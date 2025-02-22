Nevada’s Scarlett Ferris Splits 21.79 50 FR, Wins 100 Back in 51.95 on Day 3 of MW Champs

2025 Mountain West Conference Championships

TEAM STANDINGS (THRU DAY 3)

San Diego State – 835 UNLV – 797 Nevada – 701 Fresno State – 657 Washington State – 636 Wyoming – 595 Colorado State – 477 Air Force – 349 New Mexico – 311 San Jose State – 214

The 3rd day of the 2025 Mountain West Championships is in the books. San Diego State, the 3-time defending champions, are holding onto a lead heading into the last day of the meet. UNLV is close behind, sitting 38 points outside of 1st.

Tonight’s finals session kicked off with a bang, seeing a great race in the 200 free relay. San Diego State came out on top, with their team of Allison Mann (22.82), Kaydence Bispo (22.50), Abby Storm (22.46), and Meredith Smithbaker (21.90) clocking a 1:29.68. Washington State was just 0.02 seconds behind, seeing Darcy Revitt (22.24), Emily Lundgren (22.56), Addy Lewis (22.87), and Emma Wright (22.03) team up for a 1:29.70. Nevada was right there as well, and was actually leading at the 150, thanks to a huge 21.79 split from Scarlett Ferris on the 3rd leg.

Fresno State sophomore Jenna Pulkkinen won the 100 breast in 59.19, leading teammate Aliz Kalmar into the finish. Pulkkinen just missed the championship record of 59.14. The swim marks a huge career best for Pulkkinen, blowing away her previous mark of 59.84, which she swam earlier this month.

Following her excellent split on the 200 free relay, Nevada’s Scarlett Ferris won the 100 back in 51.95. That swim came after Ferris swam a 51.82 in prelims. She clipped her season best heading into today, which sat at 51.85. Ferris’ career best stands at 51.49, which she swam at last year’s Mountain West Championships.

UNLV’s Maria Fernanda Mendez Guerra won the 100 fly in 52.61. She touched out Ferris, who came in 2nd with a 52.74. Emily Lundgren, a Washington State junior who would typically be racing the 100 breast, came in 3rd with a 52.83.

Nevada’s Enkhkhuslen Batbayar won the 200 free in 1:45.66. The performance marked a new career best for Batbayar, who entered the day with a career best of 1:46.32.

Colorado State found themselves atop the podium for the 400 IM, where Erin Dawson clocked a 4:13.48. She was locked in a tight race with Washington State’s Ariel Wang, who finished in 4:13.88. Wang pulled ahead on the backstroke leg, then Dawson fought back into the lead on breast. They were close on freestyle, but Dawson edged Wang out.