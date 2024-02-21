2024 ACC Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After a quick morning session that was headlined by Gretchen Walsh‘s all-time record in the women’s 50 freestyle, the first full night of finals from the 2024 ACC Championships promises to be electric.

Walsh will take on the 50 free final in addition to the 200 free relay at the beginning of the session, an event Virginia has won four years in a row.

Her older sister Alex Walsh will be another name to watch as the top seed in the women’s 200 IM, eyeing her third conference title in the event, while UVA will feature prominently in the women’s 500 free where they have the three top seeds and four swimmers in the ‘A’ final.

On the men’s side, Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano followed up on his record-breaking relay lead-off on Tuesday by breaking the ACC Championship Record in the prelims of the 50 free, making him the top seed by more than two-tenths in 18.57.

Louisville’s Ilia Sibirtsev is the top seed in the men’s 500 free after hitting a PB of 4:15.30 in the heats, while Lane 4 in the 200 IM will be reserved for UVA’s Tim Connery, who set a best time of his own in 1:42.00 this morning.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:23.87, Virginia – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.43

Top 8:

Virginia – 1:23.63 Louisville – 1:25.39 NC State – 1:26.24 Duke – 1:28.62 Pitt – 1:29.09 Virginia Tech – 1:29.18 UNC – 1:29.21 Notre Dame – 1:29.56

The Cavalier women shaved 0.24s off of their own ACC, NCAA, and US Open Record with a 1:23.63 to kick off the night. Jasmine Nocentini led off in 21.55, a bit slower than her time in the indivudal 50 this morning. Gretchen Walsh jumped in, and there was an audible gasp from the crowd as the scoreboard registered her touch, 19.95, making her the first woman ever to go under 20 seconds. Her sister Alex Walsh followed with a 20.82, and Maxine Parker anchored in 21.31.

Louisville took 2nd in 1:25.39 with a quartet of 21s: Gabi Albiero led off in 21.81, Christina Regenauer (21.05) and Julia Dennis (21.07) had nearly-identical splits, and Ella Welch anchored in 21.45.

Katharine Berkoff put NC State in the lead early with a 21.14 leadoff, followed by Abby Arens (21.60), Meghan Donald (21.89), and Miriam Sheehan (21.61), good for 1:26.24 total. Berkoff’s leadoff moves her to #6 all time, just ahead of Simone Manuel (21.17). Berkoff came into today with a lifetime best of 21.52, then improved to 21.38 in this morning’s prelims before taking nearly another quarter second off of that time tonight. She’ll have another chance to improve her time in the individual 50 free later this evening.

MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:13.35, Florida – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.80

Top 8:

NC State – 1:14.44 (American Record) Virginia – 1:15.20 Virginia Tech – 1:15.47 Notre Dame – 1:15.59 Florida State – 1:15.81 UNC – 1:16.76 Louisville – 1:16.96 Pitt – 1:17.16

Another race, another record. The NC State men didn’t swim the fastest relay ever, but they were able to take down an American Record that UVA set at this meet just two years ago.

Quintin McCarty got things going for the Wolfpack with a 18.93 leadoff, then the next three men all split within 0.08s of each: Drew Salls (18.53), Noah Henderson (18.45), and Luke Miller (18.53). That’s the second American Record in two nights for the Wolfpack, who took down that mark in the 200 medley relay last night. NC State is so deep that they didn’t even need to use 50 free A-finalist Aiden Hayes, who finished ahead of Henderson and Miller (both B-finalists) in this morning’s prelims.

Virginia was actually in the lead at the halfway point, thanks to a 18.74 leadoff from Matt Brownstead and a 18.67 split from Connor Boyle. They faded a bit on Simon Lins‘ 19.27 leg, but August Lamb brought it home in 18.52. Brownstead, Boyle, and Lamb were all part of the quartet that set the American Record in 2022, and they all swam nearly identical times to their swims from then. The big difference is that UVA was lacking Matt King and his 18.49 split.

Virginia Tech also got three of four splits under 19. Defending 100 free champ Youssef Ramadan led off in 18.64, then freshman Brendan Whitfield rocked a 18.64 second leg. Carles Coll Marti (18.83) and Mario Molla Yannes (19.10) closed out it for the Hokies, who touched in 1:15.47.

Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano rattled his conference meet record from this morning with a 18.63 leadoff, helping lead the Fighting Irish to a 1:15.59 finish. Florida State (1:15.81) and UNC (1:16.76) were also under the NCAA ‘A’ standard.

WOMEN’S 500 FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:37.89

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:41.09

Top 8:

Cavan Gormsen (Virginia) – 4:38.43 Aimee Canny (Virginia) – 4:39.96 Sophia Knapp (Virginia) – 4:40.26 Chase Travis (Virginia Tech) – 4:42.66 Emma Hastings (NC State) – 4:42.77 Brooke Travis (NC State) – 4:43.99 Yara Hierath (NC State) – 4:44.70 Maddie Donohoe (Virginia) – 4:47.75

With half of the A-final consisting of Virginia swimmers, it wasn’t too surprising to find three Cavaliers battling for the lead over the final lengths. But it was freshman Cavan Gormsen who appeared to increase speed over the final strokes, touching first in a 4:38.43. That’s a bit off of her lifetime best of 4:36.34 from last spring, but it’s a season-best by roughly four-tenths of a second and well under last year’s NCAA qualifying time.

Teammates Aimee Canny (4:30.96) and Sophia Knapp (4:40.26) took 2nd and 3rd. Virginia Tech’s Chase Travis out touched NC State’s Emma Hastings, 4:42.66 to 4:42.77. Hastings led a trio of Wolfpack women that included Chase’s sister Brooke Travis (4:43.99) and Yara Hierath (4:44.70). The fourth Cavalier, Maddie Donohoe, took 8th in 4:47.75.

This marks the fifth year in a row that a Cavalier woman has won at least a share of this race. Since 2013, Mallory Comerford (Louisville) and Deniz Ertan (Georgia Tech) are the only two non-UVA swimmers to have claimed a title here.

MEN’S 500 FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (Florida) – 2020

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.74

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:14.36

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

(Virginia) – 2023 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.90

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:36.34, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.03

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:43.14

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 20.77, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

(Virginia) – 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.63

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 22.15

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

– 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.82

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 19.21

WOMEN’S 1M DIVING – FINALS