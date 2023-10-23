World Aquatics Reveals Host Cities For 2024 Artistic Swimming World Cup

Courtesy: World Aquatics

The eighth season of the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup is set to kick off as a compelling prelude to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, immediately following the World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024.

The Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 series will encompass four events, culminating in the highly anticipated Super Final scheduled for early July 2024 in Budapest (HUN).

The forthcoming Artistic Swimming World Cup tour will unfold as follows:

Beijing (CHN) – 5-7 April 2024

Paris (FRA) – 3-5 May 2024

Markham (CAN) – 31 May – 2 June 2024

Budapest (HUN) – 5-7 July 2024

The 2024 tour begins in Beijing, with the Chinese capital having previously hosted 35 World Aquatics events, including two editions each of the Artistic Swimming World Cup (2018, 2019) and the Synchro World Trophy (2011, 2014), along with the 2008 Olympic Games.

Two-time World Aquatics Champion Cheng Wentao of China expressed delight in Beijing being selected as host of the opening leg of the 2024 tour.

“It’s an immense honour to compete internationally in your home country. I vividly remember performing in Beijing for the World Trophy in 2014 and again for the World Cups in 2018 and 2019. It gives me goosebumps to think I will get another chance to experience this again in 2024.”

Following the Beijing event, the Artistic Swimming World Cup will provide a preview for the Summer Games as Paris plays host to the second tour stop of the 2024 season, which doubles as an Olympic test event.

The French capital, a fixture in aquatics circles, has played host to 26 World Aquatics events, including five editions of the Artistic Swimming World Cups from 2017-2022.

Four-time World Aquatics Championships competitor Eve Planeix of France welcomes the artistic swimming world back to her home country.

“I am proud and excited to swim in front of the French public in a brand-new Olympic venue in the most beautiful city in the world.”

Following Paris, the 2024 tour returns to Markham, Canada, a city that dazzled as a first-time World Aquatics event host in 2023.

Audrey Lamothe, two-time bronze medallist at the 2023 World Cup held in Canada, enthusiastically shared: “Standing on the podium at home, hearing the crowd support, it’s a feeling like no other. We had a fantastic welcome in Markham last year, and I’m excited for the city and the country as the 2024 World Cup returns to Markham. I can’t wait!”

Following the performances from the three opening World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup events, the top 12 in each event category will secure their berth in the Super Final, set to unfold in the Hungarian capital of Budapest.

World Aquatics Championship competitor Szabina Hungler of Hungary welcomes the artistic swimming world back to her home country.

“Competing for your country in front of passionate fans in your home pool is a dream – and one that I am working hard to come true. I welcome the artistic swimming world back to Budapest for the Super Finals. I will give my call to be among those competing in the Duna Arena next June.”