2025 SwimTech Gainesville’s High Performance Swim Camp
– Sign Up Today
Residential and Day options/Ages: 12-18
Session 1: High Performance Summer Swim Camp
July 21st – July 25th
Session 2: Weekend Freestyle Sprint Camp
July 25th – July 27th
About Swim Camp
Session 1: High-Performance Swim Camp is the perfect opportunity for swimmers to take their skills and performance to the next level. What makes STG’s High Performance camp unique is the size of the camp and expertise of the coaches that will work with your swimmer EVERY session. Our head coach, Steve Jungbluth has years of experience coaching the most elite athletes in the world; he is committed to bringing his knowledge and enthusiasm to each swimmer in the pool every day. He will lead classroom and pool sessions, ensuring your swimmer learns the most current technical skills and racing strategies and feels valued by all our coaches. The mission is to balance skills – stroke technique, starts & turns – with building better training and racing skills.
We can ensure that each swimmer feels seen and heard because we are limiting our enrollment to 75 swimmers and have a staff of assistant coaches who haven’t just swum but have coached extensively with elite swimmers. These coaches can provide personalized instruction and feedback tailored to your swimmer’s specific needs, helping them to fine-tune their technique and training regimen to maximize their performance and potential. The camp includes a variety of challenging workouts and training sessions specifically designed to help swimmers build strength, endurance, and speed while improving their mental toughness and focus.
What is camp without fun? Besides building new friendships with other swimmers from all over the country and world, in and outside of the pool, we conclude camp with a swim meet. The campers will be divided into teams; we’ll turn on the scoreboard and the music and let swimmers practice their new skills in a competitive but fun environment.
If you have an elite swimmer looking to take their performance to the next level, then the SwimTech Gainesville High-Performance Swim Camp is the perfect opportunity. With a low athlete-to-coach ratio, top-notch coaching, and a challenging and engaging training program, this camp will help your swimmer reach new heights in their swimming career.
Session 2: Weekend Freestyle Sprint Camp Highly specialized pool sessions incorporate high-intensity sprint/speed training to ensure that sprinters maintain their fitness levels. Elite Camp staff introduce training drills, race details and strategy, and powerful classroom sessions aimed towards developing techniques to maximize potential by helping individuals adjust to the dynamics of fast swimming.
Swim Camp Information:
Space is limited to 75 athletes per session, with a low coach-athlete ratio of approximately 14:1 athletes to elite coaches. Athletes ages 12-18 years old.
Session 1 is concluded with a Friday Swim Meet, complete with timing pads and everyone’s name on the video board. Parents are encouraged to attend the meet.
2025 SwimTech Gainesville’s High Performance Swim Camp – Sign Up Today
Led by Head Coaches
With over 20 years of collegiate swim coaching experience, Kim Brackin has proven her dedication to helping swimmers reach their potential as elite athletes. Her passion has driven her to build her own business, Brackin Elite Swim Training, so that she can provide one-on-one coaching to high-performance athletes using the latest technology.
Coaches
Brazilian Olympian and former Indiana University swimmer Vinicius Lanza has joined the SwimTec Gainesville family as an Elite Swim Coach. 2021 Tokyo Olympian- 100fly, 200IM, 4×100 medley 3x NCAA Champion 21x All American Big Ten Swimmer of the year ISL London Roar Team Captain 2019-2021
Head Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach, Ouachita Baptist University NCAA DII
2025 SwimTech Gainesville’s High Performance Swim Camp – Sign Up Today
Camp Details
Session 1: High-Performance Swim Camp (Residential Athlete $985)
- Registration Monday at 8:30 AM at the pool.
- Includes room and board (Holiday Inn University Center) Monday – Friday (3 – 4 athletes per room)
- Two athletes per room guarantee: $150 additional
- Check Out Friday at 1:00 PM (post-Friday Swim Meet)
- Each athlete will receive a swim camp t-shirt.
Typical Day:
- Wake Up at 6:30 AM
- Breakfast 7:00 AM
- Morning Debrief (w/ Coach Steve and Kim) 8:00 AM
- Vans to Pool 8:30 AM
- Team Stretching on Deck 8:30 AM
- Debrief with lane coach 9:30 AM
- In Water Training 9:40 AM – 11:30 PM
- Lunch at Pool 11:30 PM – 12:30 PM
- Afternoon In Water Training 12:30 PM – 2:50 PM
- Afternoon Wrap-up Talk 2:50 – 3:00 PM
- Vans to Hotel Leave 3:00 PM
- Afternoon Activity (Differs Daily: Coach Discussions, College Talks, Video Discussions) 3:45 PM
- Afternoon Downtime 4:45 PM – 6:00 PM
- Dinner Round Up (Campers walk or Vans (if weather)) to the UF Dining Halls
- Dinner 6:30/45 PM – 7:45/8:00
- Lights Out 9:30 PM
Session 1: High-Performance Swim Camp (Day Athlete $690)
- Registration Monday at 8:30 AM at the pool.
- Monday – Friday
- Check-out Friday 1:00 PM (post-Friday Swim Meet)
- Each athlete will receive a t-shirt at registration.
Typical Day:
- Morning Debrief @ Hotel (w/ Coach Steve and Kim) 8:00 AM
- Vans to Pool 8:30 AM
- Team Stretching on Deck 8:30 AM
- Debrief with lane coach 9:30 AM
- In Water Training 9:40 AM – 11:30 PM
- Lunch (Included) at Pool 11:30 PM – 12:30 PM
- Afternoon In Water Training 12:30 PM – 2:50 PM
- Afternoon Wrap-up Talk 2:50 – 3:00 PM
- Vans to Hotel Leave 3:00 PM
Session 2: Weekend Freestyle Sprint Camp (Residential Athlete $550)
- Registration Friday, July 25th at 5:30 PM at the Hotel.
- Includes room and board (Holiday Inn University Center) Friday and Saturday (3 – 4 athletes per room)
- Two athletes per room guarantee: $90 additional
- Check Out Sunday at 1:00 PM at the pool
- Each athlete will receive a swim camp t-shirt.
Friday:
- Check in 5:30 PM
- Meet the Coaches / Dinner 7:00 PM
- Lecture: Characteristics of a World Class Sprint Program & Race Details for the 50 Freestyle 7:30 PM
- Lights Out 10:00 PM
Saturday:
- Wake Up at 6:30 AM
- Breakfast 7:00 AM
- Lecture: Embrace the Fundamentals 8:00 AM
- Vans to Pool 8:30 AM
- Team Stretching on Deck 8:30 AM
- In Water Training (Fundamentals, Drills, Speed Training) 9:40 AM – 11:30 PM
- Lunch at Pool 11:30 PM – 12:00 PM
- Lecture: The Start, The Turn 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM
- Afternoon In Water Training (Drills & Speed Training) 12:30 PM – 2:50 PM
- Afternoon Wrap-up Talk 2:50 – 3:00 PM
- Vans to Hotel Leave 3:00 PM
- Afternoon Downtime 3:30 PM – 6:00 PM
- Dinner Round Up (Campers walk or Vans (if weather)) to the UF Dining Halls
- Dinner 6:30/45 PM – 7:45/8:00
- Lights Out 10:00 PM
Sunday:
- Wake Up at 6:30 AM
- Breakfast 7:00 AM
- Lecture: Race Details for the 100 Freestyle 8:00 AM
- Vans to Pool 8:30 AM
- Team Stretching on Deck 8:30 AM
- In Water Training (Speed Series 3×50 Dive for time) 9:40 AM – 12:30 PM
- Camp Wrap-up and Check-out 12:30 PM – 1:00 PM
Session 2: Weekend Freestyle Sprint Camp (Day Athlete $425)
- Registration Friday, July 25th at 5:30 PM at the Hotel.
- Check Out Sunday at 1:00 PM at the pool
- Each athlete will receive a swim camp t-shirt.
Friday:
- Check in 5:30 PM
- Meet the Coaches / Dinner 7:00 PM
- Lecture: Characteristics of a World Class Sprint Program & Race Details for the 50 Freestyle 7:30 PM
- Day Camper Check-out 8:30 PM
Saturday:
- Day Camper Check-in 8:00 AM at the Hotel
- Lecture: Embrace the Fundamentals 8:00 AM
- Vans to Pool 8:30 AM
- Team Stretching on Deck 8:30 AM
- In Water Training (Fundamentals, Drills, Speed Training) 9:40 AM – 11:30 PM
- Lunch at Pool 11:30 PM – 12:00 PM
- Lecture: The Start, The Turn 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM
- Afternoon In Water Training (Drills & Speed Training) 12:30 PM – 2:50 PM
- Afternoon Wrap-up Talk 2:50 – 3:00 PM
- Vans to Hotel Leave 3:00 PM
- Day Camper Check-out 4:00 PM at the Hotel
Sunday:
- Day Camper Check-in 8:00 AM at the Hotel
- Lecture: Race Details for the 100 Freestyle 8:00 AM
- Vans to Pool 8:30 AM
- Team Stretching on Deck 8:30 AM
- In Water Training (Speed Series 3×50 Dive for time) 9:40 AM – 12:30 PM
- Camp Wrap-up and Check-out 12:30 PM – 1:00 PM
Extra Night
Pre – Sunday Night Stay over $90
- Check-in starts at 5:30 Sunday evening
- Sunday Night Stayover
- Welcome Paisanos Pizza Dinner at 7:00 PM
2025 SwimTech Gainesville’s High Performance Swim Camp – Sign Up Today
Team Discounts Available (over 12 athletes)
- Contact [email protected] for details ($100 off per athlete) team must be registered before April 15th, 2025.
Local Airport Pickup and Drop off $0 – $100
For our athletes coming from International, or US-based locations, we will pick up and/or drop your athlete off at the airport. Individual athlete transportation is available at the Gainesville Regional Airport (GNV) at no charge and at the Orlando International Airport for $100 per direction. For Orlando, vans leave Orlando International Airport at 5:00 PM Sunday, the night before camp starts. Post-event, vans leave Gainesville at 1:30 PM for MCO flights after 6:00 PM. (please plan your flight accordingly. Swim Camp and/or SwimTech is not responsible for weather, traffic delays, or associated costs.) We strongly recommend flying in and out of GNV Gainesville Airport.
*if you do not have your flight information, you can email it after booking your flights to [email protected]
*if you are traveling with a team, we can also pick up / drop off for your entire team. The airports available for team pickup / drop off are Orlando, and Gainesville. Contact us to discuss arrangements for your team.
To Bring
- Ensure you signed the 2025 SwimTech Gainesville’s High Performance Swim Camp Release Form Packet at Registration (Digitally)
- Appropriate street clothes for the week (or two weeks if multiple sessions)
- Laundry facilities available
- Dry-land Training Gear (running shoes, t-shirt, athletic shorts)
- Swim Bag “Snorkel/Fins”
- Hoodie (Sweatshirt)
- Healthy Snacks
- Water Bottle
- Backpack
- Suits (minimum two)
- Goggles (minimum two)
- Towel (minimum two)
- Sunscreen Best Recommendation: https://a.co/d/6NuW3nL
- Hat / Visor
- Sun Glasses
- Sandals / Flip Flops
- An appropriate amount of spending money
- ***Leave valuables at home
2025 SwimTech Gainesville’s High Performance Swim Camp – Sign Up Today
1:1 Coaching and Stroke Analysis $200
Spend 30 minutes 1:1 with Coach Kim Brackin, Coach Steve Jungbluth, or Coach Vini Lanza at SwimTech Gainesville during the week of camp. Coach will work with you individually on the stroke of your choosing. We will video-record the session and give you access to the film. Our pool at SwimTech has four synchronized cameras that will record every aspect of your swim stroke and Coach’s corrections.
***We only offer 16 spaces for this service per camp session.