2024 Notre Dame Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

*Please note that campers will need to be picked up & dropped off daily. No food will be provided.

*Camps are open to any and all registrants limited only by number, age, grade and/or gender.

Summer Day Camps

The Notre Dame Swimming Camp is designed to provide a comprehensive and intensive training experience, with a specific focus on starts and turns—the crucial components that significantly impact a swimmer’s performance. Our camp is committed to fostering skill development, improving technique, and instilling the mental resilience necessary for success in competitive swimming.

The camp curriculum is meticulously designed to emphasize the nuances of starts and turns, covering the following key areas:

Start Techniques: Block positioning, reaction time, and explosive push-offs. Turn Strategies: Flip-turns, open turns, and underwater streamline techniques. Race-specific Approaches: Tailored drills to improve performance in individual events.



Camps will take place at Rolfs Aquatics Center on the University of Notre Dame campus. Our camp boasts a team of experienced and accomplished coaches, including former Olympian Swimmer, multi times NCAA Champions and industry professionals, who will provide personalized guidance to each participant.

João De Lucca, Assistant Coach & Director of Operations

In October 2023, the Notre Dame swimming and diving program welcomed João De Lucca as its new assistant coach and director of operations. De Lucca assists the Irish swimmers in the pool while also handling numerous logistics for a program on the rise.

De Lucca is a two-time Olympian, having participated in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics for Brazil. He is also a three-time NCAA champion from 2013 and 2014 and has served as a captain for numerous high-level teams including the Brazilian National Team.

“I’m excited to welcome João, Carol and their two beautiful daughters to our Irish Family,” Peterson Family Head Coach Chris Lindauer said. “As a three-time NCAA champion and two- time Olympian, João brings world-class experience to our program. As a coach, he will bring a high level of technical and strategic value to Notre Dame. His hire will continue to level up our program at the national and world class-level on which we are building. Go Irish!”

De Lucca most recently served as a swim clinician for Fitter & Faster where he worked with athletes on technique, starts, turns and promoting a healthy lifestyle. He has also been a private para-athlete coach since 2020, was a personal coach for the Race Pace Swim Club from August 2019-December 2020, and served as the head coach of Cardinal Aquatics beginning in 2019. He started as an assistant there in 2015.

De Lucca holds a B.A. in communications from the University of Louisville.

Notre Dame Swim Camps is a SwimSwam Partner.