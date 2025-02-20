Marshall and James Madison Tied for 1st After Day 1 of Sun Belt Championships

2025 Sun Belt Conference Championships

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center, Orlando, FL

Defending Champions: James Madison women (1x)

Live Results (MeetMobile)

Live Video: ESPN+

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Georgia Southern, James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion

Results: Day 1

TEAM STANDINGS

Marshall/James Madison – 74 (TIE) – Georgia Southern/Old Dominion – 62 (TIE) –

The 2025 Sun Belt Conference began tonight at the Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center in Orlando. One of the smaller conferences, this meet features just 4 teams: Marshall, James Madison, Georgia Southern, and Old Dominion. The first night of action ended with a pair of ties in the team standings. Marshall and JMU are tied for 1st, while Georgia Southern and Old Dominion are tied for 3rd.

The meet kicked off with the 200 medley relay, where Marshall’s team of Kseniia Luniushina (24.89), Paige Banton (28.22), Madeline Hart (24.15), and Audrey West (22.82) combined for a 1:40.08. They narrowly won the race over James Madison, who saw Sarah Pauley (25.93), Riley Bridgman (27.33), Ann Chappell Ellington (24.48), and Alex Volk (22.47) team up for a 1:40.21. Bridgman and Volk had the fastest breast and free splits in the field tonight.

James Madison then flipped the script, and won the 800 free relay decisively in 7:13.16. Madison Wimmer (1:48.42), Jess Pryne (1:49.39), Jamie Cornwell (1:48.89), and Grace Bousum (1:46.46) got the job done, winning the race by well over 6 seconds. Marshall came in 2nd with a 7:19.85, getting a strong swim out of Molly Warner on the lead-off (1:48.41).