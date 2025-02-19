2025 SEC Championships: Day 3 Finals Live recap

2025 SEC Championships
- Dates: Tuesday, February 18–Saturday, February 22
- Prelims: 9:30 am EST/ Finals 5:30 pm EST (Tuesday-5:00 EST)
- Location: Gabrielsen Natatorium — Athens, GA
- Defending Champions: Florida women (2x); Florida men (12x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: SEC Network+
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide (Men)
- Fan Guide (Women)
- Psych Sheets
- Teams: Alabama, Arkansas (women), Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas*, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt (women)
- Live Recaps
It’s time for the 3rd day of finals at the SEC Swimming Championships, and we are due for some fast swimming tonight.
The women’s 500 freestyle appears to be an exciting race, with the top three seeds coming in within half a second of each other. The men’s 500 freestyle was one of the fastest prelims sessions ever, and American record holder Rex Maurer barely made it in, the top seed is UGA’s Tomas Koski at 4:09.92
The women’s 200 IM will also be an exciting race with Bella Sims and Josephine Fuller looking to break Texas’ hold on the top seeds. In the men’s 200 IM, we have Will Modglin at the top, followed closely by Florida breakout swimmer Julian Smith.
The 50 freestyles will be some of the most exciting races of the met with Camille Spink holding the women’s top seed at 21.51 and Jordan Crooks having the men’s seed at 18.12. Crooks will be battling with Liendo for the top spot, as they have the last few years.
We are starting the meet with the 200 freestyle relays.
WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:23.63, Virginia – 2024 ACC Championships
- SEC Record: 1:25.41, Auburn – 2020 ACC Championships
- SEC Championship Record: 1:25.41 Auburn– 2020
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.42
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:29.00
Full Results:
Women’s 500 Freestyle — Finals
- NCAA Record: 4:24.06 — Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
- SEC Record: 4:30.68 — Jillian Cox, Texas (2024)
- SEC Championship Record: 4:33.10 — Brittany Maclean, Georgia (2016)
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:36.89
Men’s 500 Freestyle — Finals
- NCAA Record: 4:02.31 — Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2024)
- SEC Record: 4:04.45 — Rex Maurer, Texas (2024)
- SEC Championship Record: 4:06.32 — Kieran Smith, Florida (2020)
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.64
Women’s 200 IM — Finals
- NCAA Record: 1:48.37 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)
- SEC Record: 1:51.62 — Megan Small, Tennessee (2019)
- SEC Championship Record: 1:51.62 — Megan Small, Tennessee (2019)
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66
Men’s 200 IM — Finals
- NCAA Record: 1:36.34 — Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)
- SEC Record: 1:38.13 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)
- SEC Championship Record: 1:38.13 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.75
Women’s 50 Freestyle — Finals
- NCAA Record: 20.37 — Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2024)
- SEC Record: 20.79 — Maggie MacNeil, LSU (2023)
- SEC Championship Record: 20.98 — Maggie MacNeil, LSU (2023)
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.58
Men’s 50 Freestyle — Finals
- NCAA Record: 17.63 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)
- SEC Record: 17.63 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)
- SEC Championship Record: 17.93 — Jordan Crooks, Tennessee (2023)
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.72
The bathtub is evolving fish
🤯🥇💪🏾🐶🧡🤍💥
Does anyone have the splits on that for Tennesse, UF, and UT?
LFG! those 4 guys have such amazing synergy with each other (watch their episode of Social Kick). so hype
wow what a race by Tennessee
1:12 WTF
Auburn with their second relay DQ in two days…ouch