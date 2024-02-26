Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh & Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano Named 2024 ACC Swimmers Of The Meet

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) and Chris Guiliano (Notre Dame) were named the 2024 ACC Championship Most Valuable swimmers on Saturday evening. Both athletes claimed three individual event wins throughout the week and clocked record-setting times in the process.

Walsh claimed the 50 free (20.57), 100 fly (48.25), and 100 free (45.16) titles, breaking the NCAA and American records in all three races. She posted the 50 free record twice on the same day, touching in 20.77 during prelims before lowering it to 20.57 to win the ACC title. In addition to those record swims, she led off Virginia’s victorious 400 medley relay with a 48.10 backstroke split, breaking her own NCAA and American record (48.25) from last year’s NCAA Championships.

Walsh also helped the Cavaliers to a relay sweep, as she contributed to the winning 200 free relay, 400 free relay, 800 free relay, and 400 medley relay. The 200 free relay (1:23.63) broke the NCAA record and represents the fastest time in history, and she split the first ever sub-20 relay split (19.95) on the 2nd leg. The 800 free relay was also historic, as they scared Stanford’s legendary NCAA record from 2017, which featured Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel, among others. Walsh led-off that relay in 1:40.23, making her the 3rd fastest 200 freestyler in history, before the relay touched in the 2nd quickest time ever.

Guiliano swept the three shortest freestyle events on the docket, with his first win coming in the 50 free (18.57). He won the 200 free later in the meet, matching his 1:31.16 time from his day one lead-off on Notre Dame’s 4th place 800 free relay. His clear swims of the meet came in the 100 free, where he posted THREE flat-start 40-second swims in one day. He broke the ACC record in prelims (40.84), before resetting the mark en route to gold later in the day (40.62), and ending with a 40.87 lead-off split on Notre Dame’s victorious 400 free relay.

North Carolina senior Aranza Vazquez Montano was named the women’s most valuable diver, as she walked away with gold medals in the 1-meter and 3-meter events. Vazquez Montano also won the award last year. Pitt junior Cameron Cash was named the men’s diver of the meet, as he claimed gold in the 3-meter and platform diving events.

Gretchen Walsh At The 2024 ACC Championships:

50 Freestyle — 20.57 (1st), Fastest All-Time

100 Freestyle — 45.16 (1st), Fastest All-Time

100 Butterfly — 48.25 (1st), Fastest All-Time

200 Freestyle Relay — 1:23.63 (1st), Fastest All-Time 50 Freestyle — 19.95 (2nd Leg of Relay), Fastest All-Time Split

400 Freestyle Relay — 3:07.34 (1st), 45.40 2nd leg split

800 Freestyle Relay — 6:46.28 (1st), #2 All-Time 200 Freestyle — 1:40.23 (Relay Lead-Off), #3 All-Time

400 Medley Relay — 3:22.49 (1st) 100 Backstroke — 48.10 (Relay Lead-Off), Fastest All-Time



Chris Guiliano At The 2024 ACC Championships:

50 Freestyle — 18.57 (1st)

100 Freestyle — 40.62 (1st)

200 Freestyle — 1:31.16 (1st)

200 Freestyle Relay — 1:15.59 (4th), 18.63 lead-off split

400 Freestyle Relay — 2:45.58 (1st), 40.87 lead-off split

800 Freestyle Relay — 6:14.93 (4th), 1:31.16 lead-off split

400 Medley Relay — 3:03.26 (3rd), 40.17 anchor leg

Aranza Vazquez Montano At The 2024 ACC Championships:

1-meter Diving — (1st), 336.05 points

3-meter Diving — (1st), 366.30 points

Platform Diving — (4th), 258.65 points

Cameron Cash At The 2024 ACC Championships: