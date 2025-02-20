Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lucas Henveaux Breaks ACC Record With 4:08.83 500 Freestyle

Anya Pelshaw
by Anya Pelshaw 0

February 19th, 2025 ACC, College

2025 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 500 FREE – FINAL

  • NCAA Record: 4:02.31, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) – 2024 NCAA Championships
  • ACC Record: 4:09.13, Anton Ipsen (NC State) – 2018 NCAA Championships
  • ACC Championship Record: 4:10.00, Matt McLean (Virginia) – 2009 ACC Championships
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.64
  • 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 4:14.90

Top 8:

  1. Lucas Henveaux (Cal) 4:08.83
  2. Gabriel Jett (Cal) – 4:10.27
  3. Henry McFadden (Stanford) – 4:12.33
  4. Tyler Kopp (Cal) – 4:12.46
  5. David King (UVA) – 4:13.43
  6. Lance Norris (NC State) – 4:15.26
  7. Jack Forrest (SMU) – 4:15.53
  8. Owen Lloyd (NC State) – 4:18.35

Cal’s Lucas Henveaux swam to a new ACC meet and overall record in the men’s 500 freestyle final, touching in a 4:08.83 in his win. The previous meet record stood at a 4:10.00 from Matt McLean back in 2009 while the overall ACC record stood at a 4:09.13 which Anton Ipsen swam in 2018 at NCAAs.

Split Comparison

Henveaux Ipsen
50 22.72 23.33
100 24.76 25.04
150 24.99 25.29
200 25.11 25.39
250 25.18 25.39
300 25.32 25.23
350 25.37 25.5
400 25.47 25.24
450 25.39 24.88
500 24.52 23.84
4:08.83 4:09.13

Henveaux waws out fast, pacing ahead of Ipsen’s record from the start. He notably was ahead by about a second and a half at the 200 mark as Henveaux flipped in a 1:37.58, well ahead of Ipsen’s 1:39.05.

Ipsen notably finished 3rd at NCAAs in his swim back in 2018 but the event has gotten much faster over the years as Henveaux’s swim today would have been 4th at 2024 NCAAs with Leon Marchand leading the way with an NCAA record 4:02.31. This season has also seen another historic 500 free with a 4:04.45 from Rex Maurer of Texas already.

Henveaux also broke the Cal men’s record as the previous record was a 4:09.49 set by Trenton Julian back in 2019.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. She also attended 2023 US Summer Nationals as well as the 2024 European Championships …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!