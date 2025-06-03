Tech Suit Launch: A3 Performance CEO Dan Meinholz Breaks Down Revolutionary New Swim Tech

A3 Performance is making a bold leap forward this summer with the upcoming launch of its most advanced tech suit yet: PRANA. Founder and CEO Dan Meinholz shared the big picture in an exclusive conversation with SwimSwam, walking us through the inspiration, innovation, and athlete-focused engineering behind this world-class race suit.

PRANA Swim Tech Launches July

PRANA—named for the Sanskrit word meaning “life force”—isn’t just about materials or seams. It’s a mindset. Designed to unify the mental and physical elements of elite racing, PRANA is engineered to help athletes unlock the elusive flow state where peak performance lives. And from what we’ve heard, early athlete feedback confirms it delivers.

The suit blends structural compression with complete freedom of movement, encouraging swimmers to stay tuned into their stroke mechanics and adjust in real-time for maximum efficiency and power. That synergy of mind and body? It’s baked into every thread.

Innovation Highlights

First-Ever Single-Layer Tech Suit : A market first—PRANA ditches the internal lining used by every other suit on the market. The result? Greater durability, less water absorption, and a suit that compresses and breathes.

Nanoseal HydroBond Technology : A3’s proprietary, PFC-free DWR coating doesn’t just sit on the surface. It penetrates every fiber—like the waxy coat of a seabird—to repel water, reduce drag, and keep the suit lightning fast across multiple races.

Built to Last: With a dense weave and a compression rating up to 20% higher than traditional suits, PRANA retains its performance edge over time—meaning fewer replacements and more value for swimmers and teams.

With the July launch around the corner, PRANA is positioning itself not just as another suit—but as the next evolution in competitive swimwear.

Stay tuned as we go deeper with Dan Meinholz on what this suit means for the future of racing—and how PRANA might just help you tap into your own limitless potential.

Order PRANA in July here.

