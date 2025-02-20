Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gretchen Walsh on 1:39 200 Free, 800 Free Relay NCAA Record: “We’ve definitely had a grudge”

Comments: 5

2025 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On night 1 of the 2025 ACC Championships, Gretchen Walsh led the UVA women’s team to an NCAA record in the 800 free relay. While Walsh clocked a 1:39.34 on the lead-off, the 2nd fastest performance ever, the relay itself finished at 6:44,13, shattering Stanford’s previous record. Last year at this same meet, UVA tried to break this record and came up three-tenths short, something Walsh said this group of women had remembered for the past year.

Ashe
58 minutes ago

Missy set that record in that pool too!

Eddie
1 hour ago

love her

saltie
1 hour ago

Missy Franklin is so underrated

Hswimmer
Reply to  saltie
1 hour ago

That swim by Missy was insane…

Coleman Hodges
Author
Reply to  saltie
48 minutes ago

Her 2015 NCAAs was bazoinkers. She anchored Cal’s 800 free relay in 1:40… and it was her 3rd 200 of the day.

