (4:43.34) took 6th and 8th, respectively.

Cal’s Maya Geringer (4:39.91) took 5th, while Louisville’s Amelia Bodenstab (4:42.52) took 7th.

The B-final was fairly fast, with three women touching under 4:40, including freshmen Daria Golovaty of Louisville (4:39.25) and Bailey Hartman of UVA (4:39.36). NC State fifth year Chase Travis was just behind the youngsters at 4:39.47.

A Final:

B Final:

C Final:

MEN’S 500 FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 4:02.31, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) – 2024 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 4:09.13, Anton Ipsen (NC State) – 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 4:10.00, Matt McLean (Virginia) – 2009 ACC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.64

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 4:14.90

Top 8:

It may still be the Atlantic Coast Conference, but the Pacific Coast swimmers swept the top four spots tonight. Cal’s Lucas Henveaux led the way the with a 4:08.83. That broke a 15 year-old meet record, and it also broke Anton Ipsen’s overall conference record of 4:09.13 that he set in 2018.

Teammate Gabriel Jett touched 2nd in 4:10.27, and fellow Golden Bear Tyler Kopp knocked over two seconds off his lifetime best with a 4:12.46 to take 4th. In between the Bears was Stanford’s Henry McFadden, who also set a lifetime best with his 3rd-place time of 4:12.33.

UVA freshman David King followed up his school record leading off the 800 free relay last night with a lifetime best of 4:13.43 tonight. NC State got 6th and 8th place points from Lance Norris (4:15.26) and Owen Lloyd (4:18.35), while SMU’s Jack Forrest took 7th in 4:15.53.

A Final:

B Final:

C Final:

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:50.15, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

NCAA 'A' Cut: 1:53.66

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:57.03

Top 8:

Former Pac-12 teams showed up in the women’s 200 IM, earning six of the eight lanes in the women’s 200 IM ‘A’ final. Torri Huske dominated the race, leading from start to finish and earning her first individual ACC title by over a second. She split 23.59/27.75/33.08/27.04, stopping the clock at 1:51.46 and taking over as the fastest woman in the NCAA this season.

The Cardinal earned the top two steps on the podium as Caroline Bricker turned in a huge lifetime best of 1:52.96 to earn the silver medal. Bricker’s previous lifetime best was the 1:53.31 she swam at the 2024 Pac-12 Championships. Lea Polonsky swam a season-best 1:53.28 for third, confirming the former Pac-12 swimmers’ sweep of the top three spots.

Virginia freshman Leah Hayes was the Cavaliers’ lone representative in the ‘A’ final, as Alex Walsh scratched the event before prelims. She touched fourth in her first individual ACC final, clocking a 1:54.01, which is under the 2024 NCAA invited time.

In addition to earning the top two spots, Stanford earned 5th and 6th place with Lucy Bell clocking 1:54.74 and Lillie Nordmann swimming 1:55.15.

A Final:

B Final:

C Final:

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:36.34, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:39.35, Andreas Vazaios (NC State) – 2019 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:40.31, Arsenio Bustos (NC State) – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.75

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:43.05

Top 8:

A year after taking second in this event a year ago and first in 2022, Carles Coll Marti is once again the ACC men’s 200 IM champion. He led the race from wire-to-wire, swimming a season-best 1:40.95 to win the title, coming within .64 seconds of the meet record that Arsenio Bustos swam two years ago.

Georgia Tech’s Berke Saka turned on the jets on the breaststroke leg, splitting a field-best 28.98 to move into second. He held onto that positioning over the freestyle leg, splitting 25.37, even though Ron Polonsky, Louis Dramm, Spencer Nicholas, and Destin Lasco were all well under 25 seconds on their freestyle leg.

While Polonsky, Dramm, and Lasco have all been 1:41 already this season, Nicholas’ 1:42.67 was a new lifetime best for him, shaving a couple tenths off his prelims swim. Nicholas has had a strong freshman campaign and while it’s shown through most in his primary butterfly events, he came into this meet with a best of 1:44.99 from before arriving at Virginia.

A Final:

B Final:

C Final:

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 20.37, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 20.37, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 20.57, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

(Virginia) – 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.58

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 22.11

Top 8:

Unsurprisingly, Walsh dominated the 50 freestyle. The NCAA record holder didn’t approach her league-mark and just missed her meet record by three-tenths. But, Walsh has pushed this event so far that though she was off her lifetime (20.37) and season (20.54), she still won the event by .48 seconds.

The Virginia women picked up a 1-3 finish in this race, as Claire Curzan clocked 21.26 for bronze. The swim is a new lifetime best for her, improving on the 21.32 she swam leading off a relay at the Eddie Reese Showdown last month.

It was Louisville’s sprint star Julia Dennis that broke up the Cavalier 1-2 finish, touching in a 21.08. In prelims, Dennis swam 21.44, dropping from her previous lifetime best of 21.60. She torched both those marks in the final, swimming a blistering 21.08. In a day, she’s taken .52 seconds off her lifetime best in the event.

The Louisville sprint group had a strong outing in this event, placing 2nd, 5th, and 6th. Freshman Caroline Larsen took fifth in 21.63. Like Dennis, it was her second lifetime best of the day and well under the 2024 NCAA Invited time. Fifth-year Gabi Albiero placed sixth in 21.71.

A Final:

B Final:

C Final:

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 18.49 Chris Guiliano (Notre Dame) – 2024 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 18.57, Chris Guiliano – 2024

NCAA 'A' Cut: 18.72

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 19.13

Top 8:

Heading into the meet, it looked like the Cal sprinters would take over this race. But Quintin McCarty had other ideas. The Wolfpack sophomore pulled off an upset in the men’s 50 freestyle over Olympian Jack Alexy, clocking 18.63 to win the ACC title.

McCarty set himself up for a big swim in the prelims, where he clocked 18.81, touching just a hundredth from the lifetime best he swam at the 2023 NC State Invite. He cut .17 seconds off his lifetime best with his swim tonight, beating Alexy by .11 seconds.

Alexy broke 19-seconds for the first time this season during prelims, swimming an 18.71. He was just off that swim in the final, swimming an 18.74. Meanwhile, NC State sophomore Jerry Fox broke 19-seconds for the first time in his career during prelims, clocking 18.97. He took even more time off his best tonight, placing third in 18.83. Drew Salls was the third Wolfpack swimmer in the final, and placed fifth with a 19.00, a hundredth from his best.

Brendan Whitfield took fourth, rounding out the swimmers sub-19 seconds in the ‘A’ final. He clocked 18.92, just off the lifetime best 18.89 he swam in prelims.

Only four freshmen scored in this event, and the fastest two tonight both came from UNC. This morning, PJ Foy broke a 13 year-old Tar Heel by going 19.21 to make the A-final. He improved on that time tonight, placing 7th with a 19.18. However, he didn’t reset the school record, as fellow freshman Martin Kartavi broke Foy’s hours-old record when he won the B-final with a time of 19.12.

A Final:

B Final:

C Final:

Men’s 1m Diving – Final

ACC Record: 499.95, Nick McCrory (Duke) – 2010 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 499.95, Nick McCrory (Duke) – 2010

Top 8:

Team Scores Thru Day 2

Women:

Virginia — 494.5 Stanford — 413 Louisville — 397 Cal — 308.5 UNC — 260 NC State — 228 Pitt — 201 Miami (FL) — 181 Florida State — 162 Duke — 138 Notre Dame — 132 Virginia Tech — 126 Boston College — 78 SMU — 76 Georgia Tech — 65

Men: