2024 ACC Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 20 to Saturday, February 24, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Defending Champions: NC State men / Virginia women
The 2024 ACC Championships gets underway tonight from Greensboro with timed finals in the 200 medley and 800 free relays along with the finals of the women’s 3-meter diving event.
Last year, the Virginia women started the meet in record-breaking fashion, as they swam the fastest 200 medley relay ever. We’re not sure that’ll be the case tonight. We’ve been told by someone at the meet that Gretchen Walsh arrived to the pool only about 15 minutes before the session that began. That’s a pretty good sign that the Cavaliers may load up the 800 free relay, the only one of the five NCAA relays in which they don’t own the all-time mark. Walsh currently leads the nation in the individual 200 free with a 1:41.32.
On the men’s side, NC State waited to smashethe US Open record in the 200 medley relay at NCAAs last year. They’re probably the favorites for both relays tonight, as they won both events last year and look even stronger this year. The last time a school other than NC State or Louisville won the 200 medley or 800 free relay at ACCs was 2013, when Florida State won the medley and Virginia won the 800 free.
WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:31.73, Virginia – 2023 ACC Championships
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24
Top 3:
- Virginia – 1:33.84
- NC State – 1:34.22
- UNC – 1:35.15
As we thought may happen, Virginia opted to go with something less than their ‘A’ squad here, and while NC State pushed throughout, the Cavaliers still won.
Helen Noble actually staked the Wolfpack to an early lead with a 23.80 backstroke leg, while Reilly Tiltmann went 24.28. Jasmine Nocentini then put UVA into the lead with an incredibly fast 25.49 breaststroke split, followed by a 22.80 fly leg from Carly Novelline. Heading into the anchor leg, NC State was over a second behind after splits of 26.88 from Abby Arens and 23.14 from Miriam Sheehan. But Katharine Berkoff ripped a 20.40 anchor leg and appeared to be closing on UVA’s Maxine Parker. But NC State ran out of pool, as Parker’s 21.27 leg was enough to hold off Berkoff, 1:33.84 to 1:34.22.
Another four schools got under the NCAA ‘A’ cut of 1:36.24. UNC’s Skyler Smith had the second-fastest breast leg in the field (26.20) to help the Tar Heels to a 3rd place finish in 1:35.15. Louisville’s Gabi Albiero split 21.22 on the anchor leg as the Cardinals took 4th in 1:35.37, followed by Duke (1:35.85) and Florida State (1:36.20).
MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:20.67, NC State – 2023 NCAA Championships
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.71
Top 3:
- NC State – 1:21.87
- Virginia Tech – 1:22.76
- Notre Dame – 1:23.34
WOMEN’S 3M DIVING – FINALS
- ACC Record: 439.70, Abby Johnston (DUKE) – 2010 ACC Championships
WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 6:45.91, Stanford – 2017 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 6:49.82, Virginia – 2023 NCAA Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 6:53.27, Virginia (2022)
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 7:00.86
MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 6:03.89, Texas – 2022 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 6:05.31 – 2018 NCAA Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 6:08.22, NC State (2022)
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:16.02
