WATCH: Day 1 Race Videos from 2024 ACC Championships, Including Walsh’s 1:40.23

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 20 to Saturday, February 24, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Defending Champions: NC State men / Virginia women
- Full Event Schedule
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Streaming
The first day of racing at the 2024 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships saw a conference record fall in the women’s 800 free relay by the Virginia Cavaliers, with Gretchen Walsh leading off in 1:40.23 – making her the 3rd-fastest performer in history.
It also saw NC State break the American Record in the 200 medley relay – though Florida broke it minutes later at the SEC Championships in Auburn.
WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS
Top 8:
- Virginia – 1:33.84 (A)
- NC State – 1:34.22 (A)
- UNC – 1:35.15 (A)
- Louisville – 1:35.37 (A)
- Duke – 1:35.85 (A)
- Florida State – 1:36.20 (A)
- Miami (FL) – 1:37.04
- Pitt – 1:37.09
Watch Jasmine Nocentini split 25.4 on the breaststroke leg for Virginia.
Fast Heat:
MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS
Top 8:
- NC State – 1:21.87 (A)
- Virginia Tech – 1:22.76 (A)
- Notre Dame – 1:23.34 (A)
- Florida State – 1:23.43 (A)
- Louisville – 1:23.44 (A)
- Virginia – 1:23.46 (A)
- Pitt – 1:24.05
- UNC – 1:24.59
Fast Heat:
WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
Top 8:
- Virginia – 6:46.28 (A)
- Louisville – 7:00.31 (A)
- NC State – 7:04.16
- UNC – 7:04.31
- Miami (FL) – 7:04.79
- Virginia Tech – 7:05.01
- Duke – 7:06.32
- FSU – 7:08.51
Fast Heat:
MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
Top 8:
- Louisville – 6:09.87 (A)
- NC State – 6:10.22 (A)
- Virginia Tech – 6:14.54 (A)
- Notre Dame – 6:14.93 (A)
- Florida State – 6:17.96
- UNC – 6:18.16
- Georgia Tech – 6:18.50
- Pitt – 6:19.92
Fast Heat:
Slow Heat:
No disrespect but guiliano lost literally a second from that first turn/the finish.
Better than the ESPN livestream