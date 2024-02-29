Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Owen Lloyd, Ross Dant Give Full Account of 1,650 DQ at ACCs

After winning the ACC title in the men’s 1,650 free, Owen Lloyd was DQ’ed for interfering with another swimmer during his celebration, resulting in his teammate, Ross Dant, being declared the victor after he had initially finished 2nd. Owen Lloyd and Ross Dant joined SwimSwam to give their full perspective on the matter.

  • 0:00 Owen Lloyd & Ross Dant Introduction
  • 1:27 Starting the ACC Championships
  • 5:45 Racing the 1,650 Free
  • 7:45 The Celebration
  • 13:11 Processing the DQ
  • 21:04 Winning the ACC Team Title
  • 24:42 Getting Ready for NCAA Championships

BigBoiJohnson
23 minutes ago

What are the names of the Chief Judge and Meet Referee responsible for this call?

James Beam
39 minutes ago

Ross Dant For President.

Mark Usher
53 minutes ago

I’m an official and have worked NCAA championships. I think some discretion would have been appropriate in this situation, particularly since he didn’t actually interfere with another competitor. IMO, the wording of the rule probably needs to be reviewed.

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Mark Usher
6 seconds ago

Agree with the wording of the rule. Tough position for the official to be in. FWIW – not entering other lanes until the race was over was a point of emphasis at the coaches’ meeting, so I’m sure that was fresh on the official’s mind.

ADB
1 hour ago

The affected swimmer should be consulted to enforce the DQ or not. This was total BS. I get the rule but this was not what the rule was written for.

I_Said_It
Reply to  ADB
1 hour ago

Do any swimmers get “consulted” on a DQ?

Andrew
Reply to  ADB
1 hour ago

So if you get DQed for twitching on the blocks, the DQed swimmer should get consulted by an official to enforce the DQ. Really?

Coleman Hodges
Author
Reply to  Andrew
49 minutes ago

That’s not what ADB said. They said the *affected* swimmer (the swimmer who was affected by someone else going into their lane), not the disqualified swimmer.

In this case, the affected swimmer would be Ross Dant.

Last edited 49 minutes ago by Coleman Hodges
Andrew
1 hour ago

Ross Dant is pure class, and it’s all genuine. Dude was the first one to congratulate Gallant last year after his 1650

