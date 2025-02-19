2025 Big Ten Championships (Women)- Day 1 Finals Live Recap

BIG TEN CONFERENCE – WOMEN
- Dates: Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22
- Location: McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH
- Teams: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
- Defending champions: Indiana (1x)
- Championship Central
- Live Results
- Live Video: B1G+
The Big Ten Women start their conference championship meet tonight with two relays, the 200 medley and the 800 free. Indiana will be looking to cement themselves as the front runners to secure the title for the 2nd year in a row.
Michigan and Ohio State will be hot on their heels, as Ohio State only lost by half a point last season and Michigan has a very strong roster of women who are capable of an upset.
WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY — FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:31.51, Virginia – 2023 NCAA Championships
Big Ten Championship Record: 1:33.47, Ohio State – 2024
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:36.24
- 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:36.86
- Michigan- 1:34.42 **New Championship Record**
- Indiana- 1:34.52
- Wisconsin- 1:35.07
- USC- 1:35.13
- Ohio State- 1:35.28
- UCLA- 1:35.80
- Minnesota- 1:37.33
- Northwestern- 1:37.51
- Illinois- 1:37.96
- Purdue- 1:38.13
- Nebraska- 1:38.50
- Penn State- 1:39.38
- Iowa- 1:40.15
- Rutgers- 1:41.06
WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY — FINALS
- NCAA Record: 6:44.13, Virginia– 2025 ACC Championships
Big Ten Championship Record: 6:54.58, Michigan – 2019
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 7:00.86
- 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 7:05.56
Final Results:
- Michigan- 6:52.04 **New Championship Record**
- Ohio State- 6:54.53
- USC- 6:55.11
- Indiana- 6:55.53
- Wisconsin- 7:01.20
- Northwestern- 7:03.96
- Minnesota- 7:05.28
- Nebraska- 7:07.35
- Purdue- 7:09.44
- Penn State- 7:12.09
- Illinois- 7:13.32
- Rutgers- 7:17.98
- Iowa- 7:18.40
- UCLA- DQ
Great to see Tuggle put up a strong split. About a second under her best flat start.
oh wow sims vs peplowski gonna be good at ncs agin
Peplowski led off the 800 free relay 1.5 seconds faster than the next fastest split in the field. Looks like she’s in great position to defend her 200 free title.
Michigan wins both!
Indiana 2, 4
OSU 5, 2
Sothern Cal 4,3
