Olympic Trials Qualifier Luke Waldrep Verbals to Auburn, Taking Baton from Sister Ellie

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Chattanooga, Tennessee’s Luke Waldrep has verbally committed to swim and study at Auburn University beginning in the 2025-26 school year. He will just miss overlapping with his older sister Ellie Waldrep, a junior on the Tigers’ women’s team who qualified for NCAAs in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

“I’m beyond excited and honored to announce my commitment to Auburn University to further my academic and athletic career. I’d like to thank my family and friends for all of their support throughout this process. War Eagle 🦅 🦅🦅”

Waldrep is a junior at Baylor School. He swims year-round with Baylor Swim Club and will be the sixth member of his club team to continue in the Baylor-to-Auburn tradition.

At the Tennessee TISCA high school state championships in February 2024, Waldrep placed 2nd in both the 200 IM (1:48.14) and 500 free (4:24.00). He also led off the runner-up 200 and 400 free relays (20.74 and 45.53). Waldrep came away with PBs in the 50/100/500 free and 200 IM at the state meet.

In club swimming, Waldrep had a big meet at last December’s Winter Juniors East. He earned PB in the 200 free, 500 free, 1650 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly and placed 16th/18th in the 500/1650 free, respectively. He also clocked a best time in the 400 free in the LCM time trials. In March, he competed at Southern Premier and logged a pair of PBs in the 200 free and 200 fly while placing 3rd in the 400 IM, 4th in the mile, and 6th in the 200 fly. He kicked off the 2024 long course season the next day at the Dynamo-hosted time trials, earning an Olympic Trials cut in the 400 IM with 4:23.39.

Best SCY times:

200 IM – 1:48.14

400 IM – 3:50.47

500 free – 4:24.00

200 free – 1:37.79

1650 free – 15:28.03

1000 free – 9:18.03

200 fly – 1:50.21

Waldrep will join the Tigers in the fall of 2025 with Luke Bedsole, Finnley Conklin, and Maston Ballew. It took 1:45.93/3:49.10 in the IMs and 4:20.27/15:24.93 in the 500/1650 free to score at the SEC conference level this season.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cx8GaBeO1mu/?igshid=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng%3D%3D

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.