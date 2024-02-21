2024 ACC Championships: NC State Men Go 1:14.44 to Break American Record in 200 Free Relay

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:13.35, Florida – 2023

American Record: 1:14.47 – Virginia – 2022

ACC Record: 1:14.44, NC State – 2023

ACC Championship Record: 1:14.47, Virginia – 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.80

Top 8:

NC State – 1:14.44 (American Record) Virginia – 1:15.20 Virginia Tech – 1:15.47 Notre Dame – 1:15.59 Florida State – 1:15.81 UNC – 1:16.76 Louisville – 1:16.96 Pitt – 1:17.16

North Carolina State University men’s sprint group is on fire.

After breaking the American record in the 4×50 medley relay on Tuesday night (only to have it rebroken later in the evening by Florida at the SEC Championships), the Wolfpack has now lowered the American mark in the 4×50 free relay. The previous record was set by Virginia at the 2022 ACC Championships with 1:44.47.

NC State also tied their own conference record of 1:44.44, set at last year’s NCAA Championships with their third-place finish. That did not qualify as an American record, however, because not all four members of the squad were American citizens.

This year’s quartet was comprised of Quintin McCarty, Larry Salls, Noah Henderson, and Luke Miller. Henderson and Miller were on the 2023 conference record-setting relay, as well. Henderson and Miller were quite close to their times from NCAAs last year, while together, McCarty and Salls undercut Nyls Korstanje‘s and David Curtiss’ two splits.

Here is a comparison of all 3 records: