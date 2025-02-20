Denver Sweeps All 6 Events on Opening Night of 2025 Summit League Championships

2025 Summit League Championships

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: Campus Recreation & Wellness Center, Iowa City, IA

Defending Champions: Denver women (11x); Denver men (10x)

Teams: Denver, Eastern Illinois, Nebraska-Omaha, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Indiana, St. Thomas

Results: Day 1

TEAM STANDINGS

WOMEN

Denver – 132 Omaha – 112 South Dakota – 95 Southern Indiana – 69 St. Thomas – 63 South Dakota State – 62 Eastern Illinois – 50

MEN

Denver – 120 Omaha – 96 South Dakota – 94 St. Thomas – 88 Southern Indiana – 82 South Dakota State – 60 Eastern Illinois – 54

The 2025 Summit League Championships kicked off tonight at the University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation and Wellness Center in Iowa City. The first day of the meet saw many time defending champions Denver sweep all 6 events.

It started with women’s 1-meter diving, where Denver’s Savanna Berry won with a final score of 273.45. It was a 1-2 punch for the Pioneers, as Kaitlin Calvery came in 2nd with a score of 266.45.

The Pioneers then went on to win the women’s 200 medley relay by well over a second. Alison Beay (25.05), Jessica Maeda (27.26), Ines Marin Alexandre (23.99), and Angela Wyand (22.56) combined for a 1:38.86. South Dakota’s Emily Kahn had one of the other noteworthy splits in the event tonight, anchoring her relay in a quick 22.34.

In the men’s 200 medley relay, Denver’s Dylan Wright (22.49), Luca Foord (24.10), Hamish McLellan (20.86), and Frank Tirone (19.19) teamed up for a 1:26.64. South Dakota ultimately came in 2nd, but got out to a faster start than Denver, seeing Adam Fisher split 22.13 on back, and Jack Berdahl split 23.64 on breast, which put them into the 100 turn nearly a second ahead of Denver.

Denver’s Ines Marin Alexandre (1:49.35), Kali Metuzals (1:47.68), Sabrina Rachjaibun (1:48.53), and Tenaya Winter (1:52.11) combined for a 7:17.67 to win the women’s 800 free relay. The Pioneers were the only team with multiple swimmers to go under 1:50 tonight.

The session concluded with the men’s 800 free relay, where Kieran Watson (1:37.19), Dylan Mes (1:37.60), Dylan Wright (1:37.74), and Marco Nosack (1:37.09) teamed up to earn the win for Denver. They finished in 6:29.62, winning the race by nearly 4 seconds.