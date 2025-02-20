NC State Breaks Own ACC Championship Meet Record in the 200 Free Relay (1:14.29)

2025 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:13.35, Florida – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:14.13, NC State – 2024 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:14.44, NC State – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.80

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:17.13

Top 8:

NC State – 1:14.29 Cal – 1:15.10 Virginia Tech – 1:15.53 Stanford – 1:15.79 FSU – 1:15.86 UNC – 1:15.88 Virginia – 1:16.61 SMU – 1:16.74

Splits Comparison:

NC State’s record-breaking relay at the 2025 ACC Championships featured three returning swimmers from last year’s squad, though the lineup has evolved depending on which record you compare it to. Following last year’s ACC Championships, NC State swapped Larry Salls for Jerry Fox in the NCAA lineup. However, with the graduation of Noah Henderson, who was on both relays, the Wolfpack opted to utilize both Salls and Fox.

One of the key factors in NC State’s new meet record was Quintin McCarty’s lead-off split of 18.78, which was over a tenth faster than both his own and Noah Henderson’s 18.93 from last year’s ACC and American records. This improvement, combined with Jerry Fox’s 18.40 second leg, provided the decisive edge that pushed this year’s team below the previous ACC meet record. For the third leg, Larry Salls’ split (18.43) matched both Fox’s from the American Record and Henderson’s from the previous meet record. Luke Miller, the anchor, was just over a tenth slower compared to his own split from last year and McCarty’s anchor leg in the American Record swim. Interestingly, it was Miller’s split at NCAA’s last year that was most crucial in helping the Wolfpack break the American record.

This performance was a huge improvement from their 200 free relay at their midseason Wolfpack Elite Invite, where Salls (19.50), Fox (18.72), Kaii Winkler (18.98), and Sam Hoover (18.82) combined for a 1:16.02. Salls was nearly a second faster tonight, and Fox was over 3 tenths quicker. McCarty and Miller were, however, notably absent from that relay.