All The Links You Need For The 2025 European Junior Championships

2025 European Junior Championships

Tuesday, July 1 – Sunday, July 6

X-bionic® sphere Pool, Šamorín, Slovakia

LCM (50m)

Start Times – Local: Prelims – 9:30 am / Finals – 6:00 pm

Start Times – EST: Prelims – 3:30 am / Finals – 12:00 pm

While we are still about three weeks out from the swimming portion of the 2025 World Championships in Singapore, there is no shortage of championship-level meets this month. With the European U23 Championships wrapping up this past Saturday in Samorin, Slovakia, we now have the European Junior Championships set to take place in the same venue from Tuesday, July 1 through Sunday, July 6.

This year’s meet represents the second-ever continental championship hosted by Slovakia after last week’s U23 meet, with 666 swimmers (308 girls and 358 boys) from 51 countries set to compete.

This 51st edition of the European Junior Championships features girls aged 14-17 and boys aged 15-18. Heats begin at 9:30 AM local time (3:30 AM ET), and finals begin at 6:00 PM local time (12:00 PM ET) on each of the six days of racing.

Here’s a list of all the links that you’ll need to follow the action this week, along with the event schedule.