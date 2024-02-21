WATCH: Day 1 Race Videos from 2024 ACC Championships, Including Walsh’s 1:40.23

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first day of racing at the 2024 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships saw a conference record fall in the women’s 800 free relay by the Virginia Cavaliers, with Gretchen Walsh leading off in 1:40.23 – making her the 3rd-fastest performer in history.

It also saw NC State break the American Record in the 200 medley relay – though Florida broke it minutes later at the SEC Championships in Auburn.

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Top 8:

Virginia – 1:33.84 (A) NC State – 1:34.22 (A) UNC – 1:35.15 (A) Louisville – 1:35.37 (A) Duke – 1:35.85 (A) Florida State – 1:36.20 (A) Miami (FL) – 1:37.04 Pitt – 1:37.09

Watch Jasmine Nocentini split 25.4 on the breaststroke leg for Virginia.

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Top 8:

NC State – 1:21.87 (A) Virginia Tech – 1:22.76 (A) Notre Dame – 1:23.34 (A) Florida State – 1:23.43 (A) Louisville – 1:23.44 (A) Virginia – 1:23.46 (A) Pitt – 1:24.05 UNC – 1:24.59

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Top 8:

Virginia – 6:46.28 (A) Louisville – 7:00.31 (A) NC State – 7:04.16 UNC – 7:04.31 Miami (FL) – 7:04.79 Virginia Tech – 7:05.01 Duke – 7:06.32 FSU – 7:08.51

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Top 8:

Louisville – 6:09.87 (A) NC State – 6:10.22 (A) Virginia Tech – 6:14.54 (A) Notre Dame – 6:14.93 (A) Florida State – 6:17.96 UNC – 6:18.16 Georgia Tech – 6:18.50 Pitt – 6:19.92

