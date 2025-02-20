Washington State Wins 200 Medley Relay, Sets Program Record in Mountain West Debut (MW Day 1)

2025 Mountain West Conference Championships

TEAM STANDINGS

San Diego State – 184 Nevada – 163 UNLV – 160 Wyoming – 154 Fresno State – 142 New Mexico – 127 Washington State – 116 Air Force – 108 Colorado State – 100 San Jose State – 84

The 2025 Mountain West Championships kicked off at the CRWC Natatorium in Houston tonight. As usual, the first day of the meet featured the 200 medley relay, 800 free relay, and a diving event, which in this case was 1-meter.

The action kicked off with newcomer to the conference Washington State winning the 200 medley relay in 1:36.51. Anna Rauchholz (24.90), Emily Lundgren (26.53), Addy Lewis (23.68), and Darcy Revitt (21.40) combined to earn the win. In addition to the win in their conference debut, WSU also broke their own program record. Notably, Lundgren and Revitt led the field in their respective strokes. Other notable splits include Nevada’s Scarlett Ferris, who put up a blistering 23.66 on the lead-off leg of her relay.

UNLV then put up a great performance in the women’s 800 free relay, clocking a 7:07.06 to win by 2 seconds. The performance marks a program record for the Rebels and is their first Mountain West title in the 800 free relay since 2009. Ava Olson (1:47.66), Gina Miller (1:46.27), Marta Klimek (1:47.29), and Erika Carlson (1:45.84) teamed up to take the title. San Diego State saw Wilma Johansson split 1:45.20 on the 3rd leg of their relay, while Nevada got a 1:45.53 lead-off leg from Enkhkhuslen Batbayar, and Wyoming had Tara Joyce lead their relay off in 1:45.44.

Nevada earned a win on night 1 as well, with Bailey Heydra racking up a final score of 328.70 in 1-meter diving.