Lucas Henveaux Breaks ACC Record With 4:08.83 500 Freestyle

2025 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 500 FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 4:02.31, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) – 2024 NCAA Championships

(Arizona State) – 2024 NCAA Championships ACC Record: 4:09.13, Anton Ipsen (NC State) – 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 4:10.00, Matt McLean (Virginia) – 2009 ACC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.64

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 4:14.90

Top 8:

Cal’s Lucas Henveaux swam to a new ACC meet and overall record in the men’s 500 freestyle final, touching in a 4:08.83 in his win. The previous meet record stood at a 4:10.00 from Matt McLean back in 2009 while the overall ACC record stood at a 4:09.13 which Anton Ipsen swam in 2018 at NCAAs.

Split Comparison

Henveaux Ipsen 50 22.72 23.33 100 24.76 25.04 150 24.99 25.29 200 25.11 25.39 250 25.18 25.39 300 25.32 25.23 350 25.37 25.5 400 25.47 25.24 450 25.39 24.88 500 24.52 23.84 4:08.83 4:09.13

Henveaux waws out fast, pacing ahead of Ipsen’s record from the start. He notably was ahead by about a second and a half at the 200 mark as Henveaux flipped in a 1:37.58, well ahead of Ipsen’s 1:39.05.

Ipsen notably finished 3rd at NCAAs in his swim back in 2018 but the event has gotten much faster over the years as Henveaux’s swim today would have been 4th at 2024 NCAAs with Leon Marchand leading the way with an NCAA record 4:02.31. This season has also seen another historic 500 free with a 4:04.45 from Rex Maurer of Texas already.

Henveaux also broke the Cal men’s record as the previous record was a 4:09.49 set by Trenton Julian back in 2019.