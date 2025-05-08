Spain, China Dominate Artistic Swimming World Cup – Markham

2025 World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup – Stop 3

May 1-3, 2025

Markham, Ontario

Spain and China accounted for eight of the eleven gold medals at the final regular stop of the 2025 Artistic Swimming World Cup in Canada.

Of the three team events of the weekend, Spain came out victorious in two: the Team Technical and the Team Free. Italy closed Spain out of a clean sweep by winning the Team Acrobatic routine on the last day. Spain still made history as silver medalists, however, because Dennis Gonzalez became the first male flyer in a World Cup medal-winning lift. Earlier this year, the Catalan star became the first male athlete to win a World Cup gold in a team routine.

In addition to his team success, the 20-year-old González also won two duet gold medals: the mixed duet technical with Mireia Hernandez and the mixed duet free with Iris Tio. Tio captured another gold medal with duet partner Lilou Lluis in the women’s duet free event.

While Spain dominated the duet and team events, China controlled the individual events. 2024 World Championship bronze medalist Huiyan Xu led the way, adding women’s solo technical and solo free to her collection. On the men’s end, Muye Go came out on top of the solo free field. This marks a repeat win for the 16-year-old, as he won both that event and the technical solo at the last World Cup Stop in Egypt.

Other World Cup Stop 3 Winners

Women’s Technical Duet –- Anna-Maria and Eirini-Marina Alexandri, Austria

Men’s Technical Solo — Ranjuo Tomblin, Great Britain

At the end of the three-stop World Cup, Muye Go leads the men’s rankings with a total of 1022.5 points. Georgia’s Mari Alavidze topped the women’s competition, coming it at 1219.8 points. These three stops lead up to the World Cup Super Final in the Chinese city of Xi’an from June 13-15. The following month, competition will begin at the World Championships in Singapore.