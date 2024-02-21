Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Day 1 Race Videos from 2024 ACC Championships, Including Walsh’s 1:40.23

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first day of racing at the 2024 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships saw a conference record fall in the women’s 800 free relay by the Virginia Cavaliers, with Gretchen Walsh leading off in 1:40.23 – making her the 3rd-fastest performer in history.

It also saw NC State break the American Record in the 200 medley relay – though Florida broke it minutes later at the SEC Championships in Auburn.

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Top 8:

  1. Virginia – 1:33.84 (A)
  2. NC State – 1:34.22 (A)
  3. UNC – 1:35.15 (A)
  4. Louisville – 1:35.37 (A)
  5. Duke – 1:35.85 (A)
  6. Florida State – 1:36.20 (A)
  7. Miami (FL) – 1:37.04
  8. Pitt – 1:37.09

Watch Jasmine Nocentini split 25.4 on the breaststroke leg for Virginia.

Fast Heat:

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Top 8:

  1. NC State – 1:21.87 (A)
  2. Virginia Tech – 1:22.76 (A)
  3. Notre Dame – 1:23.34 (A)
  4. Florida State – 1:23.43 (A)
  5. Louisville – 1:23.44 (A)
  6. Virginia – 1:23.46 (A)
  7. Pitt – 1:24.05
  8. UNC – 1:24.59

Fast Heat:

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Top 8:

  1. Virginia – 6:46.28 (A)
  2. Louisville – 7:00.31 (A)
  3. NC State – 7:04.16
  4. UNC – 7:04.31
  5. Miami (FL) – 7:04.79
  6. Virginia Tech – 7:05.01
  7. Duke – 7:06.32
  8. FSU – 7:08.51

Fast Heat:

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Top 8:

  1. Louisville – 6:09.87 (A)
  2. NC State – 6:10.22 (A)
  3. Virginia Tech – 6:14.54 (A)
  4. Notre Dame – 6:14.93 (A)
  5. Florida State – 6:17.96
  6. UNC – 6:18.16
  7. Georgia Tech – 6:18.50
  8. Pitt – 6:19.92

Fast Heat:

Slow Heat:

2
Swim2
1 hour ago

No disrespect but guiliano lost literally a second from that first turn/the finish.

Breezeway
1 hour ago

Better than the ESPN livestream

