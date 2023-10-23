“Best of the Rest” Breaststroker Finnley Conklin Verbally Commits to Auburn for 2025-26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Finnley Conklin, a junior at Oregon High School in Oregon, Wisconsin, has announced his verbal commitment to Auburn University for the fall of 2025.

“I am honored to announce that I will be continuing my swimming and academic career at Auburn University. I would like to thank my coaches, friends and family. Huge thanks to auburn coaches and staff for this opportunity. War eagle 🦅!!”

Conklin represented Oregon Community Swim Club through the summer of 2023 but currently swims for Madison Aquatic Club. He is one of the top breaststrokers in the class of 2025, for which we honored him with “Best of the Rest” status on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the cohort.

Conklin had a big meet at Winter Juniors West, where he cracked 2:00 for the first time in the 200 breast and earned a spot in the A final. He ended up finishing in 8th place in the 200 and 14th in the 100 breast and picked up best times in the 50 free, 100/200 breast, and 200 IM. Two months later, at the Wisconsin High School Division 1 State Championships, he took 3rd in the 100 breast (54.38) and 7th in the 100 free (45.98), earning PBs in both events.

He had an outstanding long course season, culminating in an Olympic Trials cut in the 100 breast at Summer Junior Nationals in Irvine. There, he competed in the 100 free and 100/200 breast, notching PBs in all three events. He came in 57th in prelims of the 100 free (51.98), 18th in the 100 breast (1:02.33), and 19th in the 200 breast (2:17.29). But then he time trialed the 100 breast and dropped another four-tenths to punch his ticket to Trials with 1:01.97.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 54.38

200 breast – 1:59.02

200 IM – 1:52.77

50 free – 21.39

100 free – 45.98

200 free – 1:44.08

Conklin will suit up for the Tigers in the fall of 2025 with #16 Luke Bedsole. Auburn men finished 2nd to Florida last year at the 2023 SEC Championships. Conklin will arrive after the graduation of top Auburn breaststrokers Henry Bethel, Alejandro Flores, and Jacques Rathle but he’ll overlap with Liam Heary, who is off to a strong start in his freshman season.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.