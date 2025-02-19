2025 SEC Championships: Day 3 Finals Live recap

2025 SEC Championships

It’s time for the 3rd day of finals at the SEC Swimming Championships, and we are due for some fast swimming tonight.

The women’s 500 freestyle appears to be an exciting race, with the top three seeds coming in within half a second of each other. The men’s 500 freestyle was one of the fastest prelims sessions ever, and American record holder Rex Maurer barely made it in, the top seed is UGA’s Tomas Koski at 4:09.92

The women’s 200 IM will also be an exciting race with Bella Sims and Josephine Fuller looking to break Texas’ hold on the top seeds. In the men’s 200 IM, we have Will Modglin at the top, followed closely by Florida breakout swimmer Julian Smith.

The 50 freestyles will be some of the most exciting races of the met with Camille Spink holding the women’s top seed at 21.51 and Jordan Crooks having the men’s seed at 18.12. Crooks will be battling with Liendo for the top spot, as they have the last few years.

We are starting the meet with the 200 freestyle relays.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:23.63, Virginia – 2024 ACC Championships

SEC Record: 1:25.41, Auburn – 2020 ACC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:25.41 Auburn– 2020

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.42

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:29.00

Full Results:

Women’s 500 Freestyle — Finals

NCAA Record: 4:24.06 — Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

SEC Record: 4:30.68 — Jillian Cox , Texas (2024)

, Texas (2024) SEC Championship Record: 4:33.10 — Brittany Maclean, Georgia (2016)

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:36.89

Men’s 500 Freestyle — Finals

NCAA Record: 4:02.31 — Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2024)

SEC Record: 4:04.45 — Rex Maurer, Texas (2024)

SEC Championship Record: 4:06.32 — Kieran Smith, Florida (2020)

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.64

Women’s 200 IM — Finals

NCAA Record: 1:48.37 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

SEC Record: 1:51.62 — Megan Small, Tennessee (2019)

SEC Championship Record: 1:51.62 — Megan Small, Tennessee (2019)

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

Men’s 200 IM — Finals

NCAA Record: 1:36.34 — Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

SEC Record: 1:38.13 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

SEC Championship Record: 1:38.13 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.75

Women’s 50 Freestyle — Finals

NCAA Record: 20.37 — Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2024)

SEC Record: 20.79 — Maggie MacNeil, LSU (2023)

SEC Championship Record: 20.98 — Maggie MacNeil, LSU (2023)

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.58

Men’s 50 Freestyle — Finals