Liberty Women, Queens Men are Favorites in the ASUN After SMU Men’s Team’s Departure

Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: Allan Jones Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN

Defending Champions: Liberty women (1x), SMU men (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central: women’s site ׀ men’s site

Fan Guide

Teams: Bellarmine, Florida Atlantic (men), Florida Gulf Coast (women), Gardner-Webb, Liberty (women), North Florida (women), Old Dominion (men), Queens, UNC Asheville (women)

Psych Sheets

The Atlantic Sun Conference has become a very transitory conference, with the whole thing being borne from the ashes of the sport-specific CCSA last season, and the whole thing due for a makeover next season with the departure of the leading Liberty women, among many other changes.

But for now, the conference soldiers on with 5 men’s teams and 7 women’s teams.

Women’s Preview

The commonality among the top teams on the women’s side in the ASUN is that it is dominated by relatively-new programs that rose to prominence really quickly.

That is led by the Liberty Flames, which were added as a women’s varsity sport in the 2010-2011 season. The program, which has been led by Jake Shellenberger for the entirety of that history, has won six consecutive conference championships: five in the CCSA before it (essentially) became the ASUN last season, where they added a sixth.

After a 105.5-point margin over Queens last year, they are favored to win again this year after Queens graduated two of their top three scorers in Danielle Melilli (maximum 60 points at last year’s meet) and Sophie Lange (57 points at last year’s meet).

The Flames return their top scorer from last year’s ASUN Championships, Canadian Kamryn Cannings, but she’ll take on a bit of a new flavor this season. The winner of the 200 fly at the ASUN Championships as a freshman last season, Cannings is entered in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly.

She is the top seed in the latter but only the 4th seed in the 50 free and 6th seed in the 100 free.

She has been swimming the 200 fly all season long, including a 1:58.31 at her mid-season invite that would be the top seed in this meet by 2.6 seconds. Shellenberger says that he hopes that removing the 200 fly from her event lineup will leave her fresher for relays, with the potential to break the school record in the 800 free relay. It also gives her a shot at the school record in the 200 free (currently 1:45.6) on the leadoff leg of that relay.

Shellenberger says he doesn’t think the shift gives up much points-wise, though he acknowledges that the 200 fly would probably be an easier win for her, and gives her a shot at some highlight moments.

“After 15 years in the CCSA/ASUN, this is our last dance,” he told SwimSwam. “On to the American next year. We are forever grateful to the CCSA/ASUN for a great run and a phenomenal place to build our program.

“The women (race after the men at the) ASUN meet this year, thus the last event of this year’s meet, and our last ever race in this conference, is the 400 free relay. We think it could be a special one, and not having those 2×200 flys should show up on that last day.”

Last year, Queens was more of the top-heavy team, but this year, Liberty has the top seed in 8 individual swimming events to go along with good depth. But where the two programs really separate is in diving: Queens doesn’t have a diving program, while the Liberty women, for example, finished 1-2-3-6-8-12 on 1-meter and 1-2-3-5-6-8 on 3-meter. Throwing in platform, with a smaller field, that added up to 193 points for Liberty, including a sweep of the events.

While that’s somewhat offset by Queens’ ability then to enter more individual swimmers, but with only 16 scorers per event, that impact is limited.

The top scorer for Liberty this year projects to be senior Sydney Stricklin, who holds top seeds in the 200 IM (1:59.65), 200 free (1:47.38), and 100 free (48.94). That’s another changeup for a Liberty star: she has swum the 100 back at the last two conference championship meets, placing 2nd last season; and the 100 fly as a freshman.

She is having a resurgent season, going best times in all three of those events mid-season this year after receding a bit as a junior last year.

Among the biggest challengers for Stricklin’s dominance is Queens sophomore Abigail Zboran, who is the 2nd seed in the 200 IM. She’s more of a true IM’er, and is also the 2nd seed in the 400 IM (4:19.61) and the 200 fly in Cannings’ absence (2:00.90). She is the defending champion in both IM races.

Liberty has a high-impact newcomer in freshman Aly Bozzutto. She is the top seed in the 100 breaststroke, by 1.3 seconds; the top seed in the 200 breaststroke by 4.6 seconds; and the 3rd seed in the 50 free.

She has had significant time drops in both breaststroke events already at Liberty, knocking seven-tenths off her best in the 100 and almost nine off her best in the 200 breaststroke. Already a highly-regarded prospect in the sprint events, she has been shifted from sort of a short swimmer with abilities across all four strokes to more of a 100/200 breaststroker, with the latter race being a big opportunity for big points in this conference that doesn’t currently have any other 200 breaststrokers in her class.

The third piece of this puzzle is the women’s team from Florida Gulf Coast. Once the dominant force in the conference, the team returns the conference’s #2 freshman, and their top swimmer, from last season Jasmin Kroll.

Kroll won the 200 free (1:46.72), was 2nd in the 500 free (4:50.05), and was 3rd in the 100 free (49.42), all with season-best times, at last year’s ASUN Championships.

This year she enters needing more big drops, as she is only the 12th seed in the 100 free, 12th seed in the 200 free, and 15th seed in the 500 free. But she’s also the best opportunity for the Eagles to climb versus seed.

Other high hopes for FGCU include another big-time newcomer: Jordan Durocher. After spending her freshman season at Louisville, she transferred into FGCU and is now the top seed in the 400 IM and holds #2 seeds in the 200 fly and 200 backstroke. The 200 back is a strong event for the ASUN, and Liberty’s Malia Francis is the top seed by .31 seconds, but Durocher’s lifetime bests in all three events would likely win titles.

The rebuilding Eagles are also expecting big contributions from Izzy Ackley, their best domestic recruit under head coach Dave Rollins’ tenure. The Missouri High School State Record holder in the 100 back is the top seed in that event this week by more than two seconds.

She went a best time of 52.51 at the team’s mid-season invitational in Houston and has progressed in other events as well, which can become a big recruiting tool for head coach Dave Rollins going forward. It took 52.28 to qualify for NCAAs last season, so if she hits her taper she has a shot at returning to the big meet for the Eagles – a program that has done so 11 times in its 17 year history (with swimmers in nine of those seasons).

She leads off a FGCU 200 medley relay that is the fastest in the conference this season, and with seven divers entered, FGCU also has a big diving advantage over Queens.

The meet’s best day, including that 200 medley relay, will be the first day, which also includes the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free – all of which project to be huge battles.

UNC-Asheville, which placed 4th at last year’s meet, has dealt with a lot of turmoil this year after Hurricane Helene ripped through their campus and city, displacing the whole student body.

The team returns its top scorer Riley Edmundson from last season, though their #2 scorer Abby Parks is using her graduate transfer year at Nevada.

Still, they return every other scorer from a young team at last year’s conference meet, and have added some impact freshmen in Andie Quisumbing and Alyssa Jackson.

Quisumbing is the 5th seed in the 100 fly (55.17) and Jackson is the 6th seed in the 100 breast (1:03.18), which should improve the Bulldogs’ medley relays even after the loss of the conference’s 3rd-best sprinter in Parks.

That gives the Bulldogs some hope of closing the 44-point gap on FGCU last season, though both programs have improved rosters this year.

North Florida is led by its butterfly group that includes sophomore Kayla Daley and senior Allie Larrimore. Daley has been best times in both butterfly races this season and is the 6th and 7th seed in the 100 and 200, respectively. That doesn’t account for the 200 IM, where she was 8th at ASUN’s last year.

Larrimore, meanwhile, is one spot behind her as the 8th seed in the 200 fly.

Sprinter Slawka Ndubuisi returns to lead Gardner Webb. She was 4th in the 50 free (23.11) and 8th in the 100 free (50.82) at last year’s meet as a freshman and has shown ability to drop big times under the big light.

The addition of freshmen breaststroker Dakota Townley and butterflier Jillian Hawkins give Gardner-Webb some new A-Final potential this season. Their difference can also be seen already in the medley relays, where for example their 400 medley relay seed time is already a second faster than they went at last year’s conference meet.

With Gardner-Webb and North Florida only being separated by 18.5 points at last year’s meet, one swimmer having a good meet could swing the outcome. North Florida has a boost from a freshman as well – Katie Carlos, who is the 7th seed in the 100 back ( 56.60) and 9th seed in the 200 back (2:02.95).

The new roster additions could be the difference-makers for Gardner-Webb as they look to flip the 5th-6th positions this year, though Swimulator still projects a healthy advantage for North Florida of about 81 points on paper going into the meet.

Bellarmine returns all three of its individual scorers Lexi Pierce, Charlotte Tully, and Lily Wolfe from last season, and add some impact freshmen in Lily Epley (17th seed – 50 free) and Micaela Godrey (5th seed – 100 back). That probably won’t be enough to move them up the conference ladder, but Godfrey could be their top scorer this year and give the team some momentum for the future.

2024 ASUN Women’s Swimming & Diving Final Standings

Liberty – 897.5 Queens – 792 FGCU – 579.5 UNC – Asheville – 535.5 North Florida – 236 Gardner-Webb 218.5 Bellarmine – 134

SwimSwam’s 2025 ASUN Women’s Predictions

Note: only FGCU, UNC-Asheville, and Liberty sponsor diving on the women’s side.

Liberty Queens FGCU UNC – Asheville Gardner-Webb North Florida Bellarmine

Women’s Swimulator Projection: Here (excludes diving)

Men’s Preview

With the departure of last year’s champion SMU men for the ACC, the Queens men take firm control of a conference that was pretty well stratified last year.

They’ll receive a boost this year by entering men’s divers to the conference meet for the first time ever.

Only Florida Atlantic University and SMU entered men’s divers last year. This year, it is only Queens and FAU, and only 10 divers are entered (only five on platform).

That means that every diver who finishes the competition scores points. That has created a calculus for a program like FAU where they have entered, for example, freshman Ryan Stahl in both springboard diving events and five swimming events. He can only compete in three individual events across swimming and diving.

It’s a similar story for Payne Smith and Rocket Reason from FAU.

None of them scored at last year’s conference meet, so the goal is to finish a legal round of dives this year, which could grab a whopping 54 points for the Owls.

The Queens men will still be hard to catch, especially now that they have three divers entered in the meet. That includes freshman Jacob Roberts, who was named the ASUN Diver of the Week earlier this month.

The Queens men are absolutely dominant in the sprint events. In the 50 free, they have the top five seeds and eight out of the top ten. In the 100 free, they have eight out of the top 11 seeds, including Matej Dusa, who is the defending ASUN Champion in the 50 and 100 free and likely would have been an NCAA qualifier last season if it weren’t for Queens being in their mandated four year post-season ban during their transition from D2.

The Queens men are, in general, just a really deep team. Last season, even with SMU in the picture, they had 17 swimmers score 15-or-more points at the ASUN Championships. FAU only had 12 (plus two divers).

The biggest spot for FAU to make up ground, besides diving, is in the 500 free, where Daniel Lureyssens (4:27.13), Timo Paisley (4:29.58), and James Shevchenko (4:29.63) are the top three seeds. Laureyssens is also the top seed in the 200 free, though that should be a fun race with Queens’ Daniel Meszaros, who is coming up from the sprints.

But lurking back in the pack is Queens junior Matt Shanahan, who is the top returner from last season (SMU had the top five spots). In the first event of the meet, if Shanahan pulls off the win in this 500, that would be huge momentum for the Royals.

Other big names for FAU include Nick Schaffer, who was 5th in the 400 IM at last year’s meet and is the top seed this year. He should be a three-event A-Finalist with lots of room to improve from seed in his other events.

While FAU’s Logan Thornsberry is the top-returning miler this season, he is not the top seed thanks to a massive breakout season from Bellarmine junior Sam Jones.

Jones placed just 14th at last year’s ASUN Championships in the 1650 free in 16:06.20. In his very next attempt, November’s A3 Performance Invite, he popped a 15:39.25. That’s not a total anomaly – he swam 15:45 at the CCSA Championships in 2023 as a freshman – but it is a big rebound, a big leap, and a big boost for the Knights who were 6th out of 6 teams at last year’s meet.

While there are clearly two separate races this year, one between Queens and FAU and another between Old Dominion, Gardner-Webb, and Bellarmine, all five participating teams have at least one star to rally around.

For Old Dominion, that’s senior Gustaf Hansson from Sweden. He is the top seed in the 100 back and finished 5th at last year’s meet.

He went a best time of 47.73 mid-season, but won’t be comfortable as the top seed with Queens junior Caden Fritz, the defending champion, lurking behind him. Fritz won last year in 47.15, but has only been 47.76 this year.

FAU’s Peyton Ming is also lurking as the 5th seed; he was 4th last season, one spot ahead of Hansson, but Hansson’s new best time is faster than Ming’s best time.

Gardner-Webb’s Justin Bender is the top seed in the 200 IM by almost a second. He’s improved his time in this event every year, including a mid-season best of 1:47.70 already this season; and has also hit his season-best at the conference meet every year up to now.

He finished just 11th in this race last season at CCSAs, though eight of the swimmers ahead of him are now gone from the conference for one reason or another.

Bender is even better as a breaststroker and holds the top seeds in the 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke. Queens’ Noah Beladi is the #2 seed in the 100 breast and 200 IM and the #4 seed in the 200 breaststroke, which should be another one of those turning-point matchups in the meet. Beladi hasn’t competed since January 3, though, and missed the team’s last meet.

Other big turning-point races include the 200 fly, where Kegan McKenney of Queens and James Shevchenko of FAU are separated by a tenth in the psych sheets.

Ultimately, while FAU’s diving strategy should be more than enough to hold off any challenges from the bottom three teams, it doesn’t seem like it will be enough to catch Queens and their new diving core.

2024 ASUN Men’s Swimming & Diving Final Standings

SMU – 1,059 (Gone) Queens – 699 FAU – 568 Old Dominion – 342 Gardner-Webb – 249 Bellarmine – 146

SwimSwam’s 2025 ASUN Men’s Predictions

Note: only Queens and FAU have men’s diving

Queens FAU Old Dominion Gardner-Webb Bellarmine

Men’s Swimulator projection: here (excludes diving)