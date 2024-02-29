Owen Lloyd, Ross Dant Give Full Account of 1,650 DQ at ACCs

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

After winning the ACC title in the men’s 1,650 free, Owen Lloyd was DQ’ed for interfering with another swimmer during his celebration, resulting in his teammate, Ross Dant, being declared the victor after he had initially finished 2nd. Owen Lloyd and Ross Dant joined SwimSwam to give their full perspective on the matter.

0:00 Owen Lloyd & Ross Dant Introduction

Introduction 1:27 Starting the ACC Championships

5:45 Racing the 1,650 Free

7:45 The Celebration

13:11 Processing the DQ

21:04 Winning the ACC Team Title

24:42 Getting Ready for NCAA Championships

