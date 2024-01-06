Auburn Continues Building 2025 Freshman Class with Addition of Maston Ballew

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

With a year and a half of high school left before he’s set to graduate from Franklin Road Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, Maston Ballew has announced his intent to swim and study at Auburn University beginning in the fall of 2025.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Auburn University! I would like to thank everyone who has made this possible, including my coaches, family, teammates, and future coaches for helping me achieve this goal. War Eagle!!🦅🦅”

As a sophomore last spring, Ballew finished as a two-event A-finalist at the 2023 TISCA (Tennessee high school) Swimming and Diving State Championships. His top finish at the meet came in the 200 IM, with his then personal best of 1:50.06 being good enough to earn him second. He also added an eighth-place finish in the 100 free with a time of 46.41.

Ballew represented his club team, the Nashville Aquatic Club, in December at the Winter Junior Championships – East. At that meet, he qualified for the B-final of the 400 IM. While he touched in 3:56.16 during finals of the event, he was nearly four seconds faster during prelims, touching at a lifetime best of 3:52.78. He also added new lifetime bests at the meet in the 100 free (46.12) and 200 IM (1:49.19).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 21.07

100 free – 46.12

100 breast – 56.22

200 breast – 2:08.04

100 fly – 50.29

200 fly – 1:52.48

200 IM – 1:49.19

400 IM – 3:52.78

Even with a year and a half left to improve before arriving at Auburn, Ballew already boasts lifetime bests that will bring the Tigers strong depth, particularly in the IM events. Last season, he would have ranked as the team’s sixth-fastest performer in the 400 IM and ninth-fastest swimmer in the 200 IM.

The Auburn program has been on a rapid rise over the last few years. In just the last two seasons, the team has climbed from finishing in sixth at the 2022 Southeastern Conference (SEC) Swimming and Diving Championships to second place at the 2023 SEC Championships.

Danny Schmidt. Halfway through his sophomore season, Schmidt currently leads the Tigers in both IM events. Last March, Schmidt competed in both the 200 and 400 IM at the 2023 NCAA Championships. Ballew will join the program in the fall of 2025, giving him one year of overlap with current sophomore. Halfway through his sophomore season, Schmidt currently leads the Tigers in both IM events. Last March, Schmidt competed in both the 200 and 400 IM at the 2023 NCAA Championships.

Ballew will join an Auburn class of 2029 that currently includes Finnley Conklin and the sixteenth-ranked recruit in the class, Luke Bedsole. Conklin swims primarily breaststroke while Bedsole is a versatile sprinter.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.