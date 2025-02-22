2025 ACC Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships
- February 18-22, 2025
- Greensboro Aquatic Center — Greensboro, North Carolina
- Full Event Schedule (pre-scratch timeline)
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Streaming
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap |Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap | Day 3 Finals Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Recap | Day 4 Finals Recap
Saturday Prelims Heat Sheets
The final day of the ACC Championships are upon us, and it promises to bring plenty of excitement.
After initially planning to send their NCAA qualifiers home following Friday’s prelims, Stanford has kept its full roster on board, meaning we will see Torri Huske in the 100 free today. She is the #2 seed just behind NCAA record-holder Gretchen Walsh, while UVA freshman Anna Moesch will also look to make waves as the #3 seed in the event.
Claire Curzan headlines the 200 back as the fastest seed in the event by nearly three full seconds; she also holds the NCAA record and could stand to take down the championship record as well. Vying for the runner-up spot will likely be Leah Shackley and Isabelle Stadden, who are the only other swimmers in the field entered with times under 1:50.
Alex Walsh will look to shine in the 200 breast; she is the defending champion in the event and holds the championship record, which she set just last year.
The men’s 200 back should bring plenty of excitement, with NCAA record-holder Destin Lasco in the mix. He is currently the #2 seed behind Cal teammate Gabriel Jett. Other swimmers to keep an eye on in the backstroke will be Michel Arkhangelskiy, who won the 100 last night, and Mewen Tomac, who placed 5th in the 100 last night after dropping over a second in just one month.
Jack Alexy headlines the men’s 100 free; the Olympian is the only swimmer in the field entered with a sub-41 time (40.82) and sits about .8 ahead of #2 seed Jerry Fox, so he will certainly be looking to hold onto the top spot for finals tonight.
Mile Prelims Heat Sheet
The early heats of the mile will kick off at 2:30pm EST, while the top 8 entries will race in finals tonight.
Women’s 200 Back
- NCAA Record: 1:46.87 – Claire Curzan, 2024
- ACC Record: 1:46.87 – Claire Curzan (UVA), 2024
- ACC Meet Record: 1:49.61 – Alexia Zevnik (NCS), 2017
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:54.01
Top 8 Qualifiers
- Claire Curzan (UVA) – 1:49.97
- Leah Shackley (NCS) – 1:50.08
- Erika Pelaez (NCS) – 1:51.64* (tie)
- Isabelle Stadden (CAL) – 1:51.64* (tie)
- Carmen Weiler Sastre (VT) – 1:51.79
- Helen Noble (NCS) – 1:52.27
- Emma Atkinson (VT) – 1:52.38
- Tess Howley (UVA) – 1:52.69
Claire Curzan cruised into the top qualifying spot with the only sub-1:50 time in the field this morning. Her time of 1:49.97 was added about three seconds to her lifetime best, but she should be in a good spot to make a move tonight. Chasing down Curzan was Leah Shackley, who comfortably snagged the runner-up spot for finals with a 1:50.08, setting the pair up for an exciting race this evening.
Emma Atkinson made a jump up to qualify for the A-final; originally seeded 11th, she knocked over a second off of her season best and posted a 1:52.27 to snag the #7 spot. Pelaez essentially swapped places with Alison Pfaff, who came into the meet seeded 7th but placed 11th in 1:53.21 to qualify for the B-final. The rest of the top 8 qualifiers all maintained their original places, so it should be interesting to see what they come back and do tonight.
Men’s 200 Back
- NCAA Record: 1:35.37 – Destin Lasco, 2024
- ACC Record: 1:35.37 – Destin Lasco (CAL), 2024
- ACC Meet Record: 1:37.71 – Coleman Stewart (NCS), 2020
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:38.80
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:40.62
Top 8 Qualifiers
Women’s 100 Free
- NCAA Record: 44.83 – Gretchen Walsh, 2024
- ACC Record: 44.83 – Gretchen Walsh (UVA), 2024
- ACC Meet Record: 45.16 – Gretchen Walsh (UVA), 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.10
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 48.34
Top 8 Qualifiers
- Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 45.50
- Torri Huske (STAN) – 46.93
- Anna Moesch (UVA) – 47.21
- Julia Dennis (LOU) – 47.28
- Gabi Albiero (LOU) – 47.60
- Olivia Nel (NCS) – 47.69
- Mary-Ambre Moluh (CAL) – 47.96
- Lucy Mehraban (LOU) – 47.98
Gretchen Walsh showed off her dominance once again, blasting ahead of the competition to hold onto the top spot heading into finals with a 45.50, marking her fastest prelims swim of her career. Walsh was almost 1.5 seconds faster than Torri Huske, who claimed the runner-up spot in 46.93. Despite adding a few tenths to her time, Anna Moesch also managed to hold onto her position as the #3 seed, turning in a 47.21 to remain in 3rd heading into finals.
Louisville’s Julia Dennis threw down a lifetime best performance of 47.28 to take 4th, shaving .56 off of her previous best time that she set at ACCs last season. Also turning in a significant personal best was Olivia Nel, whose time of 47.69 knocked over half a second off of her previous best and marked her first time under 48. Nel’s performance bumped her up from her original #13 seed to 6th heading into finals.
Men’s 100 Free
- NCAA Record: 39.90 – Caeleb Dressel, 2018
- ACC Record: 40.62 – Chris Guiliano (ND), 2024
- ACC Meet Record: 40.62 – Chris Guiliano (ND), 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.34
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 42.19
Top 8 Qualifiers
- Jack Alexy (CAL) – 41.52
- Quintin McCarty (NCS) – 41.61
- Brendan Whitfield (VT) – 41.73
- Matthew Jensen (CAL) – 41.77
- Kaii Winkler (NCS) – 41.86
- Andrei Minakov (STAN) – 42.06* (tie)
- Jerry Fox (NCS) – 42.06* (tie)
- Bjorn Seeliger (CAL) – 42.16
Racing into the top qualifying spot, Jack Alexy turned in a 41.52 to secure himself the middle lane tonight. Close behind him was Quintin McCarty, who threw down a lifetime best performance of 41.61 to snag the runner-up spot and shave .26 off of his best time. Originally seeded 9th, McCarty will be vying for one of the top spots on the podium tonight.
Cal’s Matthew Jensen jumped up the rankings; coming into the race as the #19 seed, he threw down a massive season best of 41.77 to claim the #4 spot heading into finals. Tying for 6th was Andrei Minakov and Jerry Fox, who both posted a 42.06 to secure their spot in the A-final. Minakov is coming off a sweep of the butterfly events, having won both the 100 and 200, while Fox, who was the #2 seed in this event coming into the race, placed 3rd in the 50 free earlier this week and will be looking for another top podium spot tonight.
Women’s 200 Breast
- NCAA Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, 2023
- ACC Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass (UVA), 2023
- ACC Meet Record: 2:02.24 – Alex Walsh (UVA), 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:05.73
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 2:09.55
Top 8 Qualifiers
Men’s 200 Breast
- NCAA Record: 1:46.35 – Leon Marchand, 2024
- ACC Record: 1:49.69 – Carles Coll Marti (VT), 2022
- ACC Meet Record: 1:49.69 – Carles Coll Marti (VT), 2022
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.65
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:53.12
Top 8 Qualifiers
Women’s Platform Diving
- NCAA Record: 396.75 – Haley Ishimatsu (USC), 2013
- ACC Record: 367.20 – Brittany Viola (MIA), 2008
- ACC Meet Record: 364.70 – Katrina Young (FSU), 2014
Top 8 Qualifiers
Women’s 1650 Free
- NCAA Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, 2017
- ACC Record: 15:25.30 – Leah Smith (UVA), 2016
- ACC Meet Record: 15:25.30 – Leah Smith (UVA), 2016
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 16:14.82
Top 8 Prelims
Men’s 1650 Free
- NCAA Record: 14:12.08 – Bobby Finke, 2020
- ACC Record: 14:24.43 – Anton Ipsen (NCS), 2018
- ACC Meet Record: 14:27.93 – Zach Yeadon (ND) – 2020
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.41
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 14:54.92
Top 8 Prelims
Swimswam can we get an interview Arkhanglskiy at FSU? Monster meet and no one talking about him.
44.36 100 fly for 2nd
44.94 100 bk for the win
43.33, 4th fastest split of all time behind only Liendo. Faster than Schooling.
Crazy meet out of a swimmer Idk how people have heard of before.
Coleman already got him! He’s processing the rest of his interviews today/tomorrow, so keep your eyes peeled!
45.5 😭😭😭
She’s been faster only twice — last year’s ACC finals and last year’s NCAA finals. This was her fastest prelims 100 free.
The potential for a sub-45 tonight is certainly there.
Gabe Jett with another awesome 200 back.
Curious if he’s seriously considering the 200fly/back double at NCs. Or maybe just trying both this meet to help decide between the two?
I kind of think the double makes more sense given the depth of the 200 freestylers at Cal. Although, really only Alexy and Jett are “sure” A finals. Especially with how fast the 200 free is this year. Going to take a 130.8 or so to A final.
They’re also pretty deep at 200 back with Lasco, Tomac, Keaton, Najera. Seems like if Jett swims it he could push one or both of Tomac/Keaton out of the A final. And that double seems BRUTAL.
Tough decisions!
It seems very unlikely that he would push 2 people out of the final?