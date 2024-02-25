WATCH: Gretchen Walsh (45.16) Shatters 100 Free Records at 2024 ACCs (Day 5 Race Videos)

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 ACC Championships are complete, with the competition wrapping up on Saturday. On the schedule were finals of the 1650 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, and 400 freestyle relay. Watch the available race videos below, courtesy of UVa Swimming and Louisville Swimming on YouTube:

WOMEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 15:03.31, Katie Ledecky (STAN) — 2017 Art Adamson Invitational

ACC Record: 15:25.30, Leah Smith (UVA) — 2016 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 15:25.30, Leah Smith (UVA) — 2017 ACC Championships

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 15:52.41

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 16:13.73

Top 8 Finishers:

After winning the 500 free on the second night, Virginia freshman Cavan Gormsen doubled up on distance wins. She took control of the race early on, but was overtaken by NC State’s Emma Hastings with 200 yards to go. Gormsen battle back over the final 100, touching in 16:07.50 for the win. Gormsen owns a best time of 15:57.20 in the event, which she recorded in December of 2022.

MEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke (FL) — 2020 SEC Championships

ACC Record: 14:24.43, Anton Ipsen (NCST) — 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Championships Record: 14:27.93, Zachary Yeadon (ND) — 2020 ACC Championships

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 14:37.31

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 14:53.84

Top 8 Finishers:

DQ: Owen Lloyd (NCST) – 14:37.04

Owen Lloyd of NC State clocked a massive best time of 14:37.04 to touch the wall 1st. However, he was issued a disqualification for “interfering with another swimmer.” After Lloyd touched the wall, he got on the lane rope and entered the lane of teammate Ross Dant. Not all swimmers had touched the wall in the heat yet, which is why the disqualification was initiated. It’s important to note that Dant had already finished his race, but other swimmers in the heat did not, so you are still not allowed to another lane.

With that said, Ross Dant was promoted to the gold medal winner with his time of 14:39.34. Louisville’s Ilia Sibirtsev had a very tight race with NC State’s James Plage the whole way, just Sibirtsev touched in 14:47.31 to Plage’s 14:47.41, both dropping time from their respective entries.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:47.24, Beata Nelson (WISC) – 2019 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:49.09, Alexia Zevnik (NCST) – 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:49.61, Alexia Zevnik (NCST) – 2017 ACC Championships

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:50.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:53.34

Top 8 Finishers:

After being dethroned at the 2023 ACC Championships, Virginia’s Reilly Tiltmann reclaimed her 200 backstroke title. Trailing for most of the race, she charged home over the final 25 to touch ahead of defending champion Kennedy Noble. Tiltmann touched in 1:50.64 to Noble’s 1:50.95, with Tiltmann closing in 27.93 over the final 50 compared to Noble’s 29.33. Noble led by a full second at both the 100 and 150 turns.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (CAL) – 2016 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:37.31, Coleman Stewart (NCST) – 2020 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:37.31, Coleman Stewart (NCST) – 2020 ACC Championships

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:39.13

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:40.62

Top 8 Finishers:

Tommy Janton of Notre Dame showcased the strongest opening speed, flipping through the first 50 in a time of 22.85. He held his lead through the 100 (47.85), but Daniel Diehl took over the lead at the 150. Janton battled back on the final lap though, showcasing a very strong underwater to surge him to victory. Janton touched in 1:39.21 for gold, with Diehl dropping his second best time of the day (1:39.30).

Race video currently unavailable.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 45.56, Simone Manuel (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 45.61, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 45.86, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2023 ACC Championships

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 47.18

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 48.37

Top 8 Finishers:

Gretchen Walsh grabbed her FIFTH (she broke the 50 free record twice) individual NCAA record of the meet. She stopped the clock in 45.16 to obliterate Simone Manuel’s 100 free NCAA, American, and U.S. Open records from 2017. Walsh took the race out very strong, turning through the 50 in 21.42 before closing in 23.74. With her performance, Walsh now holds the NCAA records in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, and 100 back, in addition to several relays.

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 40.84, Chris Guiliano (ND) — 2024 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 40.84, Chris Guiliano (ND) — 2024 ACC Championships

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 41.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 42.32

Top 8 Finishers:

After his ACC record preliminary performance, Chris Guiliano of Notre Dame reset the mark in tonight’s final. He hit the wall in 40.62, lowering his 40.84 morning effort. He took the race out much faster tonight, flipping in 19.03 at the 50 turn compared to 19.51 earlier today.

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2023 NCAA Championships

(UVA) – 2023 NCAA Championships ACC Record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2023 NCAA Championships

(UVA) – 2023 NCAA Championships ACC Championship Record: 2:03.02, Alex Walsh (UVA) – 2022 ACC Championships

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 2:05.73

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 2:09.68

Top 8 Finishers:

After her record-breaking 200 fly yesterday, Alex Walsh just clocked 2:02.24 en route to ACC 200 breast gold. Walsh’s time rockets her to the 2nd fastest performer ever in the event, with only Kate Douglass clocking a time faster than her swim tonight. The swim also breaks her own Championship Record and is a third-straight ACC title in the event. The win gives her 25 career ACC title, matching her former teammate Kate Douglass.

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:46.91, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:49.69, Carles Coll Marti (VT) – 2022 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:50.51, Denis Petrashov (UL) – 2023 ACC Championships

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:51.09

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:52.94

Top 8 Finishers:

ACC record holder Carles Coll Marti stole the show in tonight’s 200 breast, winning in a time of 1:50.08. His time checks-in just outside the ACC record, which he sat at 1:49.49 back at the 2022 NCAA Championships. His teammate and top qualifier from this morning, AJ Pouch, showcased consistency in 4th, clocking his second 1:51 swim of the day. The defending champion, Denis Petrashov of Louisville, touched for 2nd place in a final time of 1:50.81. His winning time from last year (1:50.51) also stands as his best time, so he was just 0.30 outside that standard here today.

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE RELAY — FINAL

NCAA Record: 3:05.84 — Virginia (K. Douglass, A. Walsh, M. Parker, G. Walsh) (2023)

ACC Record: 3:05.84 — Virginia (K. Douglass, A. Walsh, M. Parker, G. Walsh) (2023)

ACC Championship Record: 3:06.83 — Virginia (G. Walsh, K. Douglass, L. Cuomo, A. Walsh) (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:14.10

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 3:16.25

Top 8 Finishers:

Virginia – 3:07.34 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) Louisville – 3:10.18 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) NC State – 3:12.40 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) Virginia Tech – 3:13.65 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) Duke – 3:15.00 Miami – 3:15.45 Pitt – 3:15.92 FSU – 3:16.11

Virginia completed their sweep of the 2024 ACC relays, winning the 400 free relay by almost three seconds. Jasmine Nocentini (46.77), Gretchen Walsh (45.40), Alex Walsh (47.05), and Maxine Parker (48.05) teamed up to post a time of 3:07.34, just off the 3:06.83 meet record from last year.

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE RELAY — FINAL

NCAA Record: 2:44.07 — Florida (J. Liendo, A. Chaney, J. Smith, M. McDuff) (2024)

ACC Record: 2:44.31, NC State — 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Championships Record: 2:45.69, NC State — 2018 ACC Championships

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 2:50.44

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 2:51.86

Top 8 Finishers:

Notre Dame – 2:45.58 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) NC State – 2:46.22 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) Virginia Tech – 2:46.77 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) Virginia – 2:49.64 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) FSU – 2:49.95 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) Georgia Tech – 2:50.18 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) Louisville – 2:50.38 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) Pitt – 2:52.34

Notre Dame ended their great Greensboro showing with a big relay win. Chris Guiliano led them off 40.87, his third sub-41 swim on the day. Tanner Filion (41.61), Tommy Janton (41.97), and Abdelrahman Elaraby (41.13) brought things home for the Fighting Irish.

NC State and Virginia Tech made it a close race the whole way, with the Wolfpack (2:46.22) touching 2nd ahead of VT (2:46.77). Quintin McCarty anchored NC State in 40.74 to try to catch Elaraby, but the Notre Dame lead was too much to overcome.