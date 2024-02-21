Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 ACC Championships: NC State Men Go 1:14.44 to Break American Record in 200 Free Relay

Comments: 3

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:13.35, Florida – 2023
  • American Record: 1:14.47 – Virginia – 2022
  • ACC Record: 1:14.44, NC State – 2023
  • ACC Championship Record: 1:14.47, Virginia – 2022
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.80

Top 8:

  1. NC State – 1:14.44 (American Record)
  2. Virginia – 1:15.20
  3. Virginia Tech – 1:15.47
  4. Notre Dame – 1:15.59
  5. Florida State – 1:15.81
  6. UNC – 1:16.76
  7. Louisville – 1:16.96
  8. Pitt – 1:17.16

North Carolina State University men’s sprint group is on fire.

After breaking the American record in the 4×50 medley relay on Tuesday night (only to have it rebroken later in the evening by Florida at the SEC Championships), the Wolfpack has now lowered the American mark in the 4×50 free relay. The previous record was set by Virginia at the 2022 ACC Championships with 1:44.47.

NC State also tied their own conference record of 1:44.44, set at last year’s NCAA Championships with their third-place finish. That did not qualify as an American record, however, because not all four members of the squad were American citizens.

This year’s quartet was comprised of Quintin McCarty, Larry Salls, Noah Henderson, and Luke Miller. Henderson and Miller were on the 2023 conference record-setting relay, as well. Henderson and Miller were quite close to their times from NCAAs last year, while together, McCarty and Salls undercut Nyls Korstanje‘s and David Curtiss’ two splits.

Here is a comparison of all 3 records:

NC State NEW AMERICAN RECORD
2/21/24 ACCs		 NC State ACC Record
3/24/23 NCAAs		 Virginia Old American Record
2/16/22 ACCs
1:14.44 1:14.44 1:14.47
Quintin McCarty, 18.93 Noah Henderson, 18.88 Matt Brownstead, 18.87
Larry Salls, 18.53 Nyls Korstanje, 18.30 Matt King, 18.49
Noah Henderson, 18.45 Luke Miller, 18.59 Connor Boyle, 18.63
Luke Miller, 18.53 David Curtiss, 18.67 August Lamb, 18.48

 

Swim Observer
27 minutes ago

They don't know how to post their live results?….

Pescatarian
58 minutes ago

Two guys unshaved and they go 1:14.4!? I'm living on a different world planet. Henderson was 18.53 not 18.9

Last edited 55 minutes ago by Pescatarian
Anne Lepesant
Author
Reply to  Pescatarian
35 minutes ago

comment image

Last edited 34 minutes ago by Anne Lepesant
