2024 ACC Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the final night of the 2024 ACC Championships, we’ve got exciting showdowns in the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 400 free relay.

Virginia’s Reilly Tiltmann is the fastest qualifier for the women’s 200 back final, but will face tough competition in the form of defending champion Kennedy Noble. Noble claimed the title last year in 1:50.24, which stands as her best time, but Tiltmann has been as quick as 1:49.63 in the event. The men’s 200 back will feature 4 Wolfpack swimmers and 3 Notre Dame athletes, with NC State’s Daniel Diehl (1:39.58) qualifying 1st earlier today. Diehl posted a time of 1:39.58 in the heats, which lowered his previous best time of 1:39.62.

Gretchen Walsh is the clear frontrunner in the women’s 100 free, as she has already set NCAA records in the 50 free, 100 fly, and 100 back earlier in the meet. Keep an eye on the NCAA record tonight, as her best time of 45.61 is just 0.05 outside Simone Manuel’s 45.56 NCAA record.

Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano posted a huge prelim swim in the men’s 100 free, lowering Ryan Held’s 2018 ACC record in the event. Guiliano swam 40.84 to qualify 1st, representing the first ever ACC athlete to swim under 41 seconds. He has already won the 50 and 200 free races here in Greensboro, so he can make it a sweep of his individual events if he wins tonight.

The 200 breaststrokes will also showcase some exciting races. Virginia’s Ella Nelson (2:06.04) was the fastest athlete this morning, but teammate Alex Walsh (2:06.07) is in good form here in Greensboro, as she broke the 200 fly (1:49.16) NCAA record last night. Five Cavaliers will line-up for tonight’s final in the event, with two Duke swimmers and one Louisville representative. The men’s breaststroke field is quite loaded, with ACC record holder Carles Coll Marti (Virginia Tech), defending champion Denis Petrashov (Louisville), and top qualifier AJ Pouch (Virginia Tech) among the names to watch.

The NC State men have a comfortable lead over the rest of their competitors, sitting atop the team standings with 1063.5 points. Notre Dame (746.5 points) is currently in 2nd place while Virginia Tech (666.5 points) is in a tight race with Louisville (664 points) for 3rd. The Virginia women (1178.5 points) are over 300 points ahead of 2nd place NC State (869 points), with Louisville (841 points) in close pursuit for runner-up status.

WOMEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 15:03.31, Katie Ledecky (STAN) — 2017 Art Adamson Invitational

ACC Record: 15:25.30, Leah Smith (UVA) — 2016 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 15:25.30, Leah Smith (UVA) — 2017 ACC Championships

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 15:52.41

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 16:13.73

Top 8 Finishers:

After winning the 500 free on the second night, Virginia freshman Cavan Gormsen doubled up on distance wins. She took control of the race early on, but was overtaken by NC State’s Emma Hastings with 200 yards to go. Gormsen battle back over the final 100, touching in 16:07.50 for the win. Gormsen owns a best time of 15:57.20 in the event, which she recorded in December of 2022.

Virginia Tech’s Chase Travis dropped a 26.74 final 50 split, overtaking Hastings for runner-up status. Travis touched in a final time of 16:08.74, while Hastings finished in 16:09.26. Hastings’ time was just shy of her 16:08.90 lifetime best from this meet a year ago.

UVA and NC State both had two additional swimmers in the top eight. Madelyn Donohoe (16:13.18) and Sophia Knapp (16:19.58) placed 4th and 6th for Virginia, while Brooke Travis (16:22.20) and Yara Hierath (16:26.72) earned 7th and 8th for the Wolfpack. The last member of tonight’s top eight was Maggie Graves of Notre Dame. Graves finished 5th in 16:16.78, about five seconds off her best time from last month.

The fastest time of the early heats was recorded by UNC’s Lilian Reader. She hit the wall in a time of 16:27.62, dropping almost 8 seconds from her 16:35.53 entry time. She had a tight battle with Louisville’s Paige Kuwata, who ultimately touched 2nd in the heat (16:28.09).

MEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke (FL) — 2020 SEC Championships

ACC Record: 14:24.43, Anton Ipsen (NCST) — 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Championships Record: 14:27.93, Zachary Yeadon (ND) — 2020 ACC Championships

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 14:37.31

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 14:53.84

Top 8 Finishers:

DQ: Owen Lloyd (NCST) – 14:37.04

Owen Lloyd of NC State clocked a massive best time of 14:37.04 to touch the wall 1st. However, he was issued a disqualification for “interferring with another swimmer.” After Lloyd touched the wall, he got on the lane rope and entered the lane of teammate Ross Dant. Not all swimmers had touched the wall in the heat yet, which is why the disqualification was initiated.

With that said, Ross Dant was promoted to the gold medal winner with his time of 14:39.34. Louisville’s Ilia Sibirtsev had a very tight race with NC State’s James Plage the whole way, just Sibirtsev touched in 14:47.31 to Plage’s 14:47.41, both dropping time from their respective entries.

Nobody else was under the 15-minute mark tonight, with Mert Kilavuz of Georgia Tech almost dipping under in 15:00.77, taking 4th overall.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:47.24, Beata Nelson (WISC) – 2019 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:49.09, Alexia Zevnik (NCST) – 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:49.61, Alexia Zevnik (NCST) – 2017 ACC Championships

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:50.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:53.34

Top 8 Finishers:

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (CAL) – 2016 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:37.31, Coleman Stewart (NCST) – 2020 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:37.31, Coleman Stewart (NCST) – 2020 ACC Championships

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:39.13

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:40.62

Top 8 Finishers:

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 45.56, Simone Manuel (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 45.61, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 45.61, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2023 NCAA Championships
ACC Championship Record: 45.86, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2023 ACC Championships

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 47.18

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 48.37

Top 8 Finishers:

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 40.84, Chris Guiliano (ND) — 2024 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 40.84, Chris Guiliano (ND) — 2024 ACC Championships

2024 NCAA 'A' Standard: 41.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 42.32

Top 8 Finishers:

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 2:03.02, Alex Walsh (UVA) – 2022 ACC Championships

2024 NCAA 'A' Standard: 2:05.73

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 2:09.68

Top 8 Finishers:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:47.91, Will Licon (TEX) – 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:49.69, Carles Coll Marti (VT) – 2022 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:50.51, Denis Petrashov (UL) – 2023 ACC Championships

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:51.09

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:52.94

Top 8 Finishers:

MEN’S PLATFORM DIVING — FINAL

ACC Record: 548.90, Nick McRory, Duke — 2011

ACC Championships Record: 523.95, Nick McRory, Duke — 2010

Top 8 Finishers:

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE RELAY — FINAL

NCAA Record: 3:05.84 — Virginia (K. Douglass, A. Walsh, M. Parker, G. Walsh) (2023)

ACC Record: 3:05.84 — Virginia (K. Douglass, A. Walsh, M. Parker, G. Walsh) (2023)

ACC Championship Record: 3:06.83 — Virginia (G. Walsh, K. Douglass, L. Cuomo, A. Walsh) (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:14.10

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 3:16.25

Top 8 Finishers:

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE RELAY — FINAL

NCAA Record: 2:44.07 — Florida (J. Liendo, A. Chaney, J. Smith, M. McDuff) (2024)

ACC Record: 2:44.31, NC State — 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Championships Record: 2:45.69, NC State — 2018 ACC Championships

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 2:50.44

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 2:51.86

Top 8 Finishers: