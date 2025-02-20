Pepperdine and Pacific Split Women’s Relays on Day One of 2025 MPSF Championships

2025 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Championships

TEAM STANDINGS

WOMEN

Pepperdine – 74 Pacific – 72 Incarnate Word – 64 San Diego – 62

MEN

Pacific – 36

The 2025 MPSF Championships kicked off tonight at the Human Performance Center in St. George, Utah. The MPSF looks very different this season, as most of the teams that were previously in the conference are now members of the Big West, which had their meet last week. Now, the MPSF is one of the smaller conferences, featuring just 4 women’s programs and 2 men’s programs.

Pepperdine won the women’s 200 medley relay to kick the meet off, swimming a 1:41.84. Layla Busquets (26.20), Charli Sunahara (28.90), Sophie Ware (24.49), and Alexandra Browne (22.25) teamed up to get the job done. The performance marks a new team record for the Waves. Incarnate Word and Pacific were leading Pepperdine at the 150 mark, but Browne’s anchor was enough to pull them into the lead.

Pacific would then go on to win the women’s 800 free relay, swimming a 7:27.88. Josie Fields (1:53.24), Alexia Ferguson (1:50.73), Christina Agiomamitou (1:52.51), and Jordyn Gonzales (1:51.40) combined to earn the win.

The meet didn’t start out the way Incarnate Word men’s team would have wanted. The Cardinals got DQ’d in both relays tonight, leaving Pacific as the only team to finish the races. In the men’s 200 medley relay, Leland Baltazar (22.09), Mattia Giugevich (23.49), Javier Lopez-Guillen (21.05), and Mitchell Hopper (19.28) were on the Pacific team that won.

Pacific then won the men’s 800 free relay in 6:32.67. Their squad of Hopper (1:36.93), Nate Rasmussen (1:38.05), Lopez-Guillen (1:37.63), and Scott Aidan (1:40.06) put up the win to make it a sweep of the men’s relays.