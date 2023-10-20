Auburn Snags Verbal from In-state Sprinter Luke Bedsole, #16 in Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Luke Bedsole has announced his verbal commitment to swim and study at Auburn University beginning in the fall of 2025. He wrote on social media:

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Auburn University! I would like to thank God, my coaches, my family, and my friends. WDE 🦅🔥”

Bedsole is a nice get for the Tigers. We have him at #16 on our Way Too Early list of top boys’ recruits from the high school class of 2025, making him the top-ranked swimmer from the state of Alabama. He lives in Owen Cross Roads, about a 3.5-hour drive north of the Auburn campus. Bedsole is a junior at Huntsville High School; he swims year-round with Huntsville Swim Association.

Bedsole is a versatile sprinter with strong 50/100/200 free times and a lot of potential to develop his 100s in the fly and back. As a sophomore, he won the 200 free (1:39.78) and 100 back (49.01) at the Alabama High School State Championships in December.

He picked up a few new times at the Southeastern Swimming LSC Short Course Championships in February (50 free, 21.10; 100 free, 44.49; 100 back, 48.98; 50 fly, 21.82; 100 fly, 48.46; and 200 fly, 1:48.81). A month later he dropped time again in all his events (except the 50 back and 50 fly), at NCSA Spring Championships.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 20.74

100 free – 44.38

200 free – 1:38.09

100 fly – 48.40

200 fly – 1:47.49

100 back – 48.78

This summer, his championship meets were the same two, separated by only two weeks. At the LSC Long Course Championships, he placed 3rd in the 100 free and 50 back, 5th in the 100 fly, 6th in the 100 bck and 50 fly, and 8th in the 50 free, and earned PBs in the 50 free (24.14), 50 back (27.01), 100 back (59.00), and 50 fly (25.89). At NCSAs, he added PBs in the 100 free (51.83) and 200 fly (2:05.28). He was an A-finalist in the 50 back and 200 fly and came in 11th in the 100 free.

Bedsole will join Finnley Conklin on the Auburn roster in the fall of 2025. He will overlap with sprinters Kalle Mäkinen, Benjamin Chateigner, and Sohib Khaled.

