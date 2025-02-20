Liberty’s Cannings and Bozzuto Go 22.07, 22.09 in Women’s 50 FR on Day 1 of ASUN Championships

Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) – Men and Women

TEAM STANDINGS

WOMEN

Liberty – 238 FGCU – 198 Queens (NC) – 168 UNC Asheville – 103 North Florida – 48 Bellarmine – 30 Gardner-Webb – 24

MEN

Queens (NC) – 255 Florida Atlantic – 243 Old Dominion – 108 Gardner-Webb – 94 Bellarmine – 56

The 2025 ASUN Championships kicked off today at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. This conference takes a unique approach to their championship meet, opting out of the standard day 1 format of the 200 medley and 800 free relays, and instead having a full day of events. Today’s action featured the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 200 medley relay, men’s 3-meter diving, and women’s 1-meter diving.

There were a pair of ASUN championship records that fell during today’s events. The first record came in the women’s 200 IM, where Queens (NC) sophomore Abigail Zboran clocked a 1:56.06. With the performance, Zboran shattered the ASUN championship record, which stood at 1:58.29 from 2016. She was phenomenal on the back half of the race, splitting 33.98 on breast and 27.66 on free, for a 1:01.64 on the 2nd 100 of the race. Liberty’s Sydney Stricklin came in 2nd with a 1:57.50, which was also under the previous record.

Queens was also responsible for the other record to fall during the day. Senior Matej Dusa won the men’s 50 free in 19.11, downing his own championship record of 19.17, which he set back in 2022.

The women’s 50 free was an incredible race. Liberty teammates Kamryn Cannings and Aly Bozzuto went 1-2 in the event, with Cannings going 22.07 and Bozzuto 22.09. Adding to the excitement for Liberty, Cannings is a sophomore and Bozzuto a freshman, so they can look forward to this sprint duo for years to come. Cannings’ performance also marks a program record for Liberty.

Gardner-Webb got in on the action today, as Justin Bender won the men’s 200 IM in 1:46.67. This was yet enough incredibly close race, as Queens’ Matheus Przewalla took 2nd in 1:46.72. Przewalla was holding a slim lead over Bender through the first 150 of the race.

The men’s 500 free saw Florida Atlantic’s Daniel Lauressens earn a decisive win with a 4:20.72. He touched first by a little over 4 seconds, blowing away his previous best of 4;23.75, which he had just swum in prelims this morning. It was a 1-2 finish for FAU, as James Shevchenko took 2nd in 4:24.74.

Queens’ Madeline Foster won the women’s 500 free in 4:53.65, touching out a trio of opponents. FGCU’s Emma Bjornholdt was right behind, finishing 2nd in 4:53.87. Liberty’s Eden Troxell took 3rd in 4:53.91, while teammate Shelby Kahn came in 4th with a 4:54.08.

Queens earned a win in the men’s 200 medley relay, seeing their team of Andreas Maerz (22.37), Noah Beladi (24.06), Conner Wang (20.62), and Matej Dusa (18.62) combine for a 1:25.67. They were just off the championship record of 1:25.31, which SMU set last year.

FGCU took the women’s 200 medley relay in 1:37.58. Izzy Ackley (23.78), Cassandra Bauer (27.90), Libby Russum (23.46), and Mia Burke (22.44) teamed up to get the job done. Notably, both Aly Bozzuto and Kamryn Cannings were on Liberty’s medley relay, though neither of them swam freestyle after going 1-2 in the 50 free earlier in the session. Bozzuto swam a field-leading 26.83 on the breaststroke leg, while Cannings clocked a 23.09 on the fly leg, which was also the fastest split in the field.

On the boards, Florida Atlantic was dominant in men’s 3-meter. Isac Faxius, a freshman, won the event with a final score of 298.90. He narrowly beat out fellow FAU freshman Jacob Larkin, who finished with a score of 297.40. Teammate Rocco Simonelli came in a close 3rd with a 297.20, while Trevor Kuhn was 4th in 290.00.

Women’s 1-meter was won by Shannon Icard, a Liberty sophomore. Icard racked up a score of 267.25, while teammate Maddie Freece took 2nd with a score of 255.80.