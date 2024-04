At Lehigh University Swimming and Diving we believe in engineering body mechanics to improve optimal performance through a learning-conducive, challenging, and FUN environment.

Don’t be told what to do, experience why! Trying out different methods and learning from our experiences helps us better understand what works best for us on our competitive swimming journey!

Camps are open to any and all entrants who can swim a minimum of 50 yards of all 4 competitive strokes (11&O Camp) or can swim a minimum of 25 yards of backstroke and freestyle (10&U Camp). NCAA rules prohibit free/reduced camp admissions for prospect-aged individuals.

Lehigh Swimming & Diving Camps is a SwimSwam partner.