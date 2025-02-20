Gretchen Walsh on 1:39 200 Free, 800 Free Relay NCAA Record: “We’ve definitely had a grudge”

2025 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
On night 1 of the 2025 ACC Championships, Gretchen Walsh led the UVA women’s team to an NCAA record in the 800 free relay. While Walsh clocked a 1:39.34 on the lead-off, the 2nd fastest performance ever, the relay itself finished at 6:44,13, shattering Stanford’s previous record. Last year at this same meet, UVA tried to break this record and came up three-tenths short, something Walsh said this group of women had remembered for the past year.
Missy set that record in that pool too!
love her
Missy Franklin is so underrated
That swim by Missy was insane…
Her 2015 NCAAs was bazoinkers. She anchored Cal’s 800 free relay in 1:40… and it was her 3rd 200 of the day.