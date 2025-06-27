Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Phoebe Bacon, Jassen Yep Among 111th Big Ten Medal of Honor Class

June 27th, 2025

Courtesy: Big Ten

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference is celebrating its 111th class of recipients who earned the Big Ten Medal of Honor from their respective institutions during the 2024-25 academic year. Established in 1915, the Big Ten Medal of Honor is the conference’s most prestigious award. It was the first award in intercollegiate athletics to demonstrate support for the educational emphasis placed on athletics.

The Big Ten Medal of Honor is awarded to one male and one female student-athlete from the graduating class of each member institution who has demonstrated excellence on and off the field throughout their collegiate career. This year’s class comprised student-athletes from 15 sports.

Big Ten schools currently feature more than 11,000 student-athletes, but only 36 earn the award on an annual basis. Since the Big Ten Medal of Honor was first presented more than a century ago, just over 1,680 student-athletes have earned this unique distinction. Those names are on permanent display at the Big Ten Office in Rosemont.

Below is a listing of this year’s recipients:

2025 Big Ten Medal of Honor Class

Illinois
Jackson Buchanan, Golf
Raina Terry, Volleyball

Indiana
Jassen Yep, Swimming
Brianna Copeland, Softball

Iowa
Payton Sandfort, Basketball
Maggie Johnston, Soccer

Maryland
Jaxon Smith, Wrestling
Emma DeBerdine, Field Hockey

Michigan
Paul Juda, Gymnastics
Julia Fliegner, Tennis

Michigan State
Jaden Akins, Basketball
Gabrielle Stephen, Gymnastics

Minnesota
Dawson Garcia, Basketball
Mya Hooten, Gymnastics

Nebraska
Micaylon Moore, Track & Field
Lexi Rodriguez, Volleyball

Northwestern
Brooks Barnhizer, Basketball
Maddie Zimmer, Field Hockey

Ohio State
Cody Simon, Football
Makenna Webster, Field Hockey/Ice Hockey

Oregon
Bryce Boettcher, Football
Paige Sinicki, Softball

Penn State
Tyler Warren, Football
Maddie Gordon, Softball

Purdue
Cameron Miller, Track & Field
Sophie McAfee, Diving

Rutgers
Kyle Monangai, Football
Chloe Timberg, Track & Field

UCLA
Pablo Ereño, Golf
Lilly Reale, Soccer

USC
Caden Aoki, Baseball
Gala Trubint, Volleyball

Washington
Carson Bruener, Football
Dalayah Daniels, Basketball

Wisconsin
Bob Liking, Cross Country/Track & Field
Phoebe Bacon, Swimming

0
