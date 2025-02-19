2025 Big Ten Championships (Women)- Day 1 Finals Live Recap

BIG TEN CONFERENCE – WOMEN

Dates: Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

Location: McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH

Teams: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin

Defending champions: Indiana (1x)

The Big Ten Women start their conference championship meet tonight with two relays, the 200 medley and the 800 free. Indiana will be looking to cement themselves as the front runners to secure the title for the 2nd year in a row.

Michigan and Ohio State will be hot on their heels, as Ohio State only lost by half a point last season and Michigan has a very strong roster of women who are capable of an upset.

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:31.51, Virginia – 2023 NCAA Championships

Big Ten Championship Record: 1:33.47, Ohio State – 2024

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:36.24

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:36.86

Final Results: Michigan- 1:34.42 **New Championship Record** Indiana- 1:34.52 Wisconsin- 1:35.07 USC- 1:35.13 Ohio State- 1:35.28 UCLA- 1:35.80 Minnesota- 1:37.33 Northwestern- 1:37.51 Illinois- 1:37.96 Purdue- 1:38.13 Nebraska- 1:38.50 Penn State- 1:39.38 Iowa- 1:40.15 Rutgers- 1:41.06

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 6:44.13, Virginia– 2025 ACC Championships

Big Ten Championship Record: 6:54.58, Michigan – 2019

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 7:00.86

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 7:05.56

Final Results: