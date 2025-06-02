2025 SwimTech Gainesville’s High Performance Swim Camp – Sign Up Today

Session 1: High Performance Summer Swim Camp

July 21st – July 25th

Session 2: Weekend Freestyle Sprint Camp

July 25th – July 27th

About Swim Camp

Session 1: High-Performance Swim Camp is the perfect opportunity for swimmers to take their skills and performance to the next level. What makes STG’s High Performance camp unique is the size of the camp and expertise of the coaches that will work with your swimmer EVERY session. Our head coach, Steve Jungbluth has years of experience coaching the most elite athletes in the world; he is committed to bringing his knowledge and enthusiasm to each swimmer in the pool every day. He will lead classroom and pool sessions, ensuring your swimmer learns the most current technical skills and racing strategies and feels valued by all our coaches. The mission is to balance skills – stroke technique, starts & turns – with building better training and racing skills.

We can ensure that each swimmer feels seen and heard because we are limiting our enrollment to 75 swimmers and have a staff of assistant coaches who haven’t just swum but have coached extensively with elite swimmers. These coaches can provide personalized instruction and feedback tailored to your swimmer’s specific needs, helping them to fine-tune their technique and training regimen to maximize their performance and potential. The camp includes a variety of challenging workouts and training sessions specifically designed to help swimmers build strength, endurance, and speed while improving their mental toughness and focus.

What is camp without fun? Besides building new friendships with other swimmers from all over the country and world, in and outside of the pool, we conclude camp with a swim meet. The campers will be divided into teams; we’ll turn on the scoreboard and the music and let swimmers practice their new skills in a competitive but fun environment.

If you have an elite swimmer looking to take their performance to the next level, then the SwimTech Gainesville High-Performance Swim Camp is the perfect opportunity. With a low athlete-to-coach ratio, top-notch coaching, and a challenging and engaging training program, this camp will help your swimmer reach new heights in their swimming career.

Session 2: Weekend Freestyle Sprint Camp Highly specialized pool sessions incorporate high-intensity sprint/speed training to ensure that sprinters maintain their fitness levels. Elite Camp staff introduce training drills, race details and strategy, and powerful classroom sessions aimed towards developing techniques to maximize potential by helping individuals adjust to the dynamics of fast swimming.