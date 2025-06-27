Phoebe Bacon, Jassen Yep Among 111th Big Ten Medal of Honor Class

Courtesy: Big Ten

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference is celebrating its 111th class of recipients who earned the Big Ten Medal of Honor from their respective institutions during the 2024-25 academic year. Established in 1915, the Big Ten Medal of Honor is the conference’s most prestigious award. It was the first award in intercollegiate athletics to demonstrate support for the educational emphasis placed on athletics.

The Big Ten Medal of Honor is awarded to one male and one female student-athlete from the graduating class of each member institution who has demonstrated excellence on and off the field throughout their collegiate career. This year’s class comprised student-athletes from 15 sports.

Big Ten schools currently feature more than 11,000 student-athletes, but only 36 earn the award on an annual basis. Since the Big Ten Medal of Honor was first presented more than a century ago, just over 1,680 student-athletes have earned this unique distinction. Those names are on permanent display at the Big Ten Office in Rosemont.

Below is a listing of this year’s recipients:

2025 Big Ten Medal of Honor Class

Illinois

Jackson Buchanan, Golf

Raina Terry, Volleyball

Indiana

Jassen Yep, Swimming

Brianna Copeland, Softball

Iowa

Payton Sandfort, Basketball

Maggie Johnston, Soccer

Maryland

Jaxon Smith, Wrestling

Emma DeBerdine, Field Hockey

Michigan

Paul Juda, Gymnastics

Julia Fliegner, Tennis

Michigan State

Jaden Akins, Basketball

Gabrielle Stephen, Gymnastics

Minnesota

Dawson Garcia, Basketball

Mya Hooten, Gymnastics

Nebraska

Micaylon Moore, Track & Field

Lexi Rodriguez, Volleyball

Northwestern

Brooks Barnhizer, Basketball

Maddie Zimmer, Field Hockey

Ohio State

Cody Simon, Football

Makenna Webster, Field Hockey/Ice Hockey

Oregon

Bryce Boettcher, Football

Paige Sinicki, Softball

Penn State

Tyler Warren, Football

Maddie Gordon, Softball

Purdue

Cameron Miller, Track & Field

Sophie McAfee, Diving

Rutgers

Kyle Monangai, Football

Chloe Timberg, Track & Field

UCLA

Pablo Ereño, Golf

Lilly Reale, Soccer

USC

Caden Aoki, Baseball

Gala Trubint, Volleyball

Washington

Carson Bruener, Football

Dalayah Daniels, Basketball

Wisconsin

Bob Liking, Cross Country/Track & Field

Phoebe Bacon, Swimming