Chris Guiliano Shatters Ryan Held’s ACC Championship Record in the 50 Free with an 18.57

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 50 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

ACC Record: 18.56, Ryan Held (NC State) – 2017

(NC State) – 2017 ACC Championship Record: 18.68, Ryan Held (NC State) – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.82

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 19.21

On the heels of Gretchen Walsh’s NCAA Record in the women’s 50 free at this morning’s ACC Championships, Notre Dame standout Chris Guiliano broke a record of his own. In a very quick prelims of the men’s 50 free, Guiliano ripped a new ACC Championship record of 18.57. The previous ACC Championship record was held by Ryan Held at 18.68 from the 2017 championship.

It was a huge swim for Guiliano, who entered today with a career best of 18.84, which he swam at the Ohio State Invite back in November. That 18.84 was also the Notre Dame program record in the event, which Guiliano absolutely shattered with his performance this morning.

Guiliano burst onto the scene last summer when he landed a spot on the US World Championships roster and has quickly risen to star status since then. He would go on to Fukuoka and race the 100 free and was a member of the men’s and mixed 4×100 free relays. He helped the men’s 4×100 free relay to a bronze medal in finals, while he swam on the prelims mixed free relay, which would go on to earn silver in finals.

Since his phenomenal summer, Guiliano has been continue to improve through this yards season. In addition to his record in the 50 free this morning, Guiliano popped a new career best of 1:31.16 leading off the Notre Dame men’s 800 free relay last night. That performance also marks a new Notre Dame program record and tied the ACC record in the event. At the Ohio State Invite earlier this season, Guiliano posted a new career best of 41.23, which is also a Notre Dame program record.