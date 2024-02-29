Owen Lloyd, Ross Dant Give Full Account of 1,650 DQ at ACCs

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
After winning the ACC title in the men’s 1,650 free, Owen Lloyd was DQ’ed for interfering with another swimmer during his celebration, resulting in his teammate, Ross Dant, being declared the victor after he had initially finished 2nd. Owen Lloyd and Ross Dant joined SwimSwam to give their full perspective on the matter.
- 0:00 Owen Lloyd & Ross Dant Introduction
- 1:27 Starting the ACC Championships
- 5:45 Racing the 1,650 Free
- 7:45 The Celebration
- 13:11 Processing the DQ
- 21:04 Winning the ACC Team Title
- 24:42 Getting Ready for NCAA Championships
Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com
Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.
What are the names of the Chief Judge and Meet Referee responsible for this call?
Ross Dant For President.
I’m an official and have worked NCAA championships. I think some discretion would have been appropriate in this situation, particularly since he didn’t actually interfere with another competitor. IMO, the wording of the rule probably needs to be reviewed.
Agree with the wording of the rule. Tough position for the official to be in. FWIW – not entering other lanes until the race was over was a point of emphasis at the coaches’ meeting, so I’m sure that was fresh on the official’s mind.
The affected swimmer should be consulted to enforce the DQ or not. This was total BS. I get the rule but this was not what the rule was written for.
Do any swimmers get “consulted” on a DQ?
So if you get DQed for twitching on the blocks, the DQed swimmer should get consulted by an official to enforce the DQ. Really?
That’s not what ADB said. They said the *affected* swimmer (the swimmer who was affected by someone else going into their lane), not the disqualified swimmer.
In this case, the affected swimmer would be Ross Dant.
Ross Dant is pure class, and it’s all genuine. Dude was the first one to congratulate Gallant last year after his 1650