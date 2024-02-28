Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Braden Holloway Assesses ACC Performances After Winning Week for Wolfpack

NC State’s men won their 3rd straight ACC title (and 9th in 10 years) last week in Greensboro. Head coach Braden Holloway gives his thoughts on both the men’s and women’s teams and their performances at the conference championships.

