Olympus Boys, Skyline Girls Claim UHSAA 5A Titles Amid State Record-Breaking Spree

2025 UHSAA 5A State Swimming Championships

February 14-15, 2025

BYU — Provo, Utah

SCY (25 Yards)

Full Results Not altitude adjusted



Boys’ Meet

After putting together one of the best prelims sessions in Utah high school swimming history where he set four state records, senior Abe Astle led the way for his school during finals. He helped Olympus win the boys’ 5A state championship with 470 points, well ahead of Skyline’s 283 points.

In prelims, Astle swam Utah state records in his individual events, the 200 IM (1:45.56) and 100 breaststroke (54.44) and led off the Olympus 200 and 400 freestyle relays with state records in the 50 freestyle (20.09) and 100 freestyle (44.03). He only lowered the 50 freestyle record again in finals, slicing a hundredth off his mark with a 20.08. Still, the BYU commit rolled two two individual event victories, swimming 1:46.01 in the 200 IM and 54.95 in the 100 breaststroke.

He also contributed to Olympus’ Utah state records in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. He, Kevin Tu, Ben Hatchard, and Sebastian Wrona teamed up in the 200 freestyle relay, lowering the record they set in prelims (1:21.96) with a 1:21.43. They surged ahead of the field, claiming gold by over six seconds. They were back together again in the 400 freestyle relay, though in a change from prelims, Astle turned over lead-off duries to Tu. The quartet ripped a state record of 3:00.76, again blowing past the time they established in prelims (3:01.81).

Hatchard and Wrona faced off for the 100 butterfly title. Wrona was out first at the halfway mark, but Hatchard closed in 25.38, getting his hands on the wall in 48.14, just three-hundredths from the state record, to Wrona’s 48.24. Last year, Hatchard, another BYU commit, finished 2nd.

Olympus wasn’t responsible for all of the state records that fell during the championships. Skyline got the party started in finals, as Nash Hale, Yunpeng Tao, Chase Johnson, and Ben Goetsch set a Utah state record of 1:31.74 in the 200 medley relay. Both Skyline and Brighton (1:32.02) were under the record Olympus swam last season, but it’s Skyline’s quartet that goes into the record books.

Brighton junior Luan Barnard broke records in both his individual events. He swapped the 200 IM for the 200 freestyle as his first individual event this season and the move paid off, as he broke a 12-year-old 5A state record of 1:39.07 with a 1:38.70. The time is a lifetime best for Barnard in the 200 freestyle, improving on the 1:38.87 he swam at December’s Winter Juniors.

Then, Barnard defended his 100 backstroke title from last season, breaking both the 5A state record he swam in prelims (48.44) and Jordan Tiffany’s Utah state record (48.25) from 2020. Barnard stopped the clock at 47.53, while Skyline’s Hale was also under Barnard’s 5A record from prelims, swimming 48.38 for silver.

Senior Chase Johnson added another event win for runner-up Skyline in the 500 freestyle, hitting 4:40.09. And while Astle set state records in the sprint freestyle events, he didn’t race the 50 or 100 freestyle individually. That left the door open for Viewmont senior Isaac Hale in the 50 free (20.89) and East High senior Glen Tanner in the 100 free (45.84).

Boys’ Top 5 Final Standings:

Olympus — 470 Skyline — 283 Wasatch — 219 Brighton — 180 Viewmont — 168

Girls’ Meet

The battle between Skyline and Olympus came down to the final relay. Olympus had a six-point deficit to Skyline, and needed to win the relay to force a tie for the team title. The Skyline girls were seeded third behind Wasatch and Olympus, but Bella Williams, Rori Sorenson, Shayla Zulcic, and Jade Garstang led from start to finish, clocking a 5A state record to seal a solo state title. Olympus was also under the old record, swimming 3:31.95.

Skyline won its second team title in three years with 360 points, narrowly beating Olympus’ 348 points by 12 points.

The senior Garstang was crucial to Skyline’s win. In addition to anchoring the winning 400 freestyle relay, the NC State commit won the 100 fly and 100 backstroke titles for the fourth-straight season. She clocked 53.66 to win the 100 butterfly, coming a half-second from the Utah high school record of 53.17 she swam last season. Later, she completed the sweep of her individual career 5A state championship events by swimming 53.63 in the 100 backstroke.

Highland senior Veronica Black also earned a double event win, setting two 5A state records in the process. First, she swam 2:02.33 for a Utah state record in the 200 IM, lowering the 2:03.09 record she swam in prelims on the first day of the meet. Then, Black, who’s heading the San Diego State in the fall, swam a 5A state record of 1:00.51 in the 100 breaststroke. She brought the record under 1:01 for the first time, breaking the 1:01.06 standard she swam earlier this season.

While Skyline claimed the final relay, Olympus was victorious in the first two relays of the meet. Sadie Macdonald, Fran Hunt, Rainie Moran, and Sophie Wrona clocked 1:45.15 in the 200 medley relay, winning the opening event of finals. They finished .18 seconds ahead of Wasatch and just .15 seconds from the state record of 1:45.00 that Watasch swam in January. Later, Vienna Lemmon, Sydney McElwee, Greta Doretto, and Wrona swam 1:38.62 to win the 200 freestyle relay.

Hunt and Moran also earned invididual event victories for Olympus. Hunt dominated the 50 freestyle; she was the only swimmer in the field to crack 24 seconds, hitting 23.89 for gold. On the other end of the spectrum, Moran controlled the 500 freestyle, clocking 5:09.75.

Moran was the only underclassman to claim an individual event victory on the girls’ side of the championships. Spanish Fork senior Coco Riding earned the win in the 200 freestyle, swimming a 1:54.81.

Girls’ Top 5 Final Standings: