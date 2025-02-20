FIU Cracks Conference Record in 200 Medley Relay on Night 1 of 2025 AAC Championships

2025 American Athletic Conference (AAC) Championships

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr McMillion Natatorium, Dallas, TX

Defending Champions: Florida International women (1x)

Teams: East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, North Texas, Rice, Tulane

Results: Day 1

TEAM STANDINGS

Tulane – 172 North Texas – 166 Rice – 160 East Carolina – 158 Florida International – 123 Florida Atlantic – 98

The 2025 AAC Championships began tonight in Dallas, featuring the 200 medley relay, team diving event, and 800 free relay. Following the first night of the meet, Tulane, which came in 6th at last year’s meet, is leading the team standings. Defending champion Florida International is sitting in 5th through the first day of the meet.

The meet kicked off with the 200 medley relay, where FIU ripped a new AAC conference record of 1:36.60. Diana Santamaria (24.79), Frida Loebersii (26.53), Oumy Diop (23.25), and Jessica Shpilko (22.03) teamed up to earn the win, breaking the conference record, meet record, FIU program record, and pool record with the performance. Other notable splits in the race included Rice’s Abby King, who led her team off in 24.90. Tulane’s Maya Wilson anchored her relay in a very speedy 21.48, while North Texas’ Shaena McCloud clocked a 21.91 on the anchor of her relay.

Tulane then stood atop the podium in the 800 free relay, seeing Lise Coetzee (1:47.36), Rafaela Sumida (1:49.49), Andrea Zeebe (1:48.07), and Maya Wilson (1:45.91) combine for a 7:10.83. As was the case in the medley relay, Wilson’s split was the fastest in the field. Rice’s Ava Portello had a very nice swim as well, leading her team off in 1:47.00. Both Florida Atlantic and Florida International got DQ’d for false starts in the 800 free relay.

There was also a team diving event tonight, which North Texas won by a considerable margin.