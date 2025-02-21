Miami (OH) Takes the Lead on Day 2 of Men’s MVC Championships as More Records Fall

2025 Missouri Valley Conference Championships (MEN)

TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 2)

Miami (OH) – 304 Southern Illinois – 272 Missouri State – 217 UIC – 180 Ball State – 135 Valparaiso – 74 Evansville – 56

Day 2 of the 2025 Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships saw Miami (OH) jump into the lead. While this isn’t the inaugural MVC men’s championship, it’s the first in over two decades.

Arguably the biggest swim of the night came in the men’s 200 IM, where Miami’s Henju Duvenhage ripped a 1:43.79. He shattered the MVC conference and championship records with the swim, also narrowly missing his own Miami pool record. He was out fast, splitting 22.06 on fly and 24.74 on back. The event was a 1-2 punch for the RedHawks, as Allen Cotton finished 2nd in 1:44.44.

Southern Illinois’ Alex Santiago put up a conference record as well, taking the men’s 50 free in 19.18. He won the race decisively, beating runner-up Donat Csuvarszki, his teammate, by well over half a second. His swim tonight also broke the pool record.

Santiago also helped SIU’s 400 medley relay to victory, splitting 45.26 on the fly leg. Willem Huggins swam a 47.34 on back, Tiago Faleiros split 52.59 on breast, and AJ Terry anchored in 42.60, putting the Salukis into the finish in 3:07.79. That performance marked another MVC record, taking down the previous record of 4:12.07, which SIU set back in the fall. Rafe Dolan Peterson had a great split as well, anchoring the UIC relay in 42.69.

Missouri State picked up a win in the men’s 500 free, where Reese Hodgins swam a 4:25.06.

UIC was dominant on the boards tonight, going 1-2 in men’s 1-meter. Harrison Nolan won the event with a final score of 343.70, which set a new conference record. Teammate Cole Tremewan came in 2nd with a score of 302.60.