Gretchen Walsh on 1:39 200 Free, 800 Free Relay NCAA Record: “We’ve definitely had a grudge”

2025 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On night 1 of the 2025 ACC Championships, Gretchen Walsh led the UVA women’s team to an NCAA record in the 800 free relay. While Walsh clocked a 1:39.34 on the lead-off, the 2nd fastest performance ever, the relay itself finished at 6:44,13, shattering Stanford’s previous record. Last year at this same meet, UVA tried to break this record and came up three-tenths short, something Walsh said this group of women had remembered for the past year.