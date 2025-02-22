2025 ACC Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

The final day of the ACC Championships are upon us, and it promises to bring plenty of excitement.

After initially planning to send their NCAA qualifiers home following Friday’s prelims, Stanford has kept its full roster on board, meaning we will see Torri Huske in the 100 free today. She is the #2 seed just behind NCAA record-holder Gretchen Walsh, while UVA freshman Anna Moesch will also look to make waves as the #3 seed in the event.

Claire Curzan headlines the 200 back as the fastest seed in the event by nearly three full seconds; she also holds the NCAA record and could stand to take down the championship record as well. Vying for the runner-up spot will likely be Leah Shackley and Isabelle Stadden, who are the only other swimmers in the field entered with times under 1:50.

Alex Walsh will look to shine in the 200 breast; she is the defending champion in the event and holds the championship record, which she set just last year.

The men’s 200 back should bring plenty of excitement, with NCAA record-holder Destin Lasco in the mix. He is currently the #2 seed behind Cal teammate Gabriel Jett. Other swimmers to keep an eye on in the backstroke will be Michel Arkhangelskiy, who won the 100 last night, and Mewen Tomac, who placed 5th in the 100 last night after dropping over a second in just one month.

Jack Alexy headlines the men’s 100 free; the Olympian is the only swimmer in the field entered with a sub-41 time (40.82) and sits about .8 ahead of #2 seed Jerry Fox, so he will certainly be looking to hold onto the top spot for finals tonight.

The early heats of the mile will kick off at 2:30pm EST, while the top 8 entries will race in finals tonight.

Women’s 200 Back

NCAA Record: 1:46.87 – Claire Curzan , 2024

(UVA), 2024 ACC Meet Record: 1:49.61 – Alexia Zevnik (NCS), 2017

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:54.01

Top 8 Qualifiers

Claire Curzan cruised into the top qualifying spot with the only sub-1:50 time in the field this morning. Her time of 1:49.97 was added about three seconds to her lifetime best, but she should be in a good spot to make a move tonight. Chasing down Curzan was Leah Shackley, who comfortably snagged the runner-up spot for finals with a 1:50.08, setting the pair up for an exciting race this evening.

Emma Atkinson made a jump up to qualify for the A-final; originally seeded 11th, she knocked over a second off of her season best and posted a 1:52.27 to snag the #7 spot. Pelaez essentially swapped places with Alison Pfaff, who came into the meet seeded 7th but placed 11th in 1:53.21 to qualify for the B-final. The rest of the top 8 qualifiers all maintained their original places, so it should be interesting to see what they come back and do tonight.

Men’s 200 Back

NCAA Record: 1:35.37 – Destin Lasco , 2024

(CAL), 2024 ACC Meet Record: 1:37.71 – Coleman Stewart (NCS), 2020

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:38.80

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:40.62

Top 8 Qualifiers

Women’s 100 Free

NCAA Record: 44.83 – Gretchen Walsh , 2024

(UVA), 2024 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.10

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 48.34

Top 8 Qualifiers

Gretchen Walsh showed off her dominance once again, blasting ahead of the competition to hold onto the top spot heading into finals with a 45.50, marking her fastest prelims swim of her career. Walsh was almost 1.5 seconds faster than Torri Huske, who claimed the runner-up spot in 46.93. Despite adding a few tenths to her time, Anna Moesch also managed to hold onto her position as the #3 seed, turning in a 47.21 to remain in 3rd heading into finals.

Louisville’s Julia Dennis threw down a lifetime best performance of 47.28 to take 4th, shaving .56 off of her previous best time that she set at ACCs last season. Also turning in a significant personal best was Olivia Nel, whose time of 47.69 knocked over half a second off of her previous best and marked her first time under 48. Nel’s performance bumped her up from her original #13 seed to 6th heading into finals.

Men’s 100 Free

NCAA Record: 39.90 – Caeleb Dressel, 2018

ACC Record: 40.62 – Chris Guiliano (ND), 2024

ACC Meet Record: 40.62 – Chris Guiliano (ND), 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.34

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 42.19

Top 8 Qualifiers

Jack Alexy (CAL) – 41.52 Quintin McCarty (NCS) – 41.61 Brendan Whitfield (VT) – 41.73 Matthew Jensen (CAL) – 41.77 Kaii Winkler (NCS) – 41.86 Andrei Minakov (STAN) – 42.06* (tie) Jerry Fox (NCS) – 42.06* (tie) Bjorn Seeliger (CAL) – 42.16

Racing into the top qualifying spot, Jack Alexy turned in a 41.52 to secure himself the middle lane tonight. Close behind him was Quintin McCarty, who threw down a lifetime best performance of 41.61 to snag the runner-up spot and shave .26 off of his best time. Originally seeded 9th, McCarty will be vying for one of the top spots on the podium tonight.

Cal’s Matthew Jensen jumped up the rankings; coming into the race as the #19 seed, he threw down a massive season best of 41.77 to claim the #4 spot heading into finals. Tying for 6th was Andrei Minakov and Jerry Fox, who both posted a 42.06 to secure their spot in the A-final. Minakov is coming off a sweep of the butterfly events, having won both the 100 and 200, while Fox, who was the #2 seed in this event coming into the race, placed 3rd in the 50 free earlier this week and will be looking for another top podium spot tonight.

Women’s 200 Breast

NCAA Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, 2023

ACC Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass (UVA), 2023

ACC Meet Record: 2:02.24 – Alex Walsh (UVA), 2024

(UVA), 2024 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:05.73

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 2:09.55

Top 8 Qualifiers

Men’s 200 Breast

NCAA Record: 1:46.35 – Leon Marchand, 2024

ACC Record: 1:49.69 – Carles Coll Marti (VT), 2022

ACC Meet Record: 1:49.69 – Carles Coll Marti (VT), 2022

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.65

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:53.12

Top 8 Qualifiers

Women’s Platform Diving

NCAA Record: 396.75 – Haley Ishimatsu (USC), 2013

ACC Record: 367.20 – Brittany Viola (MIA), 2008

ACC Meet Record: 364.70 – Katrina Young (FSU), 2014

Top 8 Qualifiers

Women’s 1650 Free

NCAA Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, 2017

ACC Record: 15:25.30 – Leah Smith (UVA), 2016

ACC Meet Record: 15:25.30 – Leah Smith (UVA), 2016

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 16:14.82

Top 8 Prelims

Men’s 1650 Free

NCAA Record: 14:12.08 – Bobby Finke, 2020

ACC Record: 14:24.43 – Anton Ipsen (NCS), 2018

ACC Meet Record: 14:27.93 – Zach Yeadon (ND) – 2020

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.41

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 14:54.92

Top 8 Prelims